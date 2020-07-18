Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
DEVELOPING: Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated. https://t.co/IVn5ExgQWO— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2020
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
New pod— Galen Druke (@galendruke) July 17, 2020
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b https://t.co/k00j9XQMrB
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that’s not serious law enforcement. That’s a political photo op. https://t.co/PPC8tm5w9k— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Some of them actually read the classified memo which basically said "you weren't supposed to actually be following what he was saying, ya idjits!"?
from NYTimes Coronavirus Updates, July 18
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:54pm
Gov. Larry Hogan's WaPo op-ed is mentioned in the article, I posted a tweeted link to that downthread two days ago
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 7:20pm
Current hospitalizations for states/regions per capita physician:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:54pm