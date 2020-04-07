Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Reviewer #3 would say: This paper simply combines running and bike riding, neither of which is considered new. https://t.co/8WPgkcIZ66— Robin Aguilar (@seesmallthings) July 3, 2020
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
A metaphor for China?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 3:45am
I thought it was an illustration of the Gandhi quote about the rich riding the poor proclaiming they will do anything to alleviate their suffering, except get off their backs.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:20am
Right, an analogy for China it seems... especially if youre a minority.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 5:41am
