Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 8, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
Comments
Cleverly pre empting that valuable real estate on the Venn diagram where bad policy and bad politics overlap. What in (Deity of Choice)'s name about the current crises militates towards moderation?
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:03pm
Perhaps "getting elected first"? A lot of America Is afraid of Democrats' idea of change.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:40pm
To be fair, the last guy whose slogan was "moderation in the pursuit of .... is no virtue" did not celebrate when the polls closed..
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:58pm
To be fair, an election 56 years ago when Dems owned Congress and the candidate took over from a popular president who'd been whacked couldnt be further from where we stand today. Plus Goldwater's idea of "moderation" was firmy tongue in cheek.
Dems will win if Americans not scared to death.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:08pm
My first and only memory of Goldwater before reading history books is my father telling my mother in a serious voice "he's a crazy nut, he's going to get the world blown up." My dad was a centrist Democrat and ranted bitterly about The Republicans in charge of his city hall offices, how everything was crooked there and the city newspaper was part of the whole shebang, basically brilliant conspiracy, all out for their own gain. But that was a secret, you still acted genial at get togethers, the annual picnic or going out for a drink after work.
But the Goldwater thing was different, this was "a crazy nut" one should fear.
Later after I learned about the daisy petal commercial for LBJ, I think this is where that crazy was coming from? Dad used to watch the Sunday morning political shows, so not a total local politics naif. I suspect that LBJ team managed to paint Goldwater as crazy dangerous winger nut among a lot of people? I certainly read "fear" in my dad's statement.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:41pm
So as to not make conservatives ascared? Just guessing and being a little silly.
I would guess you are not surprised as I have noted in your blogs a certain dislike, no?
This is new news, we shall have to wait for splainers from the bounty of political pundits, horse race analysts and pollsters we are blessed with in this country.
In the meantime, what it really got me thinking: at his age, maybe we should expect from him to actually push for what he actually believes to be the right thing after a lifetime of being a pandering pol? Next step is death, last chance to try to do something you believe in, time to go for the real thing? Not that that would please you lefty types, just warning: it might be genuine!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:09pm
Grandpa will cut loose the way grandpas do - *2* teaspoons of sugar in the decaf, watch me go crazy now! He studied "no drama" under Obama after a career of no drama. But I think hes a bit more inspirational these days, or has better speech writers.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:15pm