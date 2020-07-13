Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
By Vanessa Romo @ NPR.org, July 16, 7:19 pm
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms following her efforts to require face masks in public places as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket across the nation.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, asserts that Kemp alone "leads the State of Georgia in its fight against the worldwide novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic" and adds he has the power "to suspend municipal orders that are contradictory to any state law or to his executive orders."
A day after members of the alt-right group the Proud Boys were seen openly mingling with officers outside a party following Vice President Mike Pence’s Thursday visit to Philadelphia, the head of the city’s police union said he had not invited them — though he stopped short of condemning their presence at the event.
About 10 men who identified themselves as members of the group attended the “Back the Blue” after-party Thursday evening at the 7C Lounge, a members-only bar housed at the headquarters of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police in Northeast Philadelphia, where the vice president had addressed a crowd earlier in the evening.
President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
Comments
He's pretty selfish and sleezy but the article doesn't make the accusation that he used his power to coerce any of the women into doing something they didn't want. One woman knew he was cheating on his wife and thought she was keeping it quiet to help him hide his adultery from his wife and is only upset because he was cheating on her too. It's hard to decide who is the most sleezy in that situation. Lots of women want to have sex with their heroes. Rock stars have sex with a different women in town after town. Taking advantage of hero worship is dishonorable but it doesn't fit within what I think the Me Too movement is all about.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:36pm
Is it even "dishonorable"? Or just a bit unusual and 21st century
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 2:40pm
Where do nymphomaniacs and female groupies fit in this scheme of things?
I met a psychologist a couple years back who was thinking of starting a Meetup group for women who chose to live in the role of "the other woman" and liked it that way. She was one of them. She herself liked relatively short relationships but not one night stands. She talked to me about the difference between recent widowers and recently separated and divorced men. A fifty-something, divorced herself. Not super attractive physically, but quite open to men of all ages, one at a time.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:17pm
And what qualifies for "nympho", "groupie" and "slut" in 2020? Is it still different between sexes? Whats the label for a "normally" active woman not in a relationship? Or how do we reconcile pickup or short-term culture without the one-sided labeling? And what specifically did this guy owe the women beyond any Tinder date/hookup? The traditional way to "know you're in a relationship" is to not give out on the first date, male or female, but that's not quite the point of a pickup, so what exactly Is going wrong here except people being to clever and "open" for their own good? How do we communicate in good faith when we're not really working with good faith or voicing alternate expectations (which can exist, but if a tree falls in the woods...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:44pm
And in the Art World today...
https://reason.com/2020/07/14/gary-garrels-san-francisco-museum-modern-a...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 12:49pm
wasn't really today, was in the art world news 3/4 days ago, it's just that mass media is starting to pick up on the story because he's a somewhat major figure
I am prone to agree with this guy, I suspect he said fuck this millennial shit I am too old to put up with working this way, let them have all the closed museums without any operating funds. Yeah 300 signing a letter is nothing, the red guard is terrorizing museums allover the world as if these institutions (mostly charities) were part and parcel with rich white privilege and colonialism, while the institutions have no idea how they are going to pay any salaries at all going forward. It's rampant, I think more than any other field. The kids think the taxpayers are going to pick up the bill for unionized jobs and professional level salaries for art handlers and guards in order to spew anti-colonial agitprop.
As if money grew on trees, there were no conservatives in the world to object to paying for a left-wing world view and a pandemic going on.
Clue: colleges get tuition. The museum gets your lousy $15 ticket fee, no such thing as blockbuster shows, must run at 20% capacity until at the very least there's a vaccine.
It's really really bad, devasting to all kinds of museums, not just art museums. A lot of little house museums are going to end up kaput. Even at the big powerful well-endowed places, staff overall is going to be greatly reduced, lucky if they can afford to keep permanent collections in decent shape much less have exhibitions. I hope the few minorities and atypically gendered that get to keep their jobs like being lonely.
Here,gives you an idea, the kids are pleased to announce:
Good example what's going on
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 2:45pm
Wait for the followup tweets Except it's not just in the U.S., it's allover the world among the recently college-educated in humanities. They've been taught to write this kind of thing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 2:54pm
It's sort of like this: Majority populations are bad = colonialist and imposing their colonizing attitude on others is why the world is the way it is. Minority populations are good = alternate versions of reality that might solve our problems.
Works across the board, i.e., gender issues, where the black trans person is like the best one to listen to! The smaller the minority, the better! Majority rule? Evil! Take away their privilege!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 3:03pm
"Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification"
So what exactly are the values we should embrace instead? Dependency, laziness, subjective analysis, out of wedlock births, stagnation, disrespect for authority, and momentary indulgence?
This whole thing is ridiculous. I wonder though if we're exaggerating how widespread this line of nonsense is. Not saying it isn't. It just seems too foolish to be more than a fringe group of the left pushing this. Again not saying it's not a problem. I just need more evidence of how widespread it is.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 6:00pm
You clearly have no understanding much less open-minded appreciation for alternative cultural and moral systems to the western colonialist hegemon. If you are lucky, you will just be cancelled.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:52am
James Lindsay warns Smithsonian to be careful bout the policy memes you throw out there, never know how they might comeback atcha:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:11pm
see, 2,000 is more like it, starts to rate:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 4:32pm
In the old days, like 2 years ago, making meetings more interesting and/or shortening their duration were considered solutions
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 7:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 7:22pm
yeah, just like blackface. everything's like thirty-years ago blackface lately, but to the max and the infractions sometimes of way less import. What it is is it's really a mania, a true historical phenomenon like the Reign of Terror. Complete with iconoclasm.
Interesting as a spectator! Thank god I'm not in an active 24/7 career right now, it must be torture figuring out what's going to get you in trouble. Like one family member called it, it's "a perfect storm", first all these radically indoctrinated college kids sitting at home for months with time to think and no social life, looking at a miserable future > time to go wilding, why not?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:14pm
Golightly stepped down Thursday as Boeing’s senior vice president of communications following an employee complaint about the 1987 article, which he called “embarrassingly wrong and offensive.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 10:42pm
Whats the point of your comment?
Something you think we dont know?
Something you believe?
It was the majority opinion at the time - one Gen. Grace Hopper shared.
Is it relevant to the head of Boeing, a private company not dealing with infantry or naval ships?
I still dont know what our lesson Is.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 11:27pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:14am
Something I just ran across and it made me think of this immediately. For context-I like the idea of going back much further, as in four centuries. This was actually kind of a new idea at the time, this only manly men thing, no wimmin to cook and wash the clothes and er, other stuff
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 5:14am
Maybe to keep up the appetite fór rape and pillage?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:41am
Seriously it's so bad in the museum world, every day tops another, you just couldn't make this stuff up, the hysteria/mania whatever it is is beyond parody:
Former Staffers and Board Members Accuse the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art of Perpetuating ‘Culture of Racism’
Lonnie G. Bunch III, the head of the Smithsonian, has promised to investigate the complaints.
@ news.artnet.com, July 15, 2020
By the way ,this is Lonnie Bunch, he is the new head of all the many branches and museums that make up the Smithsonian Institution, he's been in the position for a little over a year:
So like this black man is in charge of this huge conglomeration of systemic racism and perpetuating racist myths.
You just can't make this stuff up!
From what I read lately, we need to put most of the black people in this country into re-education classes, too.
The elite college educated twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings and their elders that believe in their ideological passion have such plans, such plans for us all. It's year zero and they are gonna build a new world using grievances galore, if you don't got one you can always use "colonialism."
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:47am
The attack on the scientific method is ironic, the scientist who debunked much of the race psuedoscientice in early 20th century was himself a civil rights pioneer, and he used the scientific method to do it. I learned about him at...the National African American History Museum. - Zaid Jilani
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:59am
Myth of Buffalo Soldiers
https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/myth-buffalo-soldiers/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:23am