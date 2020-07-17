Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
By Vanessa Romo @ NPR.org, July 16, 7:19 pm
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms following her efforts to require face masks in public places as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket across the nation.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, asserts that Kemp alone "leads the State of Georgia in its fight against the worldwide novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic" and adds he has the power "to suspend municipal orders that are contradictory to any state law or to his executive orders."
Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets . News | OPB https://t.co/jlwAKl4aFB— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 17, 2020
This is astonishing in the details. I applaude @LarryHogan for telling it straight. You have to read. https://t.co/seqID0dih0— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) July 17, 2020
Defendant Dared Homeless Man to Do a Backflip for $6, Laughed and Filmed as He Suffered Fatal Injury: Cops https://t.co/fxDdbmkfsg pic.twitter.com/EwUkv999S9— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 16, 2020
A day after members of the alt-right group the Proud Boys were seen openly mingling with officers outside a party following Vice President Mike Pence’s Thursday visit to Philadelphia, the head of the city’s police union said he had not invited them — though he stopped short of condemning their presence at the event.
About 10 men who identified themselves as members of the group attended the “Back the Blue” after-party Thursday evening at the 7C Lounge, a members-only bar housed at the headquarters of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police in Northeast Philadelphia, where the vice president had addressed a crowd earlier in the evening.
President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
So far
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Shootings in Boston Are Up 20% This Year; Mayor Decries Recent Violence
"We've too many homicides this summer, we've seen too many shootings this summer," Mayor Marty Walsh said
By Asher Klein and Mary Markos • Published July 16, 2020 • Updated 3 hours ago @ NBCBoston.com WITH VIDEOS including on the most recent shooting to death of a young Bangladeshi store clerk during a robbery
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 2:59am
Six shootings in six days: No arrests made as Roanoke police continue investigation
'That is a big concern, obviously, anytime we see, not just an uptick in gun violence, but in any crime'
By Lindsay Kennet @ WSLS.com, July 16, with VIDEO
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:03am
5 People Shot In 3 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore (ON THURSDAY NITE), Police Say
@ WCBS.com, July 16, 2020 at 11:40 pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:07am
Families broken by recent string of shootings in New Haven rally to end gun violence. 'Your enemy is not the people you’re shooting your guns at'
by Amber Diaz @ WTNH.com. Updated: Jul 16, 2020 / 11:03 PM EDT WITH VIDEO OF THOSE AT RALLY
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:17am
I caught site of this other story while at WTNH.com Body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant identified as missing East Haven mother from July 15.
She's already dead, so I guess this is the type of thing we will let the social workers handle in the new wonderful world of defunded police where little violence will happen and mostly everyone gets along?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:21am
I could go on and on, an epidemic of gun violence is sweeping the country resulting in many many many more deaths and maimings than those caused by abusive police!!!
Why o why are Dem national politicians silent on this? It's the stupid!
This is as much an epidemic as Covid-19! It is NOT the same old same old because GUN VIOLENCE IS SKYROCKETING. In NYC we've lost all the gains on reducing the crime rate for two decades!!! That's absurd!
I am sure it is the same elsewhere.
Why don't these deaths count to hardly anyone on the left, it's cool and awesome to do a Geo. Floyd protest but they don't wanna talk about civilians killing other civilians? Dead is dead.
Heads in the sand. Ignore it and it will go away.
Well my family in Wisconsin and LA and FL for one is not ignoring it. I fear who they wlll vote for in Nov. if it continues. They might just say one thing for public consumption like pollsters but do a totally different thing when entering the privacy of the voting booth.
Anyone thinks we are going to have a Dem Senate with this going on--fat chance!
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:31am
Bonus story--15 minutes in Chicago: 10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Four people were wounded in three different shootings between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire Jul 16, 2020, 3:32am CDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:35am
I do notice right wingers are actively seeking out special videos of the things going on in the big blue cities:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:20am