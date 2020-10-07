Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As communities around the country try to reimagine how law enforcement can operate in a just, effective and non-discriminatory way, these articles provide some useful background and differing viewpoints on the issue. https://t.co/tm08fXSkRF— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Here’s a piece that outlines the need for a more aggressive overhaul of policing.https://t.co/yJlSb0MmyK— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
And here’s a counterbalance that argues for substantial reforms to policing and oversight but not fewer police.https://t.co/DwQoyobGRX— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Finally, here’s a look at how Germany reshaped police training after the horrors of World War II and how this approach might be useful to other countries today.https://t.co/C9oFaqTxo8— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
It’s clear our communities are crying out for change—and what that change looks like is up to us. That’s why it’s important to take a hard look at all the perspectives and proposals out there, even the ones we disagree with. It’s how we’ll come up with solutions that last.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
A day after members of the alt-right group the Proud Boys were seen openly mingling with officers outside a party following Vice President Mike Pence’s Thursday visit to Philadelphia, the head of the city’s police union said he had not invited them — though he stopped short of condemning their presence at the event.
About 10 men who identified themselves as members of the group attended the “Back the Blue” after-party Thursday evening at the 7C Lounge, a members-only bar housed at the headquarters of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police in Northeast Philadelphia, where the vice president had addressed a crowd earlier in the evening.
President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 12:49am
That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm
And social workers can't really help with this kind of thing, guess one has to depend on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:52pm
"Quotas", always a problem:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:01am
Interesting that the NYPost is headlining this story of a black cop beating up a white guy on the subway:
Note that it was a pretty outrageous situation as the DA believed the cop totally and charged the victim with assault! Didn't bother to ask to see the body cam footage?
There's lots of lefty anti-police posting of it on Twitter, and calls from NYC for the cops to be fired.
But that NYPost has decided to highlight a "cops are thugs" story is something new!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:32am
Things aren't looking good for the NYPD becoming open to acting more humanely towards strangers::
I don't see no de-escalation or non-violent theory here. I see tribal hatreds.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:59pm
^A "must watch". Intelligent cop with history degree with his own earnest grievances about adolescent "BLM" protesters.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 3:05pm