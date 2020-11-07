Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Blake Montgomery @ DailyBeast.com/Cheat Sheet, July 11
President Donald Trump raised the possibility of selling hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico to his Secretary of Homeland Security in late 2017, The New York Times reports. Elaine Duke, a Republican who served as acting head of Homeland Security from July to December 2017, told the Times in an interview, “The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know: Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”
Duke said the idea didn’t come up in a serious way after Trump’s initial proposal. Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico in September 2017, causing billions of dollars in damages that the island nation is still recovering from.
Comments
The quotes from her in the first paragraph above--I think this is exactly the kind of thing many people who voted for him were expecting, or even hoping for.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 11:03pm
In other Trump Zany news, Jeff Sessions finally decides to hit the bully back, on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 11:08pm