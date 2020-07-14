Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC market):
July 21, 2020
By Sydney Pereira @ Gothamist.com, July 19
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of a man found dead on the roof of a McDonald's last week, the NYPD said on Saturday.
Ayame Stamoulis, of East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of McDonald's in the South Bronx on East 149th Street near Morris Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to an NYPD release. A maintenance worker reportedly found the body.
UPDATE: The suspect was identified as Roy Den Hollander, an “anti-feminist” lawyer who brought a lawsuit before Judge Salas that challenged the male-only military draft.https://t.co/YYPlokd629— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 20, 2020
This is going to happen everywhere. https://t.co/mDMlovaxaz— ProfEmilyOster (@ProfEmilyOster) July 20, 2020
+ OTHER VACCINE AND TREATMENT NEWS IN COMMENTS.
NEW—UK’s #COVID19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to preliminary results https://t.co/rDPlB9fDKr pic.twitter.com/z2t9Aubjim— The Lancet (@TheLancet) July 20, 2020
New this morning: 34 national security leaders — including Madeline Albright, Chuck Hagel, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Leon Panetta & James Clapper — sent a letter to congressional leaders on need for federal funding in next stimulus to keep elections safehttps://t.co/Rdv0g91ga7— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) July 20, 2020
It's dangerous if young people are brainwashed into thinking that their country is inherently racist, that systems are constructed to make them fail, and that the police are out to kill them, writes @NickBuckleyMBE https://t.co/J0OIF7Hmn5— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) July 20, 2020
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
DEVELOPING: Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated. https://t.co/IVn5ExgQWO— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2020
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
New pod— Galen Druke (@galendruke) July 17, 2020
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b https://t.co/k00j9XQMrB
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm
I was wrong above, he's on campaign message today, as best he can
The campaign knows it's a sure thing for Republicans when the crime rate is up. Remember Willie Horton.
It may not help Trump as he has few answers and handles messaging poorly. But it will hurt downticket if the rising crime rate conflicting with a lot of BLM protesters' opinions continues to be ignored, because everyone knows it as a problem that is mostly being experienced in place where Democrats are in charge.
DLC candidates in the past won against Reagenites during periods of high crime rate by stressing more cops on the street, not less.
I'm sorry, but if this crime continues I think Dem candidates in districts that are not lefty cannot be silent about it all like Biden has done so far, they will need to do Sister Souljah moments with some of the more radical BLM movement. And have a plan to deal with the crime that includes murmurs about reforming policing
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:05pm
This kind of thing is childish if not infantile role play "great warriors for justice", very easy to ridicule, so counter-productive to cause, wastes law enforcement's time (no wonder they get pissed, I find myself getting angry at it)
I don't see why any Dem politician can't make a Sister Souljah moment out of this type of thing along the lines of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or our won Flavius: GO HOME! THIS IS NOT HOW YOU PROTEST!
How would it hurt them? Lose votes? Not! At lot of these people are going to write in Green candidates if they show up to vote at all.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:29pm
#TrumpIsALaughingStock
trending 10K+ tweets
Heckuva lot more effective than nightly graffiti raids on Federal buildings in Portland. Easier, too, everybody can contribute, not just college kids looking to burn off some testosterone running from goons.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:30pm
busily feeding the boss' narcissism:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:25am
But even the 1691 Project recognizes we spend too little time on the giant Heroes of yesteryear - everyone knows these 2 dudes, Mr. Monica and the Iraq Whisperer - isn't it about time D.W. Griffith and Simon Legree decorate the front foyer a while, remind America of the historic qualities our nation was built on? I dont know if this went out with the bailoutz checks, but Simon at his best:
"Didn't I pay twelve hundred dollars for you - ain't you mine, body and soul?"
Time our youth remember the value and power of money - they think everything's handed to them, rather than the other way around.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:47am
Yglesias points out that it's ooking like there's a "faster better stronger" GOP meme going on. The above little event was meant to follow along with that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:17pm
He doesn't wanna do coronavirus.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:26pm
Krugman a week ago on the same topic, The deadly delusions of mad king Donald--it's his NYTimes column but via the Baltimore Sun.
He just won't deal with it, doesn't want it to be there, wills it away.
This was a good point on Krugman's part began his presidency with a lurid, fact-challenged rant about “American carnage,” in that it made me think about how one shouldn't presume his mental illness is simplistic. It's not that he's just plain incapable of getting upset about maiming and death. I think of his fantasies about that bad hombres do. Also how he has so often come out "anti-stupid-war" in his lifetime. It's the disease and illness thing he doesn't want to deal with. Like: we don't even get visuals of him visiting vets at hospitals?...Is like this magical thinking: if you believe strongly enough that it will go away, it will happen...he's basically said it aloud for public consumption...don't think about it and it will eventually just disappear.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:21pm
From: Norman Vincent Peale's
The Power of Positive Thinking - Synopsis
Peale begins by stating ten rules for “overcoming inadequacy attitudes and learning to practice faith”. The rules include the following:
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:47pm
Also from The Power of Positive Thinking - Wikipedia
President Donald Trump has called Peale “his pastor” and “one of the greatest speakers” he had ever seen.[16] Fred and Mary Trump, President Trump's parents, traveled to the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan with their children to hear Peale's sermons. Trump grew up hearing Peale's teachings from his parents, and Peale officiated his first wedding.[17] Trump credits his survival in 1990 after bankruptcy to Peale's positive thinking teachings.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:03pm
Spot on to think of that here. And boy whenever he read it, which I am sure he did, he took #8 to heart and especially excels at it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:07pm
Important-even though he refuses to think about it, and won't let staff emphasize it publicly, nor let the public know things, there are some in the Admin working on things, they are just censored! So the boss and his fans, true believers in the Peale method won't hear it?
from NYTimes Coronavirus Updates, July 18
So there's like a dividing line at the White House--the Coronavirus Task Force lives in a little Zone Reality, and the rest of the White House lives in Campaign Zone of Believe It and It Will Be True?
This method also conveniently passes the buck to Governors, they get the blame for failures.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:32pm
WHEREAS JUST THE OPPOSITE IS GOING ON WITH "POLICING"
He wants to seen as taking over from governors and mayors, painting their efforts as failed. He wants to be able to brag about sending in the federal goons. The narrative is he/they are rescuing blue localities that have failed to protect their citizens and federal property. He wants that label. Scream about it all ya want, he no doubt loves every minute of it, will keep his forces wherever as long as he possibly can, then remove them just in time before it causes too much court trouble. Just like he did in D.C. Then he can crow about how he tried to rescue the suffering decent ordinary people from violent criminals in the inner cities and from Antifa radicals tearing things down, but the liberals stopped him.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:41pm
horrifingly blatant pandering to mental illness for access to power:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 2:14am
and here's the snark which drew me to that link:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:41pm
Excerpt from 2nd half of article:
and the ending of it
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:57pm
Bush Made Willie Horton an Issue in 1988, and the Racial Scars Are Still Fresh
By Peter Baker @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 3, 2018 on the occasion of G.H.W. Bush's death
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:05am
So rampant crime in the 80's was no big deal?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:49am
Heavy duty wack fantasizing off-message today Maybe someone made him feel a little guilt about coronavirus?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 7:34pm
Here ya go, whether true or not, they're going with it, failed and dying Chicago next:
They know where the news of a failed state is and it's Chicago, where there's few reporters left and a liberal black female mayor has to have the police encircle her block to protect her from protesters (many of whom are young whites, may I add.) Even if they don't follow through, and it's really an idle threat: MESSAGE SENT, we'll take care of maintaining civilization, they won't.
See were this furloughed reporter says "Every institution in Chicago is failing right now. Show me one that's not"?
THAT'S WHY SOMEONE LIKE TRUMP CAN TRY THINGS LIKE SENDING IN GOONS AS A CAMPAIGN TACTIC. Whoever can't see that is just plain blind! People have to stop the destructive protesting in an area like this, there's no two ways about it. Or those suburban swings are going to switch back to GOP downticket even if they don't vote for Trump. Anarchist protest is absolutely THE WRONG ANSWER!!! People are going to chose law and order every time if their other choice is framed as anarchist chaos and year zero. SISTER SOULJAH MOMENTS DESPERATELY NEEDED if you don't want Biden having to work with a GOP majority House and Senate and blue states going GOP in their legislatures and other local government.
I have every confidence that the courts and players like the ACLU will take care of Trump's goons. They don't worry me that much, not as much as much larger goon forces coming back under a President Biden.
Those of you not taking the crime rate spiking in a lot of blue cities seriously and not seeing how continued BLM protests that yell "defund the police" in the very same places (during a world pandemic yet! with unemployment checks to end soon yet!) ARE IN DEEP DENIAL ABOUT HOW IMPORTANT IT IS as regards Democratic politicians winning elections!!! Why do you blame the messenger for ruining your BLM Defund the Police Party? It's the criminals doing that, not the messengers!!! There are major major things going on with crime and a depression probably coming.
Time to lay off the defund police shit for now. Save it for later! Or you may not have a chance later. IIt's simply as irrational as Trump to argue a small number of deaths at the hands of police each year is as important as the much larger growing number dying of civilian gun violence.
Yeah, a majority felt strongly what happened to George Floyd was wrong. But I doubt they are all for anarchy as a substitute.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:30pm
He's selling the meme strong today, all the blue cities with skyrocketing crime rates.
Doesn't matter if it actually happens He's just done it, offered to rescue the suffering from the Dems. When objected to by local politicians he can say: "I tried to help but the liberals wouldn't let me!" When he's stopped by the courts (and he will be) he can say "the liberal courts stopped me from helping."
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 1:14am