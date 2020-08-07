Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
New data show a really disturbing set of sequelae after seemingly uneventful recoveries from "mild" cases of Covid 19.
Ominously, they mirror what is a widely unrecognized part of the story of the 1918 Spanish Flu., which led to brain disease in over a million survivors.
Serious and potentially fatal brain disorders triggered by coronavirus, as they emerge in mildly affected or recovering patients.
The list of symptoms is scary. and "...ranged from brain inflammation and delirium to nerve damage and stroke. "
More to the point: "In some cases, the neurological problem was the patient’s first and main symptom."
So much for the famous mild (ie, no breathing problems) case..
Details here: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/08/warning-of-serious-brain-d...
Comments
On the brighter side, the anti inflammatory action of Cannabis on the brain promises some protection.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilyprice/2020/06/27/researchers-are-looki...
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:42am
Books overtake dogs as man's best friend, at least in France (cf. Groucho)
https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/animals/dog-breeders-are-sell...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:11am
You don't have to walk a book...
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:43am
A book can't lick Its own balls - nor its owner's - different talent set. Color me unimpressed. Surprised *you're* defending it, though you always hinted you were a man of the Book - just didnt say which one.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:51am
I am the Autarch of The Church of the Gnosis of the New Paradigm....step up, brother, and get your membership card.
I can fit you out with a high prestige, single digit member number....lemme see here...I can give you #3!
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 8:04am
Trinity Divinity, huh - from a non-repentant Jew? That's gonna take some salesmanship. Easier to sell used Korans where I grew up - from Nasser to NASA to NASCAR, rebranding 1-2-3. What I learned from Larry, Shemp and Mohammed.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:09am
I do like your Larry, Shemp and Mohammed, has a real 21st century ring to it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:40pm
No!
by NCD on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:51am
The Kim Kardashian bum vs the typical bum - Kanye's getting to him.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:53am
Yeah. The magic hand motions are mesmerizing to The Base. They make thought and the virus disappear.
For The Base, it's bad enough when you buy a sheetload of Snake Oil.
The kicker? When you realize you paid (all things considered) an astronomical price for it.
by NCD on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:37pm
It's possible. It's happened before.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 2:05pm
Florida Man jumps to #3 in pandemic spread. Meanwhile Montana's moving up Ind flyover country.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:52pm