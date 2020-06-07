Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Adam Serwer retweeted his Oct. 2018 article today with that title and it definitely is worth a reminder right now:
From, but it’s even more clear now that Trump has fumbled the response to the coronavirus, the economic crisis, and the george floyd protests, while running against statue vandalism. White identity politics is all Trumpism has ever had to offer. https://t.co/A4ZzsNbFVV— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) July 6, 2020
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to Newark were ordered back to their assigned seats after — in an attempt to gain more social distance —they moved to empty rows. They were told they had not paid for exit row seats, which are more expensive. https://t.co/3kuLPEa49p— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
Breaking News: The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, preventing the state from prosecuting Native Americans there https://t.co/nSpkspLWYW— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic https://t.co/aGYsSCiQLY— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 10, 2020
The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.
“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.
Yet another “Karen” video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.
SCOTUS: The president can be investigated by a criminal grand jury while in office. On that point the Court was unanimous.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 9, 2020
No man is above the law.https://t.co/5G0CWSKWDn
Check out the @nbcnightlynews re-cap on women of color within @TodaysDAR come together to celebrate their American heritage and stories of ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War with @LesterHoltNBC https://t.co/6kOrpVl1un— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:28pm
The references to some of the political consequences to the "Black-Marxist" activity in the past is interesting.
Nana Osei-Opare defends an un-attacked position with this:
Who is really doing this, exactly?
by moat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:03pm
Fukuyama says to Mona Charen's "Bulwark" column on the president's Mt. Rushmore speech:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:04pm
NYT's Jamelle Bouie argues that Trump May have gone to the racism well too often
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/07/opinion/trump-mount-rushmore-culture-war.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Edit to add:
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin notes Trump doesn't even have NASCAR on his side
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/07/07/trump-doesnt-even-have-nascar-his-side/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:32am
not all GOP are happy about it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:11pm
Diary of a Trump Fiend: Hate Triumphs Over Fear
https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/the-view-from-the-uss-hellship/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:28am
Beating dog whistles into pooper scoopers will improve the collection of excrement but at the expense of what makes the dog whistle such a useful tool. The method allows signaling loyalty to a specific group without alienating fellow travelers who follow the carnival for other reasons.
The dynamic is less about identity and more about preserving privilege.Systemic racism is entangled with the exercise and preservation of privileges.
The Trump thing got a lot of mileage from being the hired gun of a loose confederation of interests that liked that they did not have to explain their reasons to the others. The reduction of dialogue to winks and nods was a welcome relief to the winkers and head wobblers. But there were/are plenty of others who liked the app because it made sure that they did not lose their place in line for their benefits.
Each group (whether that is a distinction they insisted upon or observed by others as a resemblance) understood that receiving a benefit involved other people getting theirs, even people "they" would have nothing to do with.
But now we are in a situation where decisions have direct consequences upon whether people die or not. The results are being tracked in real time. If any policy formation favored good results for one group at the expense of others, the scene would reflect that.
Nobody is going to live longer because a statue was taken down or not.
by moat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:23pm
Your last two paragraphs are the kicker and so spot on.
This is definitely not the time for culture wars. I find myself getting angry that all sides are playing, I want to slap them and say "wake up, wake up, wake up, no time for games."
At the same time, here some and elsewhere even more, there I am, cultural interpreter gazing at the circus and analyzing it. Because that is what I have always done. It's elitist; I figure if I end up with enough knowledge I can manipulate the sorry situation to my benefit somehow.
I can't do that if I'm dead from coronavirus, though....or sick and broke and nobody cares cause I pissed them all off...shit hits fan...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:32pm
Trump is energizing his base with the culture war. He has not gained traction.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:43pm
Culture wars happen.
Maybe it is not a zero sum game where some gangs win in the end.
But if it is not like that, what does the alternative response look like?
by moat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 8:01pm
Trump gives divisive speeches
In the midst of a pandemic, he supports Confederate flags and statues.
Trump tells you we are winning the battle against COVID
Trump wants to end Obamacare, putting millions at risk
He wants children to face death by going back to school.
Democrats in Congress are trying to prevent evictions
They are trying to maintain health care
Democrats want a scientific approach to COVID
They point out Trump is selling us out to foreign countries
They have forced discussion about Confederate images
NASCAR changed
The Mississippi flag is changing
Discussion about the use of police force is at a level never predicted.
Pretending that there is no culture war is not an option.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 8:44pm
Pretending there is not a culture war going on is the opposite of what I have been doing under my real name elsewhere. You have no idea.
often is so bizzzzzarro to the max reading your replies, it's like you are talking to a totally different person, a character I am supposed to be for you.
Ever think about not just presuming you know what someone is talking about and coming from and like filing in the blanks about them with your own imagination? Instead just reply to those you are sure of what they are talking about? You'd get way less flak and grief if you did that, just don't reply.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:14pm
From above
The culture war is Trump's only option.
As it stands now, the Democrats are winning the war.
Cancel culture is a diversion.
Edit to add:
In the Harper's article, Thomas Chatterton Williams identifies Trump as a real threat to democracy. Then he goes into a hodgepodge of so-called canceled people. If police murders are not a priority, neither is the "cancel" argument.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:50pm
Collecting slogans and placards somewhere?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:45pm
There is a current attempt to "cancel" Blacks Lives Matter. BLM is making progress on police reform. The diversion comes as an argument that BLM does not care about Black lives because they are not focused on urban crime. The clear message is to shut down discussion of police abuse.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:17pm
For sure the right wing wants BLM to own property damage and "lawlessness". If BLM can't detach from that, we have problems. Note: BLM has never been too clever, and the current attention Is less to do with BLM and more to do with 3 outrageous undismissable racist acts in May and the power of the internet during lockdown (people with more time on their hands). If BLM can do something positive with the energy, great. If not...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:22pm
Note: BLM spurred police reform
Any person who receives pushback can claim there is an attempt to cancel free speech.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:41pm
No, public outrage over Floyd's casual sadistic killing Is spurring police reform. Where BLM has a positive influence, great, but BLM did not create outrage, sorry. There were calls for police reform natiionwide when the video came out on social media, irregardless of BLM. If you want to talk about specific roles BLM played in escalating that process, fine, but they didnt create outrage.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:48pm
Whatever
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:49pm
Note that writing "BLM" lot "Black Lives Matter" Is the simplest way of showing support fór the cause, but largely has nothing to do with the organization itself, support fór tactics or actions or whatnot.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:49am
Is your comment a reply to mine? I wasn't pretending that a culture war was not happening,
I thought the discussion was about how much of trump's support was anchored in the dynamics of identity. It obviously is an important factor but it is not the only one. And identity is not just one image that all the supporters share.
by moat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 7:55am
Identity is "enough" of a factor. Republican strategist Stuart Stevens has an upcoming book detailing the Republican Party's descent into racism. Title: "It Was All A Lie".
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/623807/it-was-all-a-lie-by-stuart-stevens/
The bottom line is that they are willing to vote for a racist.
Edit to add
There is a good article on the discussion of racism and the GOP in the NYT in March
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/opinion/trump-republicans-racism.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 9:19am
You make it sound like discussing other factors than race is a denial of racial dynamics. I don't see the utility of such a point of view.
by moat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:08am
Trump sought help in elections from foreign governments
Farmers were hurt by his tariffs
He mishandled the COVID epidemic
That's just off the top of my head.
I'm not inhibiting discussion of other factors that encourage people to support Trump.
I do point out that several Conservatives note Trump's racism.
Jennifer Rubin of the WaPo talks about his racism
Multiple people discussed the racism of his Mt Rushmore speech.
Feel free to discuss other reasons for his support, I'm not stopping you.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:24am
Over several years of reading such comments I have come to the conclusion that the message is one must fix racism before anything else. Lock em all up or send them off to a reservation. Then all our other problems will work out much more easily.
Where will one draw the line over who is labeled racist and needs to be expunged from society and who is not? Ah that is something one can talk about and discuss endlessly! And one does.
There's an extra added conundrum: if one doesn't want to talk about it endlessly and don't always find the topic a #1 uber alles priority, is one a racist who needs to be expunged?
And then finally, reiterating the point of the thread: what Drrump is totally on board with is endless talk about it. Emotional reactions to ANY tribal culture war, whether racial or some other = Ratings!
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:35am
From the article
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:28am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 11:56pm