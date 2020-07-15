By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene

The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.

Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.

An electric saw was found near the body, which was described as that of a 33-year-old man. The victim’s arms and legs below the knees were removed, and body parts were found in plastic bags found in the apartment, the sources said.

Police sources believe the victim was Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of the Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada.

Saleh is listed as the owner of the apartment, which he purchased last year for $2.25 million, records show [....]