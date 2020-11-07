By Laura Snapes @ TheGuardian.com, July 10

Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The 20-year-old artist, born Bashar Jackson, was shot dead in a suspected robbery that took place in a rented apartment in Hollywood, California, on 19 February.

Los Angeles Police Department said it had arrested three adult males and two minors. Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have been charged with murder. Twenty-one-year-old Jaquan Murphy has been charged with attempted murder.

The LAPD said that members of an LA street gang were involved with the deaths of Pop Smoke and 18-year-old Kamryn Stone, who was killed while working in a clean-up crew after a football game at the Pasadena Rose Bowl stadium in September 2019 [....]