The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
Apparently his new book is faring well as to pre-publication orders
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:47pm
This is the big immediate problem now related to wokeness
the rioting vigilante portion of the woke really gave the GOP a super culture wars meme to run with.
And liberals can kill many coalitions by labeling Lindsay types as Trump supporters, when he is not, he proudly claims the "liberal" label.
Wondering what Joe's advisors are going to do. Wish he had spoken out sooner about the peaceful protests vs. vigilante "revolution."
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:49pm
I should have used this retweet of the video; I caught that clip only because James Lindsay "liked" this retweet of it:
Wondering how he will handle the whole situation...he could fuck things up easily, that said he has a TON of experience arguing with trolls on twitter so should have refined language by now...stay tuned
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:59pm
It's looking like one suggestion from Project Lincoln types when Trump brings up the danger of the lefty mobs is going to be to keep hammering on 'rona:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:25pm
It's a new schtick for him and he's actually not very good at it yet. He just read it off the teleprompter badly as is usual for him. He hasn't yet figured out how to play it up to rile up his fans and anger the left. I guess he'll get there though. It's a good issue for him.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:47pm
I agree as I watched part of it (horrifyingly juvenile and insincere delivery, like teacher making the bad kid recite something, scary in that!). I wonder whether he can do it, actually, made me think of how it might be that he can't really do the righteous anger and passion thing necessary for that particular gig. All he can get genuinely upset about is things to do with himself. And jobs jobs jobs/that he can bleat about successfully. He can make fun of people that's what he does at the rallies. (A reminder that he doesn't stand for much in particular at all, i.e. his non-interventionist stands are wishy washy, not passionate.) Yes the topic is tailor made for many of his fans, and what he has exploited of them in the past, but I am not sure he can deliver here. (It's Bannonite, that's for sure, but Steve's not there any more.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:06pm
Thing is it's not just tailor made for his fans. As I'm sure you know this resonates across the board. Moderates that might decide that, well I guess those confederate statues do have to go, can't get on board with this wholesale destruction of any and all historical statues. And it offends the old school liberals that used to say, I disagree with every thing you said but I will defend your right to say it with my last breath. Perhaps Trump is so bad and so hated that nothing can move many moderates or liberals away from his opponent. But if anything can this would be it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:26pm
Yes, and that's why I am curious to see how Lindsay and other warriors like him handle it. And I do hope Biden eventually makes clear as well. In the past he's not been shy about what we call "Sister Souljah moments", so there's that, but this time hold-your-nose-GOTV is crucial as far as far left is concerned (i.e. "Bernie Bros") so it's problematic.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:49pm
I hate all these memes. It's just a way to insult someone with out having to engage or explain. But people love to bypass conversation or debate and name call instead. So they look for "acceptable" insults. I discount anyone who uses any of these memes as intellectually stunted. As far as far left is concerned (i.e. "Bernie Bros") it's problematic.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:05am
You post that as if you are throwing Arta's own words back at her. But that's my post you're quoting for the most part and she made no indication how much or how little she agreed with me. I don't assume she agreed since we have disagreed as often as we agreed. Nor do I assume you agree with me since we've so often disagreed, yet you use my words here as if you do. I don't like you taking and using my words like that. It seems disingenuous to me. Speak your own mind and express your own opinions in your own words.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:27am
One of my own opinions is that "memes" serve a couple different purposes. Sometimes they are an acceptable shortcut in discourse. "Cancel culture" is one I think fits that category. Sometimes they are just an insult agreed upon by people wishing to throw that particular insult every time an opportunity comes up. Do you agree that "Bernie Bro" is a meme? Do you agree that it is an insult? Have you noticed the lectures on what is acceptable discourse here at dag? Is Arta intellectually stunted by your stated standard?
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:49am
"Do you agree that "Bernie Bro" is a meme? Do you agree that it is an insult?"
Is that your opinion? I'd like to hear why you think it's similar to "Karen." While it's sometimes used as an insult mostly it's just a descriptive term without any negative connotation. Don't some male supporters of Sanders consider themselves Bernie Bros? No one considers themselves a Karen. I'm willing to reconsider that if you have a good argument.
"Have you noticed the lectures on what is acceptable discourse here at dag?"
Honestly no. I only know when I think someone has crossed a line and when I post about it. I don't out source that to other people so it's one of the subjects I don't pay much attention to here.
If you have some problems with my post I'd prefer you address the post directly. Not use me in your disagreement with Arta.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:14am
Yes, my opinion is that Bernie Bro is a meme. It is a common one with Arta. I also think that it is an insult as commonly used and as Arta used it above my response.
Honestly no. I only know when I think someone has crossed a line and when I post about it. I don't out source that to other people so it's one of the subjects I don't pay much attention to here.
You have brought me up multiple times as an example of something you disagreed with in discussions I was not participating in. So has Arta.
Also,you say above: " But that's my post you're quoting for the most part and she made no indication how much or how little she agreed with me."
The first sentence of her response was: "Yes, it's a stereotype, that's what they do, make a bunch of people into a group that acts similarly."
Sounded like agreement to me.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:37am
oh puhleez Bernie Bro is a name applied to strident activists on social media that make it a point that they will not vote for anyone else but Bernie, and denigrate all other candidates with negative ops. it is a choice about how to politically represent oneself, it is not the same thing at all and is not a slur as some think that kind of rough and tumble is the only way to win at politics. Karen's don't proudly say they are Karens.
Example: Jolly Roger here would have prefered Bernie as a candidate but is far from a "Bernie bro."
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:51am
Lulu, if you're going to start with your old paranoid thing where everyone has a political agenda behind everything they say, then please do that with someone else. I don't do that and am not interested in it and REALLY don't give a fuck what other pseudonyms on the internet support or don't support politically. I don't see why anyone would even bother to share that except as socializing in passing and I certainly don't think arguing about politics with someone online as a good use of time. I do this to analyze what is happening in the news and I want to hear others input on what's happening. I'm not interested in persuading anyone to change their mind politically. I don't think that's possible if they are intelligent news readers. I DO very much enjoy analytic opinion about news. And I will ridicule only if I think someone is falling for bullshit spin or news items posted with a political agenda.
Just please stop reading into things like I have an evil agenda. Why would I be so powerful for chrissake. It's ridiculous. There are so many smarter writers out there and more powerful people than me out there why don't you go argue with them. I'm just not into what you are into doing. I got the impression you had changed, you were being pleasant, but now it's going to start up again? I'm like a secret neo-con or something trying to mislead 6 people on dag, puhleez.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:15am
OK, your explanation is noted. All of those Karens that you use a meme to describe but which don't call themselves Karens, they do exist then, right? And presumably they don't call themselves by that meme because they know that it is a meme used derogatively. But it is alright to use a meme to group them. OK.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:19am
Except "Karens" are based on color and sex, i.e. racism And misogyny to lump them all together. Míra Sorvino and Ashley Judd were "difficult to work with" so blacklisted, until you find out their "Karen behavior", infraction, was not sucking off the boss.
The guy who posted the Dogpark Karen video turned out to be a violent heroin addict who sicced some prostitutes on his ex-girlfriend and recorded the beating.
Did Bernie Bros get that kind of bum rap? Did they or didnt they swarm website and Hillary fans in their enthusiasm? Aside from the implications that Its mostly makes (And most aggressive behavior on the internet or anywhere Is from testosterone mals), where's the insulting stereotype? Sure, not all are young. What else ya got? Did Hillary really have Parkinsons, run a pedophile ring out of a pizza joint, kill Seth Rich?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:32am
My point from the beginning was that memes could be accurate and useful as shorthand or they could be denigrating and insulting as two possibilities. I didn't suggest all memes are the same. I did point out that one comment calls the use of memes a sign of intellectual deficiency and in a response that agrees with the comment a meme is used. I thought it was funny.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:02am
Apologies to Emma for creating a distraction to a good entry. Lindsay is very interesting and Rogan has a format and style to bring it out at length.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:09am
I've given some thought to the idea that Bernie Bros is a negative meme that is insulting to those it refers to and that it's used for the purpose of insulting them. I just don't see it. What do you think BB means if it's a meme? All I could think of was male supporters of Sanders that are very active on social media and very aggressive in defense of their candidate and in attacking his democratic opposition. It's a matter of opinion whether that is a negative assessment. Some consider it a point of pride. Are there not a significant number of male supporters of Sanders that are active and aggressive on social media? BB seems like just a descriptive term to me.
There were in my opinion a significant number of Obama supporters on TPM that were likely mostly male that were extremely active there, and reportedly on many other progressive sites, and very aggressive in defense of Obama and in their attacks on Hillary and her supporters. People were calling them Obama-bots. I never used that nomenclature because it was clearly designed to insult. The word alone has a negative connotation. Bernie Bros is not imo.
How is it that you see the name as negative or insulting and what do you believe it means as a meme?
As for Arta and I both criticizing you that may be true. But I don't know what Arta thinks of you because I don't care about other people's opinion of the other people here. I care about their opinion on the issues we discuss. But I think it unlikely that we agree on our opinion of you. I like debate. I want people to make a vigorous defense of their ideas. I don't care about "winning or losing" the debate and I hate debate that avoids difficult discussions because a person realizes they don't have a good argument and is afraid to lose. If I disagree I try to chose a person's strongest points to argue against. I expect them to chose my strongest points to critique.
Arta has made it just as clear that she hates debate. It makes her feel bad and sad. That's not why she comes here. I think it's ok that we're here for different reasons and we both may have some problems with you. But what ever Arta's critique of you is I think it highly unlikely it's the same as mine. Our focus and reasons for coming here are totally different.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:14pm
Fair enough, you have thought about it and you don't see it and you ask: How is it that you see the name as negative or insulting and what do you believe it means as a meme? I think that whether it is a derogatory meme come down to the context of its usage and that context usually makes it derisive. No doubt some/many used it as a mere descriptive of their political opponents with no derogatory personal connotation intended. Others, quite obviously, use the term as a slur ranging from mild and mostly just dismissive of the target to very antagonistic. I just did a google search and going only by the page headings it is obvious that many agree that it is a personal attack. The Urban Dictionary says: A Bernie Bro is an insufferable, self-righteous, left wing activist, who refers to everyone who doesn't share his narrow political views, a.k.a. anyone who doesn't 'feel the Bern'. That definition seems right to me and is the attitude behind its use that I see often.
Arta is very opinionated, as is every person who is active here, and very explicit about how she likes things to be discussed at dag. I do not intend to make her angry or sad when I disagree with something she posts or says but I don't accept her rules of engagement.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:46pm
"A Bernie Bro is an insufferable, self-righteous, left wing activist, who refers to everyone who doesn't share his narrow political views, a.k.a. anyone who doesn't 'feel the Bern'. "
Wow, if that's how you define it then it is a very insulting meme. But that's not the general gist of it's meaning I've got from seeing it used or discussed. I can't speak for Arta but that wasn't what I thought she meant when she used it. Perhaps I just don't understand the term but since I rarely use it myself and I rarely see it used by other people I'm not going to spend a lot of time pondering it.
eta: Did a little searching and found this at Vox
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 3:51pm
Your quote leaves off the first two words of the first sentence, "Often, though," which somewhat changes the meaning from "sometimes but not always" to a definitive blanket statement covering all who use the term. In the common usage of the term, the usage which makes it an issue, the fact that someone might only be referring to a subset of Sanders supporters when they use the term in political discourse does not change the critical derisive connotation of the term when it is used as it is normally is. The term has the same meaning intended by the user regardless the size of its object. No one ever said, "Some of those ardent Sanders supporters are actually Bernie Bros."
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:45pm
I try to take the minimal sized quote that accurately reflects it's meaning. Often though to me means most of the time. It wasn't my intention to change the meaning. I felt my excerpt was largely accurate.
If my and the Vox definition of Bernie Bros is more accurate than the Urban Dictionary then I do not see it as insulting. I think I can be correctly categorized as an aggressive debater. It's a factually correct analysis of me and imo of those referred to as Bernie Bros. People can form a subjective opinion as to whether it is good, bad, or irrelevant but it is not objectively an insult to call some one an aggressive debater.
Whether BB is an insult depends on how it is defined. I can not accept the Urban Dictionary's as the definition in common usage. I found varying definitions from a few sources and none were any where near as extreme as the UD.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 5:18pm
Bannon might be there - So many Ppl like Manafort and Stone "exited" but never really left. Rudý? Who knows.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:33am
I read something recently major White House connected media like WaPo or similar said several wanted him back and Trump asks what he might think about this or that but Bannon does NOT want to be there at all. Which makes me think some low level campaign person talks to him and that why we saw some Bannon-style language in the speech BUT it was stupidly simplified, far more simplistic than Bannon would word it.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:55am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:45pm
Actually Hindu numerals- rank appropriation, if you have enough money, which the Caliph did.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:07pm
On addressing the problem of the Trump campaign now embracing the meme of culture war against an intolerant radical totalitarian left, today I see Radio Free Tom (of Never Trumpers) is struggling with it. I think that he feels it necessary to do a long thread of tweets, and cannot come with a short pithy retort, is an indicator of how dangerous this is as to the electoral politics:
here's the rest of the tweets pasted because it's easier to copy and paste 'em
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:03pm
For one good example, here's Jr. for Team Trump, quoting Jason Miller in the WSJ:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 12:01am
Bill Kristol, on the other hand, keeps his argument very short:
(Ironically, I am reminded from old tyme Iraq war discussions of neo-conservatism that his father Irving was a Trotskyist in college)
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:12pm
getting so popular and controversial that he's got Twitter troubles right now
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:30pm
Hey, i can join all my famous martyr friends.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 1:35am