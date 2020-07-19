Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that in addition to Householder, those arrested include Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and longtime Kasich ally who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC. https://t.co/gUEx1ylk5S— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) July 21, 2020
By Vin Gallo @ journalenquirer.com, 11 hrs. ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local police say they are considering their enforcement options in the East River Drive area after a gathering of between 500 and 1,000 people turned violent early Monday morning, leaving three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a business parking lot littered with trash.
photo caption: Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, commanding officer of Brooklyn's 79th Precinct, discusses plans to fight shootings that plague Bedford-Stuyvesant.
By Rocco Paracandola @ NYDailyNews.com, July 21
Cops in Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct take guns off Bedford-Stuyvesant streets — they tweeted about one nabbed July 12 when “patrol officers observed and arrested an individual without incident” carrying a loaded pistol and four more guns they found in the week leading up to July 14.
A woman who resisted arrest after being told to leave a hospital for not wearing a mask is believed to be the woman who shot two SWAT officers Tuesday.https://t.co/0YkXBJxtuV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 21, 2020
Tip led to search, months after building was set ablaze during riots.
So yeah, the arsonists who burned down a Minneapolis pawn shop two months ago burned a guy to death.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 22, 2020
They found his charred body in the wreckage yesterday. https://t.co/gbQ0U3jUbb
John Yoo should read my op-ed with @COFinkelstein— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 20, 2020
before giving any more advice to presidents that they are above the law.
Let's just call this "back to school week" for torture memo lawyers.https://t.co/UbOi7TRD70
Spun gold as print https://t.co/JZQPC2uoji— John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) July 21, 2020
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, July 21
A woman in Virginia who was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer allegedly also had a decomposing baby in her shopping bag, according to officials. She is now being investigated for murder.
Roanoke County Police say that 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy was acting “erratically” and “weird” when she was reported to local authorities by a mall security guard earlier this week.
Once police arrived on the scene, however, Lacy allegedly acted out and struck an officer who is said to have sustained a minor injury.
Employment recovery going backward in states hit hard by virus, small business data shows https://t.co/4u7IzDzaxP— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 21, 2020
Minnesota lawmakers pass sweeping package of police accountability measures. Note: this was bipartisan. https://t.co/alolKzGU3e— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 21, 2020
Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and D.C. are condemning federal agents dispersing protesters.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2020
"Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable." https://t.co/dIpqagfbRG
By Fran Spielman & Mitch Dudek @ Chicago Sun Times, updated July 20
While insisting she supports peaceful protests, she said on Friday, “what we saw … is a group of vigilantes” who formed a “phalanx,” then began “pummeling police with projectiles Frozen water bottles, cans, other projectiles.”
July 21, 2020
By Sydney Pereira @ Gothamist.com, July 19
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of a man found dead on the roof of a McDonald's last week, the NYPD said on Saturday.
Ayame Stamoulis, of East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of McDonald's in the South Bronx on East 149th Street near Morris Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to an NYPD release. A maintenance worker reportedly found the body.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Karen Anneninova
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/woke-america-russian-novel
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:36pm
That was very good, thank you. Above and beyond its topic, it is simply a great example of how aficionados of great literature learn to see better.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:39pm
from an expert in extremist groups:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:11am