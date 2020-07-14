Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
So far
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
Archived blog tracking how marketers, media companies and agencies took a stand against racism in the period to June 30, 2020.
For the current live blog, covering July 1, 2020 to the present day, see “A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice”
Coronavirus Chronicles: Survivors suffer for weeks after virus clears. pic.twitter.com/3GPN6S0VvE— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2020
By Blake Montgomery @ DailyBeast.com/Cheat Sheet, July 11
President Donald Trump raised the possibility of selling hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico to his Secretary of Homeland Security in late 2017, The New York Times reports. Elaine Duke, a Republican who served as acting head of Homeland Security from July to December 2017, told the Times in an interview, “The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know: Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”
By Laura Snapes @ TheGuardian.com, July 10
Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The 20-year-old artist, born Bashar Jackson, was shot dead in a suspected robbery that took place in a rented apartment in Hollywood, California, on 19 February.
With good video of protest (in Russian) captioned Tens of thousands called for the release of a regional governor, Sergey Furgal, who was arrested on suspicion of multiple murders. The protests are a rare showing of opposition to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.(I note: few masks!)
Protests Rock Russian Far East With Calls for Putin to Resign https://t.co/tmwHjFV7mz— susan davis (@susanda02581750) July 12, 2020
New: China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership
The investment & security pact would vastly extend China’s influence in the Middle East, throwing Iran an economic lifeline & creating new flash points with US@farnazfassihi @stevenleemyers report https://t.co/WPlowMvlIz
I don’t often agree with New York Post editorials, but I do this time. I hope someone takes de Blasio to court over his summertime ban on all large gatherings — except BLM protests. This is content-based bias that flies in the face of the 1st Amendment.https://t.co/7U8QiBJk87— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 11, 2020
Haberman is Former columnist & editorial writer at The New York Times (mostly on NYC beat) New Yorker with 13 years as a foreign correspondent based in Tokyo, Rome, Jerusalem. US Army '68-'70.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 11:57pm
Like a miracle, Sessions will disappear. Along with a lot of other Republicans in November.
by NCD on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 12:52am