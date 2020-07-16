Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets . News | OPB https://t.co/jlwAKl4aFB— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 17, 2020
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that’s not serious law enforcement. That’s a political photo op. https://t.co/PPC8tm5w9k— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
By Vanessa Romo @ NPR.org, July 16, 7:19 pm
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms following her efforts to require face masks in public places as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket across the nation.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, asserts that Kemp alone "leads the State of Georgia in its fight against the worldwide novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic" and adds he has the power "to suspend municipal orders that are contradictory to any state law or to his executive orders."
This is astonishing in the details. I applaude @LarryHogan for telling it straight. You have to read. https://t.co/seqID0dih0— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) July 17, 2020
Defendant Dared Homeless Man to Do a Backflip for $6, Laughed and Filmed as He Suffered Fatal Injury: Cops https://t.co/fxDdbmkfsg pic.twitter.com/EwUkv999S9— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 16, 2020
Related press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Acting Secretary Wolf Condemns The Rampant Long-Lasting Violence In Portland
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 2:50am
Homeland Security's pussies these days - afraid of graffiti, fireworks and a few broken windows.
Give these guys a dictionary for "violent" and "anarchist". It's not the same as "protesters", and if these federal schmucks are so shitty at their jobs And can't distinguish grafitti from deadly shootings, maybe they should just retire to Covid, Florida and find new cops who can police in modern times.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:32am
I am aghast that someone sent in this unmarked goon force to a locality to protect Federal Property, I am hoping that some court action takes care of this pronto.
That said, I have looked at several videos of those being "arrested" by these goons in the dark.
They are wearing black ninja outfits and are out "protesting" all on their lonesome. And I just want to know what exactly they are protesting?
Cause it looks to me like they are protesting for the right to deface federal buildings with graffiti, late at night when people aren't around.
So that in the morning the poor essential workers charged with upkeep of the Federal Buildings we all pay for with our taxes will have to spend time cleaning the graffitti off.
I really don't like my tax money spent to clean up after the entertainment of young people who are bored and have got interested in playing "revolution" and want to play ninja warrior against "the man".
CAN WE PUHLEEZ STOP THE BULLSHIT LEFTY KID KABUKI SHOW? Go home! Agitate online! Quit with the fucking graffitti, none of you seem to have Keith Haring's talent. In this way, you will not furnish the Trump administration with opportunity to play Kabuki back but force them to get back to ,splaining their own incompetence with real issues of import.
None of the graffitti is helping "the people", and it is hurting essential workers and taxpayers.
Go home, go home, go home, enough of the "play street fighting man" bullshit, making fools of the movement that lucked into having broad support is all you are doing.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:46pm
Evidence those taken into vans committed crimes? None pulled off the streets were charged. Unidentified agents have also violated city law on the use of chemical agents, and the use of projectiles which have blinded 3 protesters by hitting them in the face, these "nonlethal" rounds are specifically intended and officials are trained to not fire them at the head.
BTW your taxes are paying billions for 200 miles of The Wall, a Trump campaign gimmick.
Nothing the Trump administration does is helping any "people" but Trump, and his lackeys. He is known to seek and create chaos, anywhere and everywhere. The biggest most perverse Kabuki Show is in the White House.
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 7:31pm
Graffiti vs. Secret Government Police grabbing people.
THE SECRET POLICE ARE THE GREATER EVIL.
Authoritarian Government versus graffiti
AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENT IS THE PROBLEM
The Governor did not authorize these goons.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:04pm
Regarding going home
The Governor wants the government goons to go home
The Mayor of Portland wants these goons to come home
The Congressional delegation wants the goons to go home.
Graffiti is a local police matter.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:08pm
Nothing I disagree with there.
Except that the goofball idiot children on the streets (who seem to have little to do with BLM) give an opportunity for the goons to be there in the first place.
Why even do that?
Why bother the local police with that stupid shit as well?
What is the purpose of being there?
Why do you and NCD automatically take sides when both sides are shitheads?
Why feed the idea that this is a war. It's not. It's idiots playing culture wars to no end and for no good purpose.
The fake antifa types just love it that this is making them heeeroes to the far left side of the culture wars and the Trump admin goons just love it that so they can be heeeroes on Laura Ingraham.
And the rest of us pay for these games in all kinds of ways. None of them good. Wasted time effort and money while there are serious problems with people dying.
IT'S ALL KABUKI BULLSHIT AND DISTRACTION and just raises expensive legal cases that don't really need to be litigated right now, are not priority if these parties weren't distracting to make them so.
I am so sick of smart people falling for this shit!
Biden himself should tell all parties, the kids and the goons: GO FUCKING HOME and deal with reality.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:51pm
Kids do childish things, see graffiti
Authoritarians use armed secret police. There is a world of difference in the level of seriousness
This is not Kabuki
This is a Constitutional crisis
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm
And rmrd is a drama queen on the internet.
Me, I'll wait Obama (Constitutional lawyer as well as ex-Pres.) Biden and Hillary and Bill and the Supreme Court get their knickers all in a twist over the Trump admin goon force in Portland, crying "Constitutional Crisis". Rather than waiting for the Constitutional system to rectify the situation.
Actually a real Constitutional Crisis (not an rmrd drama queen one) is in the making right now with governor of Georgia suing the mayor of Atlanta over a U.S. public health measures and no leadership on the issue coming from a higher up executive....not to mention the C.D.C. basically giving up its authority concering these matters..
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:47pm
Putting secret police in a city against the wishes of the Governor, Congressional delegation, and Mayor is a crisis.
While you remain on the sidelines as citizens are grabbed off the streets by secret police, I will go with the outrage of the following people:
Oregon Governor
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden
Portland Mayor
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/17/george-floyd-federal-authorities-grab-portland-protesters.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:08pm
Listen to him:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:48pm
Fuck him
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:08pm
Ok trying again.PRIORITIES. Famous for "no drama". Not known for running around like chicken with head cut off crying "constitutional crisis":
I like to remind you that there was a similar "constitutional crisis" only a few weeks ago with unmarked thugs hired by the Feds running around Washington D.C. All gone now. Was bascially kabuki.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:16pm
PRIORITIES
https://katu.com/news/local/justice-department-investigates-as-portland-protester-shot-in-head-with-less-lethal-round
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:30pm
The secret police have no identifiers
The Proud Boys, Boogaloos, etc can feel free to play dress up and abuse citizens
This is a time for concern, not a time for calm
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:58pm
Fractured skull
No big deal
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:00pm
Kids do childish things, see graffiti
For some reason I get the idea that you just wouldn't feel the same way about Proud Boys putting White Power symbols allover Fed buildings for many nights in the row.
Luckily it will be the ACLU that will be a major part of litigating these issues and not rmrd, tribal drama queen on the internet.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:25pm
The police would be called upon to combat graffiti
From the drama queens of the ACLU
https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/aclu-sues-federal-agents-portland
A fight to save our democracy
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:34am
We spank kids, we punish them, we keep them off the streets, we give them other activities to grow properly.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:17am
We don't send in secret government police
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:34am
ACLU is taking care of this! Let them. Let them do the job they specialize in. Move on to other things.
Meantime while they are working on those already confronted by the goons, kids who want to protest the Federal government in Portland on Federal property would be wise to do it peacefully in the daytime and not attack property that belongs to us all and will belong to us when another administration comes in. One that is not looking to take advantage of every fucking stupid thing lefty protesters do.
A warning, though, this may end up with a legal special force designated by Congress to protect Federal property. All cause of childish addiction to graffitti by a few.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:27pm
This will definitely not wind up with a "legal special force designated by Congress to protect Federal government property". This is typical Trump cowardice. Unleash overwhelming unnecessary force on the weak, the defenceless and the desperate. It's kids in cages Act Two, a fascist show for his bloodthirsty base.
These officers are not on federal property they are roaming over the city. They are not communicating or coordinating with local police or city officials, who in fact want, and have demanded, that they leave.
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:02pm
AA's point is we give the government cover to be shitheads, and It's already grown so dangerous in this regard, the last 20 years, the faction of US voters who just want a law-and-order Daddy to make the world behave.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:17am
Very encouraging to know the Senator gets it, what's really going on here, means most of his colleagues do too:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:49am