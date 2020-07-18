    Republicans Against Trump & Lincoln Project ads, Part II

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:16am |

    [Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]

    Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.

    If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.

    Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE

    — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm

    I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am

    Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am

    Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:

    Joe Biden leads, Donald Trump follows. https://t.co/7gCJWqyrWG

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm

    seems rather confident that things are going well:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am

