Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
UPDATE: The suspect was identified as Roy Den Hollander, an “anti-feminist” lawyer who brought a lawsuit before Judge Salas that challenged the male-only military draft.https://t.co/YYPlokd629— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 20, 2020
This is going to happen everywhere. https://t.co/mDMlovaxaz— ProfEmilyOster (@ProfEmilyOster) July 20, 2020
+ OTHER VACCINE AND TREATMENT NEWS IN COMMENTS.
NEW—UK’s #COVID19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to preliminary results https://t.co/rDPlB9fDKr pic.twitter.com/z2t9Aubjim— The Lancet (@TheLancet) July 20, 2020
New this morning: 34 national security leaders — including Madeline Albright, Chuck Hagel, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Leon Panetta & James Clapper — sent a letter to congressional leaders on need for federal funding in next stimulus to keep elections safehttps://t.co/Rdv0g91ga7— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) July 20, 2020
It's dangerous if young people are brainwashed into thinking that their country is inherently racist, that systems are constructed to make them fail, and that the police are out to kill them, writes @NickBuckleyMBE https://t.co/J0OIF7Hmn5— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) July 20, 2020
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
DEVELOPING: Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated. https://t.co/IVn5ExgQWO— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2020
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
New pod— Galen Druke (@galendruke) July 17, 2020
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b https://t.co/k00j9XQMrB
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:48pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:51pm
4 million births per year times 1 million per birth equals 4 trillion dollars a year. The yearly budget is about 4 trillion dollars a year so to do this we'd have to double the yearly spending, every year. That's if the birth rate stays the same. I suspect we'd see a substantial increase in the number of babies born if each one is a million dollars pay out.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:41pm
Hell, i'll put together a harem and live like a king.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:49pm
You get nothing. You can't make a baby. Unless the chick decides to pay you a stud fee.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:56pm
Men been on top a long time. If i have to bring girls from Rohingya and Chechnya and Syria and Namibia it's still a business. I'm sure Kanye knows.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:02pm
Kanye needs to seek out the mental health support that he so desperately needs.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:32pm