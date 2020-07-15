Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
An electric saw was found near the body, which was described as that of a 33-year-old man. The victim’s arms and legs below the knees were removed, and body parts were found in plastic bags found in the apartment, the sources said.
Police sources believe the victim was Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of the Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada.
Saleh is listed as the owner of the apartment, which he purchased last year for $2.25 million, records show [....]
Comments
Follow-up story today written in good old tyme crime tabloid style
Tech CEO’s killer may have been scared off by visiting relative: cops
By Joe Marino ,Larry Celona and Aaron Feis @ NYPost.com, July 15, 2020 | 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:47pm
Bangladeshi Muslim wunderkind - awful. The intro of new products/services to 3rd world Is terribly needed, including next gen's electric conversion.
Strange & (almost) perfect hit job - would the saw bit be a Saudi angle (where He was born, potentially a bit of his investment)?
Meanwhile another "Karen" story from the Post - a bare ass isnt a bare ass, and It's the boys fault for not being well-raised.
https://nypost.com/2020/07/15/bikini-clad-woman-says-karen-called-her-na...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:37am
I admit the Saudi angle did cross my mind, that's why I posted it. Then there's just the ninja-in-black thing too, right out of the movies: assassin stereotype.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:55am
Detectives Suggest Possible Motive Behind Brutal Murder, Dismemberment of Tech CEO in NYC
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Jul 16th, 2020, 4:27 pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:34pm
Idiot ungrateful asst arrested
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/rosalindadams/tyrese-haspil-charged...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:57pm