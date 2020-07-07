IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?

WTF = wear that facemask

IMO = indoors mask on

WYM = where’s your mask

CTFU = cover that face up

LMAO = leaving mask always on

DM = dope mask

SMH = superb mask habit

BDSM = bring dad some masks

TYVM = that’s your valiant mask

TMI = that mask is