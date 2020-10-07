    Obama recommends on police reform

    By artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 10:22pm |

    the other three after the jump

    I posted the next one as the starter of a long News thread so you may have read it

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 12:49am

    That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:08am

    Latest Comments

    more