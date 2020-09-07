    Christian garbage - what not to like?

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 10:37am |

    We'll always have Paris

    https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/30/260000-sign-petition-to-blo...

    Comments

    Didn't have time to read the link  wink  But if we're talking about bottles of left over communion wine can you tell me what dumpster to look in?


    by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 8:07pm

    Used to be Catholics had the good stuff, Irish or red wine depending, but with opioids taking over from moonshine and bootleg whiskey, i'd argue the South's got a leg up. Bathtub/RV meth, the West wins of course. Dumpster sales it's Mondays and after major holidays for leftover stock. Of course out in the desert you can just grab whatever fell off the truck/what the coyotes left behind, but comes with Its own risks.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:06am

    Latest Comments

    more