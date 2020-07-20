Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Fran Spielman & Mitch Dudek @ Chicago Sun Times, updated July 20
While insisting she supports peaceful protests, she said on Friday, “what we saw … is a group of vigilantes” who formed a “phalanx,” then began “pummeling police with projectiles Frozen water bottles, cans, other projectiles.”
This article has a nice picture of the mess they left behind after being stopped from pulling the huge statue down, an action that probably would have killed a few people:
Will Columbus Statue Come Down After All? Mayor Says City Will ‘Examine’ All City Monuments
Can someone anyone explain to me what good it is to do this to peoples' parks especially while they still have few places to go outside their home? To me, they're the new "elitist pigs." They don't give a shit about "the people".
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:48am
On the same page, as long as the chant is "no justice, no peace", how about some for her, she's been waiting for 25 years and all she gets is more death:
Mother’s 3rd child a victim of Chicago violence: ‘He was my last baby. I want justice’
In 1995, it touched Patricia Pearson’s daughter, who lived with bullets lodged in her shoulder until her death. It claimed the life of a second child in 1999. And last weekend, it claimed the life of Pearson’s last child.
By Maudlyne Ihejirika Jul 20, 2020, 6:00am CDT
Why is a fucking Columbus statue a priority? How did we get here? Where tearing down statues as "neo-colonial" is some kind of magic juju that's gonna fix things? Causing their own dypstopia is what they are doing!
Repeating Keisha Lance Bottoms for the umpteenth time: burning police cars and defacing CNN's building is not protest. GO HOME, GO HOME AND VOTE, LEARN TO VOTE. Real protesters fought for you to be able to vote.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:57am
But the police are Enemy #1, the colonizers, and it's a priority to continue to hold protests against them, even though a major pandemic is going on as well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:40pm
The colonizers are not trusted. I would not be surprised if no witnesses can me forward.
When police are not trusted, you take matters into your own hands.
Secret police will aggravate the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:24pm
breaking: UP TO 16 PEOPLE SHOT AT CHICAGO FUNERAL HOME
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:27pm
CBS Chicago reporter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:32pm
Do I need to point out that the ATF are Federal Government agents? No doubt, though, they are there at the request of the Chicago PD.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:54pm
meanwhile
Where's the damn social workers?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:09pm
follow up tweets on the missing Police Superintendent Brown in the first tweet above:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:21pm
Yesterday was just the usual: 25 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago
Five of the victims were wounded in a single shooting in Lawndale.
By Sun-Times Wire Jul 21, 2020, 4:13am CDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:17pm