Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
“I gave a little blood on that bridge in Selma... I almost died. Some of my best friends were murdered in Mississippi and other places,” he said at a rally in 2018 for Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams. “I’m not asking any of you to give any blood. I’m just asking you to go and vote like you never voted before.”
Voting rights was the central cause for Lewis throughout his life. The horrific nature of the assaults on peaceful protesters on that bloody March Sunday prompted President Lyndon Johnson to call a joint session of Congress the following week, on March 15, where he told lawmakers, “Our mission is at once the oldest and most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man.” He closed his speech with, “We Shall Overcome,” the anthem of the civil rights movement, and later that year, on Aug. 6, he signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
An excellent article in the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/17/opinion/john-lewis.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:49pm
Still waiting for comments from Donald Trump
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 10:59am
There's a tweet now. It has a grammar error.
I want to apologize for the duplication on the news story. But what happened is that I had started reading the obit of Vivian and Obama's write up on that. And then I saw at the same time people who were close to Lewis start tweeting on his death. But also I saw older tweets saying people had wrongly tweeted about his death a week or so ago. So I saved the Vivian obit and went straight back to Twitter to try to figure out for sure if Lewis had really died. Found Axios had it confirmed. And I started collecting code for interesting tweets I had found and posted everything at once and then found you had done a post.
I think he's important enough to have two threads going.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:56pm
No problem with double John Lewis posts
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:54pm
Two GOP senators post photos of Elijah Cummings instead of John Lewis on social media
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/18/politics/dan-sullivan-marco-rubio-john-lewis-elijah-cummings/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 10:35am
Unforgiveable.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 11:32am
They look the same to you?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:02pm
Of course not - they have different colored ties. Plus their heads reflect differently.
But dont think it's racial - i have trouble remembering which white 15-year-old i slept with yesterday vs the day before - pretty much everyone looks the same to me.
[I've met thousands of Asians, but still remain pretty inept at determining nationality. Recognize the ones i interacted with but prolly not so much front page figures. Think you can do better? Frankly i think Bruce Willis looks a helluva lot like Elijah - a bit of blackface and he's a ringer]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:55pm
Meanwhile, Roger Stone uses naughty word, gets headline. What the fuck Is wrong with us? Shit piss cunt motherfucker - have we lost our ability to be randomly depraved? What would the Sex Pistols do?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f13d3efc5b6d14c33680ea7
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:05pm
As it stands now, I think that the majority of the voting public stopped taking Trump seriously. Trump has no problem with people dying from COVID. Donald is incapable of crossing the racial divide. Stone is a distraction.
Edit to add:
The only problem with the side by side is that it crossed your mind to put it up
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:36pm
WTF? It was part of headlines. Crawl along, Píp.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:38pm
Looking at digital editions of NYT and WaPo
Stone's "Negro" story is far downstream
At the WaPo, stories about John Lewis's and C.T. Vivian are dominating
You can find it positioned higher at the Root.
No one would surprised that Stone said "Negro"
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:58pm
No one would surprised that Stone said "Negro"
It's a dead give away that Stone is white. If he was black he would have said, ""I don't really feel like arguing with this nigger.”
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 2:45pm
Cool to find any excuse to use the 'N' word I guess.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 3:13pm
My point, which you didn't bother to consider or address as is usual for you, wouldn't have been made using a euphemism.
https://reason.com/2020/06/11/prof-randall-kennedy-harvard-law-on-accurately-quoting-racial-epithets/
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 3:31pm
Was watching an hour long special of some new comic, Niles Abston - "got any problem with that LBTGQ pronoun thing?" "Nah, man - I call everybody nigger"
I mean, what is this - "people allowed to use the n-word constantly vs those who can't even think it"?
Every second word out of his mouth is that - of course I'd sound stupid using it so much, and don't have a reason to, but all of this word policing/freakout. I'd be more worried about the knee on the neck.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjUDh8gtdKw
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 3:40pm
We're going through a period of irrationality. Of course we shouldn't call people racist, sexist, homophobic etc. names but this idea that you can't even accurately quote someone is crazy. If we're gonna go that route rational irrationality demands we alphabetize a few dozen words.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:04pm
Maybe I misunderstood. I thought you were sniping ay rmrd's comment by putting words that weren't actually a quote of the white man you named into the mouth of a theoretical black man which made the use of the 'N' word gratuitous.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:48pm
Sorry if my sources dont meet your standards.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 3:02pm
Exactly my reaction too. It is educated elites reacting this way, they are people that already know the Roger Stone character and know this is completely in character. So the outrage is all faux and therefore the story is most decidedly NOT news. An act like the Sex Pistols is a perfect example to bring up, no one got outraged that The Sex Pistols were outrageous. Roger Stone is a showman and they know that and that part of his act is to be outrageous. What the fuck is wrong indeed, all troll vs. troll kabuki all the time, no grownups.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:48pm
"You all look alike to me" was just said to insult someone not because "they" all look alike. Let's not pretend the people saying it really meant it. People can sometimes tell the difference and sometimes can't. Some people are better at remembering subtle facial differences than other people. Lots of people look similar and even the same person can look very different with different or no make up or different lighting or camera angle. Same person or different person?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:58pm
She's white - doesnt matter. Can't trick me.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 2:29pm
Black Lives Matter members tell loving stories of the encouragement they received from John Lewis
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-black-lives-matter-generation-remembers-john-lewis_n_5f144730c5b619afc4029bb7
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 11:12am
John Lewis at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/john-lewis-black-lives-matter-washington-dc/2020/07/18/32604b5c-c938-11ea-b037-f9711f89ee46_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 9:10pm