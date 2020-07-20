Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's dangerous if young people are brainwashed into thinking that their country is inherently racist, that systems are constructed to make them fail, and that the police are out to kill them, writes @NickBuckleyMBE https://t.co/J0OIF7Hmn5— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) July 20, 2020
UPDATE: The suspect was identified as Roy Den Hollander, an “anti-feminist” lawyer who brought a lawsuit before Judge Salas that challenged the male-only military draft.https://t.co/YYPlokd629— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 20, 2020
This is going to happen everywhere. https://t.co/mDMlovaxaz— ProfEmilyOster (@ProfEmilyOster) July 20, 2020
+ OTHER VACCINE AND TREATMENT NEWS IN COMMENTS.
NEW—UK’s #COVID19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to preliminary results https://t.co/rDPlB9fDKr pic.twitter.com/z2t9Aubjim— The Lancet (@TheLancet) July 20, 2020
New this morning: 34 national security leaders — including Madeline Albright, Chuck Hagel, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Leon Panetta & James Clapper — sent a letter to congressional leaders on need for federal funding in next stimulus to keep elections safehttps://t.co/Rdv0g91ga7— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) July 20, 2020
It's dangerous if young people are brainwashed into thinking that their country is inherently racist, that systems are constructed to make them fail, and that the police are out to kill them, writes @NickBuckleyMBE https://t.co/J0OIF7Hmn5— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) July 20, 2020
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
DEVELOPING: Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated. https://t.co/IVn5ExgQWO— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2020
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
New pod— Galen Druke (@galendruke) July 17, 2020
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b https://t.co/k00j9XQMrB
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Related!
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:29pm
The feeling, even expectation, that the majority should crawl in a hole and kill itself.
And maybe in the US we should focus also on the Black working class - stop thinking so much in terms of STEM subjects and college degrees, more about functioning at levels that arent so glamorous but much more likely.
https://blackdemographics.com/economics/employment/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:26pm
I think we should at least order some T-shirts with Peracles' reminder: Dissin a majority: not a smart thing to do.
Ever, now that I think on history. Even if it's not a democratic situation. The majority still will get back at ya someway, somehow.
Edit to add: On your working class jobs thing, I am thinking on that every single day. So many people seem to have had an epiphany from lockdown about being in a "rat race". Where their ego is not in their job anymore. They don't give much of a shit anymore about 'career', they just want something that pays okay and is not absolutely miserable 40 hrs. a week. Cut the work week to 4 days, maybe they can even put up with the miserable...
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:45pm
Revolutions have been built from less, just saying...
Yeah, the rat race Is so over - sure, if an immigrant getting a toehold. But a programmer? They'll work me 80 Hours if they can, and replace me at 30. Healthcare? Worse. Then it's whatever unglamorous gig. Meanwhile, how many baseball games can i see my kid in? How many meals out at Red Lobster or TGIFs? How many weeks a year on a cheap flight to Florida or Cancun, staying in a cheap AirBnB?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:45pm