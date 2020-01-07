Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Read this girl's thread. She's Indonésan So you dont.
There are 4 types of activities in the classroom.... pic.twitter.com/dGsXSuVrYL— Marlia Puteri (@MdPuput) June 3, 2020
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:51am
my understanding this is why there's so many flaming sunset photos on social media...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:37am
Nope.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35am
Ok, whatever you say, it's your stuff. Here, you've been mentioning T-shirts lately, maybe you can use this
Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts, but keep ‘Blue Lives Matter’ merchandise
Posted Jun 30, 2020 @ NJ.com
I think the corporate reasoning therein will amuse, because they want to make it clear that they nonetheless fundamentally believe all lives do matter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:37am
Hmmm, thot u'd like laser sunsets - no accounting 4 taste
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:26pm
Hmm, did u get her banned just cuz you no like laser sunsets? Cancel culture dee-lux.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:40pm
ever think it might be a curse where everywhere you go gets banned?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:42pm
I think they're out there, watching. Lost one on Facebook too. When youre too close to the truth it gets dangerous.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:14pm
oh that reminds me did you see how a bunch of big corporate Facebook advertisers have ganged up hard on Zuckerberg's ass about getting tougher on "hate speech"?
It's an interesting problem that human moderators that aren't idjits would have to be paid better than the social media sites are used to. A.I. doesn't cut it--myself I don't think it ever will be able to do something like that well, but even if it's possible to do nearly as well as a smart empathetic human it won't be for a long time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:26pm
It's hard to get a man to do something when his paycheck depends on him doing the opposite.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 8:57pm
Downside to the math fans, they can be blunt and a real bummer sometimes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 9:57pm
you should go try to talk to it, tell it how you wore a mask early on...
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:10pm
Hypocrite
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:36pm
gawd, makes me just wanna cry
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:50pm
New Lincoln Project ad?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:42am
Teacher in bizarre student love case dies, student/ex-husband with her to end.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/07/us/mary-kay-letourneau-death/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:44am
roger that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:08pm