(Part 1 is here.)
Made in America: How four iconic dishes with roots in other lands tell a story of immigration and transformation
by Tim Carmen & Shelly Tan @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 11
Spaghetti and meatballs, chile con queso, gumbo and the California roll have become American icons. Their journey to that point is one of immigration and transformation.
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:
"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people."
DEVELOPING: Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated. https://t.co/IVn5ExgQWO— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2020
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
New pod
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding "positive results" and she remains "fully able" to continue her work on the Supreme Court.
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that's not serious law enforcement. That's a political photo op.
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:05pm
They've wiped Gen X off the map - kinda like Queen Elizabeth hanging around too long and Charles never getting to become king. The 3 main Dem candidates are *early* Boomers along with the fuckwad GOP president. I thought it okay tharlt people don't have to retire at 65, but that didn't mean I wanted them *running* everything. "Eat the rich" => "Eat the old" - a shame really, but it's their own fault. And the damn spineless aimless millennials - "there's an app/platform for that" - oh really?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 9:43pm
As a white guy with the gene to digest lactose I only eat race appropriate foods, milk and cheese products.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:15pm
Okay you made me laugh
But then the cynical me thought that saying that is probably just a practiced ruse you use to pick up leftie cisgender womyn on the internet
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:17am
In a way, yes. I tend to make a lot of jokes. Many of them weird that a lot of people don't get. But most of the women I've been with told me one reason they were with me was I made them laugh.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:56am
And Brussels Sprouts aren't from Brussels. In fact one of our strangest culinary stories is a huge case of plant appropriation - a wild Col. Mustard whodunnit:
Knockoffs also include collard greens and gai lan (Chinese broccoli).
More detail for the curious:
https://www.vox.com/xpress/2014/8/6/5974989/kale-cauliflower-cabbage-bro...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:48am
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 7:42pm
This artist/collector is pro-appropriation:
from
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:21pm
Actually I went in skeptical, but when I heard the 2 songs together, the copying seems pretty obvious. No doubt Pharell thought the different vocal scheme would give him a pass, but it's a bit like a Weird Al level takeoff - if you know the original, you know what's working off. And this isn't an obscure work.
https://youtu.be/ziz9HW2ZmmY
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 12:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 4:43am
She's talking about this:
which I copied from here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:20pm
roxane gay
@rgay
·
Jun 8
I am not sure what’s funnier, those ridiculous politicians wearing kente cloth or Cory Booker smartly opting out of that absurd performance
https://twitter.com/rgay/status/1270011463097147393
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:44pm
Hey yoozall having a conniption - this Is just some congressfolk trying to show a symbol o African pride for the neck rather than a knee across the jugular. Kinda goes along with #TakeAKnee, but has nuttin to do with flags And the troops, dig?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:09pm
I was just imagining that most congresspersons probably get their "kente cloth" when they have need of a piece, at a little African import shop in DC, a shop which actually gets most of their stuff from a Nigerian huckster who has it made in Bangladesh....but that's just me imagining...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:16pm
From Uighur slave cotton no doubt
https://english.alaraby.co.uk/english/indepth/2020/4/30/uk-cotton-import...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 12:26am
not unlikely. Plus nowadays that little import shop in DC would be closed,never to reopen, going out of business, so you order direct from Alibaba and the Nigerian huckster has to find another way to make a living.
All roads lead to China for the foreseeable future cause both workers and slaves they are used to wearing masks and following social distancing?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:02am
Yeah, how have 1.4 billion people achieved no Corona deaths? It's a Miracle.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:05am
Heh. I follow RalpieRozay just because he often comes up with stuff like this:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:12pm
Indonesian artist blends the medieval and the modern in digital art inspired by Hieronymus Bosch
@ South China Morning Post, July 12
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 11:28pm
I should say I am cynical about the narrative here, I suspect Riverdance is pushing the persecution meme for p.r. purposes...but whatever, it's all interesting
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:13pm
And when does appropriation turn into appreciation or acceptable stamped appropriation. I can imagine some očky appropriation, but i doubt that covers all
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 6:23am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 3:37am