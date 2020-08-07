Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Pulitzer Prize®-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) have chosen global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to be the home for a wide-ranging partnership to develop Ms. Hannah-Jones’ landmark issue of The New York Times Magazine, The 1619 Project, and hit New York Times podcast, 1619, into an expansive portfolio of feature films, television series and other content for a global audience.
As part of the ground-breaking venture, Lionsgate has partnered with media titan Oprah Winfrey as a producer who will provide stewardship and guidance to the development and production of the 1619 Project.
Lionsgate, The Times and Ms. Winfrey will join forces with Ms. Hannah-Jones, a 2020 Pulitzer Prize® winner, staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, and one of the nation’s foremost investigative journalists, who will serve as the creative leader and producer in developing feature films, television series, documentaries, unscripted programming and other forms of entertainment enlisting world-class Black creative voices to help adapt her celebrated series chronicling the ways that the original sin of slavery in America still permeates all aspects of our society today. Her colleague at The Times Magazine, Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and head of scripted entertainment at The Times, will also produce.
https://www.theroot.com/exclusive-oprah-winfrey-nikole-hannah-jones-lionsgat-1844299133
Would like Henry Louis Gates over Oprah. They should have Edward Baptist innit, 1619 P. is where I heard of then got his book The Half has Never Been Told. I was just looking him up and came across this at National Review:
The Baptist is "unambiguously false" link goes to AIER, which pops up a link to some rightwing pandemic download, and on the lead page there is this in an article bizarrely titled "H.G. Wells and the Partnership between Viruses and Humans". Probably few of us were aware viruses were our partners. The author quotes from Wells War of the Worlds, and says this:
"it is critical to remember that liberty only becomes meaningful in the context of our lives on this earth. Our lives are ours, and our place earned. Let not the billions before us, who battled nature not only with their hands and minds but their immune systems, genetic variations, and other evolutionary adaptations, have lived in vain."
The "critical" link goes toba page on " Safetyism" where it is summed up as “a culture or belief system in which safety has become a sacred value" which the author contends is a "lust for power" and "infinitely cruel."
In summary, if National Review thinks the nutjobs at AIER are the best they got to refute Baptist on the capitalist ramifications of slavery, I will definitely stick with Baptist, not the guys who talk up "parnersbip" with viruses, who sound like "right outta Nazi Germany's T4 euthanasia lrogram.
by NCD on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:16am