This was such a goodie that I had to start a new thread. (Here is the link to Part I with its title:IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?)
Boy George officially now a figure from the Before Times: https://t.co/cS5xB4WTlu— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2020
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
So far
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
Archived blog tracking how marketers, media companies and agencies took a stand against racism in the period to June 30, 2020.
For the current live blog, covering July 1, 2020 to the present day, see “A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice”
Okay, teach - more from Wes:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:08am
Outrage Culture Is Ruining Foreign Policy As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, U.S. politics is getting harder and harder to explain to the rest of the world.
Op-ed by STEVEN A. COOK @ ForeignPolicy.com, JANUARY 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 8:50pm
This one looks like a paranoid pre-emptive:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:49pm
Good background piece if have have the need, @ Vox.com: American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats; American Dirt’s publisher says it is receiving threats. Critics of the novel are receiving threats, too., Jan. 29.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:36pm
yes, absolutely, both sides do do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:15pm
Oh, I thought it was teaching a biracial couple how to grope. After 10 mins following up your @willowhasadick post, not sure these PSAs are working or even have the right audience anymore. (If they posted "don't cross on red, we'd have a regular bloodbath - what we have here is a failure to cooperate)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:27pm
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:32pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:54pm
(hattip CVille)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2011445048902859&id=10000112...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:02pm
https://afropunk.com/2017/09/hanging-klansmen-art-installation-stuns-ric...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:05pm
good question! one I am not going to answer unless that's the work of a major artist that I know something about, heh. Meanwhile over in foodie world, there's some major cancelling going on over costumes. Earlier I saw some quip which suggested that-didn't look into it, tho. And now I see this:
Reminds me of how my mentally disabled brother just adores the Cinco de Mayo party they have for employees at his Goodwill job every year. They put on sombreros and blankets over their shoulders, eat tacos, get their picture taken. Guess he and his co-workers need some sensitivity edjumaction, they got white privilege problems, they don't know from people calling them names, making fun of them nor getting beat up by bullies on the bus, no not they...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:22pm
Fellow staffers said Rapoport should resign. Ethnic minorities working at the publication complain about treatment and compensation. Why is the resignation a big surprise?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:22pm
And people say blacks, the left, and white supremacists can't find common ground. They all agree that Cinco de Mayo shouldn't be celebrated by whites.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:41pm
Here's J.K. Rowling's essay the Vanity Fair article is commenting on. I agree with Rowling.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:34pm
Complex rules! One can only conclude that everyone needs a full semester course in gender terminology if we are ever to get along.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:54pm
She says it all, commenting on checking out why "Kevin James" is trending on Twitter. People have to feel guilty about liking stuff if it doesn't follow the political correctness of the day/minute:
P.S. Also, she can't help it her parents named her Karen either
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:45pm
There are cult behavior commonalities with Trump cult:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:01pm
Cross link to Sean Ono Lennon noticing canceling of Penny Lane in England by mistake, Cultural Revolution II warriors as stupid sometimes as Mao's Cultural Revolution I.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:19pm
Spike Lee sometimes has a hard time figuring out who to cancel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:29pm
That's one way of putting it, I guess, but lots of them seem to be getting off on it. Not sure when "consummated" happens.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:42pm
Re "getting off on it". Just ran across this video clip of same meme by serendipity, someone I follow retweeting another tweet by this guy, never heard of him, is a comedian, but this clip serious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 8:58pm
This Psychology Today article titled "The Apocalytic Cult of Cancel Culture" takes us right back to the question posed by Antonio Garcia-Martinez at the start of my Part I Cancel Culture thread IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:53pm
Since when has Cancel Culture stacked the judiciary, dictated a faith test fór acceptable candidates, shamed people for going into a medical facility or killed them for treating patients? Look at millions denied contraception because it might be linked to abortions (along with historical "immoral behavior")? Or dictating the actual content of grade school and high school textbooks? Total false equivalence. Jerry Falwell must be thrilled.
(wondering how much of Sub-Saharan Africa's inability to control population to escaped poverty can be tied to the Hyde Act?)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:24pm
Pretty damn good comment about big picture results:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:09pm
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:22am
Meanwhile Sudan et al fight crazy repressive Laws, not just woke inconvenience
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/jul/16/thank-you-our...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:54am