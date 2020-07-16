Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.
The Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal watchdog, informed fellow agencies that supporting Black Lives Matter is not a political activity because the Black Lives Matter Global Network is not a partisan political group. That means federal employees can wear or display BLM paraphernalia in the workplace — and even invite others to a BLM fundraiser — without violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from participating in certain partisan political activity.
“BLM is a ‘hot-button’ issue and both politically and culturally salient,” OSC said in a memo. “But BLM terminology is issue-based, not a campaign slogan. Therefore, using BLM terminology, without more, is not political activity. … [A]nd employees are not prohibited from wearing or displaying BLMGN paraphernalia in the workplace.”
In the guidance issued late last week and reissued again this week, OSC said “numerous” federal employees had asked in the wake of George Floyd’s killing whether supporting BLM while on the job would raise concerns about the Hatch Act. Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, sparking a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the globe.
Comments
How wonderful for them. However:
Paul Krugman: The Next Disaster Is Just a Few Days Away; Millions of unemployed Americans face imminent catastrophe
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:38pm
all culture warring all the time, very good for Trump administration, they like that: wearing a BLM T-shirt at work, boycotting Goya Beans, promoting 1619 Project or water saving... WHATEVER YA GOT KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK SENDING US SOMETHING TO CULTURE WAR ABOUT anything as long as it's not coronavirus or the economy, genocide in China or how to solve the crime wave and police brutality, Americans are not welcome anywhere--
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 8:48pm
The Democrats in the House passed a bill to provide support to people suffering from layoffs
The Governor of Georgia is suing the Mayor of Atlanta because she wants to mandate use of masks
The Republicans in the Senate block rational legislation
Wearing BLM shirts, boycotting Goya are free speech issues.
The 1619 Project offers a different view of history.
Trump wants to attack Joe Biden's son.
Trump will attack anything. If people decide to vote for Trump despite the available facts. The country is over.
Trump is the one avoiding facing the major issues.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 10:02pm
139K have died from COVID
Trump blocks scientists from taking charge of the pandemic.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 10:14pm