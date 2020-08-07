Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Pulitzer Prize®-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) have chosen global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to be the home for a wide-ranging partnership to develop Ms. Hannah-Jones’ landmark issue of The New York Times Magazine, The 1619 Project, and hit New York Times podcast, 1619, into an expansive portfolio of feature films, television series and other content for a global audience.
As part of the ground-breaking venture, Lionsgate has partnered with media titan Oprah Winfrey as a producer who will provide stewardship and guidance to the development and production of the 1619 Project.
Lionsgate, The Times and Ms. Winfrey will join forces with Ms. Hannah-Jones, a 2020 Pulitzer Prize® winner, staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, and one of the nation’s foremost investigative journalists, who will serve as the creative leader and producer in developing feature films, television series, documentaries, unscripted programming and other forms of entertainment enlisting world-class Black creative voices to help adapt her celebrated series chronicling the ways that the original sin of slavery in America still permeates all aspects of our society today. Her colleague at The Times Magazine, Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and head of scripted entertainment at The Times, will also produce.
Comments
Would like Henry Louis Gates over Oprah. They should have Edward Baptist's research included. 1619. is where I heard of, then got, his book 'The Half has Never Been Told'. I was just looking 1619 and Baptist and came across this at National Review:
The Baptist is "unambiguously false" link goes to AIER, which pops up a link to some right wing pandemic download, and on the lead page there is this in an article bizarrely titled "H.G. Wells and the Partnership between Viruses and Humans". Probably few of us were aware viruses were our partners. The author quotes from Wells War of the Worlds extensively, almost perversely given the pandemic today, and goes on to conjecture:
The guy is nuts. "Genetic variations have lived in vain"? I suspect if the a virus hits his variations, whatever they are, he will sing a different tune.
The "critical" link goes to a page on " Safetyism" where it is summed up as “a culture or belief system in which safety has become a sacred value" which the author contends is a "lust for power" and "infinitely cruel."
If National Review thinks the nutjobs at AIER are the best they got to refute Baptist and 1619 on the capitalist ramifications of slavery, I will definitely stick with Baptist, not those who talk up "partnerships" with viruses, who sound like "right outta Nazi Germany's T-4 euthanasia program.
by NCD on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:25am
People didnt actually panic over War of the Worlds either - more marketing.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 1:01am