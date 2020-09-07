The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.

“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.

“This is not the health hazard from the virus” itself, said Kalra, who is also the section head for cardiovascular research at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General. “This is a new health hazard which the pandemic has caused because of other stressors that the pandemic has caused.