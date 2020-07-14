    Trump campaign TV ad with "defund the police" topic

    By artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 9:18pm |

    I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC  market):

     

    Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?

    Trump: So shower heads, you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You wanna wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out... Dishwashers you didn’t have any water... In most places of the country, water is not a problem. They don’t know what do with it. It’s called rain pic.twitter.com/rx96mCFsae

    — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm

     I was wrong above, he's on campaign message today, as best he can

     

    Trump says Biden wants to defund the police, pointing to his “charter” with Sanders.

    Chris Wallace points out the Sanders-Biden task force doesn’t mention defunding police.

    Trump, lying: “Oh, really? It says abolish, it says...” To aide: “Let’s go. Get me the charter, please.” https://t.co/WFRIDKmQxL

    — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 17, 2020

     

    The campaign knows it's a sure thing for Republicans when the crime rate is up. Remember Willie Horton.

    It may not help Trump as he has few answers and handles messaging poorly. But it will hurt downticket if the rising crime rate conflicting with a lot of BLM protesters' opinions continues to be ignored, because everyone knows it as a problem that is mostly being experienced in place where Democrats are in charge.

    DLC candidates in the past won against Reagenites during periods of high crime rate by stressing more cops on the street, not less.

    I'm sorry, but if this crime continues I think Dem candidates in districts that are not lefty cannot be silent about it all like Biden has done so far, they will need to do Sister Souljah moments with some of the more radical BLM movement. And have a plan to deal with the crime that includes murmurs about reforming policing


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    Belongs here as well as on the Mayor Lightfoot/Chicago thread, with his excellent follow up tweets added later:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:21pm

    This kind of thing is childish if not infantile role play "great warriors for justice", very easy to ridicule, so counter-productive to cause, wastes law enforcement's time (no wonder they get pissed, I find myself getting angry at it)

    I don't see why any Dem politician can't make a Sister Souljah moment out of this type of thing along the lines of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or our won Flavius: GO HOME! THIS IS NOT HOW YOU PROTEST!

    How would it hurt them? Lose votes? Not! At lot of these people are going to write in Green candidates if they show up to vote at all.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:29pm

    #TrumpIsALaughingStock

    trending 10K+ tweets

    Heckuva lot more effective than nightly graffiti raids on Federal buildings in Portland. Easier, too, everybody can contribute, not just college kids looking to burn off some testosterone running from goons.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:30pm

    busily feeding the boss' narcissism:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:25am

    But even the 1691 Project recognizes we spend too little time on the giant Heroes of yesteryear - everyone knows these 2 dudes, Mr. Monica and the Iraq Whisperer - isn't it about time D.W. Griffith and Simon Legree decorate the front foyer a while, remind America of the historic qualities our nation was built on? I dont know if this went out with the bailoutz checks, but Simon at his best:

    "Didn't I pay twelve hundred dollars for you - ain't you mine, body and soul?"

    Time our youth remember the value and power of money - they think everything's handed to them, rather than the other way around.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:47am

    Yglesias points out that it's ooking like there's a "faster better stronger" GOP meme going on. The above little event was meant to follow along with that:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:17pm

    He doesn't wanna do coronavirus.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:26pm

    Krugman a week ago on the same topic, The deadly delusions of mad king Donald--it's his NYTimes column but via the Baltimore Sun.

    He just won't deal with it, doesn't want it to be there, wills it away.

    This was a good point on Krugman's part began his presidency with a lurid, fact-challenged rant about “American carnage,” in that it made me think about how one shouldn't presume his mental illness is simplistic. It's not that he's just plain incapable of getting upset about maiming and death. I think of his fantasies about that bad hombres do. Also how he has so often come out "anti-stupid-war" in his lifetime.  It's the disease and illness thing he doesn't want to deal with. Like: we don't even get visuals of him visiting vets at hospitals?...Is like this magical thinking: if you believe strongly enough that it will go away, it will happen...he's basically said it aloud for public consumption...don't think about it and it will eventually just disappear.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:21pm

    From: Norman Vincent Peale's 

    The Power of Positive Thinking - Synopsis

    Peale begins by stating ten rules for “overcoming inadequacy attitudes and learning to practice faith”. The rules include the following:

    1. Picture yourself succeeding.
    2. Think a positive thought to drown out a negative thought.
    3. Minimize obstacles.
    4. Do not attempt to copy others.
    5. Repeat “If God be for us, who can be against us?” ten times every day.
    6. Work with a counselor.
    7. Repeat “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” ten times every day.
    8. Develop a strong self-respect.
    9. Affirm that you are in God's hands.
    10. Believe that you receive power from God.

    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:47pm

    Also from The Power of Positive Thinking - Wikipedia

    President Donald Trump has called Peale “his pastor” and “one of the greatest speakers” he had ever seen.[16] Fred and Mary Trump, President Trump's parents, traveled to the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan with their children to hear Peale's sermons. Trump grew up hearing Peale's teachings from his parents, and Peale officiated his first wedding.[17] Trump credits his survival in 1990 after bankruptcy to Peale's positive thinking teachings.


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:03pm

    laugh Spot on to think of that here. And boy whenever he read it, which I am sure he did, he took #8 to heart and especially excels at it.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:07pm

    Important-even though he refuses to think about it, and won't let staff emphasize it publicly, nor let the public know things, there are some in the Admin working on things, they are just censored! So the boss and his fans, true believers in the Peale method won't hear it?

    ....The outbreak is so widespread that 18 states have been placed in a so-called red zone because they have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people per week, according to an unpublished report distributed this week by the White House coronavirus task force, which urged many states to take stricter steps to contain the spread....

    from NYTimes Coronavirus Updates, July 18 

    So there's like a dividing line at the White House--the Coronavirus Task Force lives in a little Zone Reality, and the rest of the White House lives in Campaign Zone of Believe It and It Will Be True?

    This method also conveniently passes the buck to Governors, they get the blame for failures.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:32pm

    WHEREAS JUST THE OPPOSITE IS GOING ON WITH "POLICING" enlightened

    He wants to seen as taking over from governors and mayors, painting their efforts as failed. He wants to be able to brag about sending in the federal goons. The narrative is he/they are rescuing blue localities that have failed to protect their citizens and federal property.  He wants that label. Scream about it all ya want, he no doubt loves every minute of it, will keep his forces wherever as long as he possibly can, then remove them just in time before it causes too much court trouble. Just like he did in D.C. Then he can crow about how he tried to rescue the suffering decent ordinary people from violent criminals in the inner cities and from Antifa radicals tearing things down, but the liberals stopped him.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:41pm

    horrifingly blatant pandering to mental illness for access to power:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 2:14am

    and here's the snark which drew me to that link:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:41pm

    Excerpt from 2nd half of article:

    [....] The advisers seized on a July 8 joint policy statement by the Biden campaign and senior advisers to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to claim that Biden is abandoning his moderate record to become a tool for the left. They have also focused on a July 8 interview by Biden, where he said that surplus military supplies going to local police departments had the ill effect of making them “become the enemy” for communities they protect and said he supported redirecting some police funding.

    Since then, the Trump campaign has earned the ire of fact-checkers by claiming that Biden wants to defund the police or that he considers police “the enemy,” neither of which is true. The Trump campaign has nonetheless spent nearly $14 million since July 2, according to a Democratic ad tracker, to air a television spot that suggests police departments won’t respond to 911 calls if Biden is elected.

    Trump has occasionally struggled to deliver the new message. In an interview set to air on Fox News Sunday, the president claims that the Biden and Sanders statement included plans to “defund the police.” It does not, but Trump nonetheless called for a temporary stop to the interview to check the document.

    “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Your family won’t be safe, your job won’t be safe and even your words and ideas won’t be safe,” one recent Jason Miller internal email read.

    The sharpened talking points have given the Trump campaign a more unified argument, after months of struggling with how to respond to the viral pandemic, the economic crisis and the nationwide protests against police brutality.

    For much of June, Trump moved, often confusingly, between praising and condemning protests over racial injustice. His campaign’s television advertising praised his response to the viral pandemic, even as he prevaricated on wearing masks to prevent transmission and urged the country to reopen among rising infection rates in many states.

    The talking points document distributed by Stephen Miller lays out a direct message on the coronavirus: “Our strategy is to shelter the vulnerable while allowing the young and healthy to return to work.”

    and the ending of it

    The Stephen Miller document adds to several platforms that echo the negative case Trump is trying to make against Biden, including defense of police and keeping borders secure.

    Among the Trump visions for the future, the document lists this one: “Defend our noble history and the American way of life.”


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:57pm

    Bush Made Willie Horton an Issue in 1988, and the Racial Scars Are Still Fresh

    By Peter Baker @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 3, 2018 on the occasion of G.H.W. Bush's death

    [...] Mr. Horton was an African-American prisoner in Massachusetts who, while released on a furlough program, raped a white Maryland woman and bound and stabbed her boyfriend. Mr. Bush’s campaign and supporters cited the case as evidence that his Democratic opponent, Gov. Michael S. Dukakis of Massachusetts, was insufficiently tough on crime.

    To many African-American people, the scars from that campaign attack remain fresh. Whatever Mr. Bush’s intentions, they said, the campaign encouraged more race-based politics and put Democrats on the defensive, forcing them to prove themselves on crime at the expense of a generation of African-American men and women who were locked up under tougher sentencing laws championed by President Bill Clinton, among others [....]

     

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:05am

    So rampant crime in the 80's was no big deal?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:49am

    Heavy duty wack fantasizing off-message today Maybe someone made him feel a little guilt about coronavirus?

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 7:34pm

    Here ya go, whether true or not, they're going with it, failed and dying Chicago next:

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to Chicago this week, the Chicago Tribune has learned, a move that would come amid growing controversy nationally about federal force being used in American cities. https://t.co/PpUgLTtD6E

    — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 20, 2020

    They know where the news of a failed state is and it's Chicago, where there's few reporters left and a liberal black female mayor has to have the police encircle her block to protect her from protesters (many of whom are young whites, may I add.) Even if they don't follow through, and it's really an idle threat: MESSAGE SENT, we'll take care of maintaining civilization, they won't.

    See were this furloughed reporter says "Every institution in Chicago is failing right now. Show me one that's not"?

     

    THAT'S WHY SOMEONE LIKE TRUMP CAN TRY THINGS LIKE SENDING IN GOONS AS A CAMPAIGN TACTIC. Whoever can't see that is just plain blind! People have to stop the destructive protesting in an area like this, there's no two ways about it. Or those suburban swings are going to switch back to GOP downticket even if they don't vote for Trump. Anarchist protest is absolutely THE WRONG ANSWER!!! People are going to chose law and order every time if  their other choice is framed as anarchist chaos and year zero. SISTER SOULJAH MOMENTS DESPERATELY NEEDED if you don't want Biden having to work with a GOP majority House and Senate and blue states going GOP in their legislatures and other local government.

    I have every confidence that the courts and players like the ACLU will take care of Trump's goons. They don't worry me that much, not as much as much larger goon forces coming back under a President Biden.

    Those of you not taking the crime rate spiking in a lot of blue cities seriously and not seeing how continued BLM protests that yell "defund the police" in the very same places (during a world pandemic yet! with unemployment checks to end soon yet!) ARE IN DEEP DENIAL ABOUT HOW IMPORTANT IT IS as regards Democratic politicians winning elections!!! Why do you blame the messenger for ruining your BLM Defund the Police Party? It's the criminals doing that, not the messengers!!! There are major major things going on with crime and a depression probably coming.

    Time to lay off the defund police shit for now. Save it for later! Or you may not have a chance later. IIt's simply as irrational as Trump to argue a small number of deaths at the hands of police each year is as important as the much larger growing number dying of civilian gun violence.

    Yeah, a majority felt strongly what happened to George Floyd was wrong. But I doubt they are all for anarchy as a substitute. 

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:30pm

    He's selling the meme strong today, all the blue cities with skyrocketing crime rates.

    Doesn't matter if it actually happens He's just done it, offered to rescue the suffering from the Dems. When objected to by local politicians he can say: "I tried to help but the liberals wouldn't let me!" When he's stopped by the courts (and he will be)  he can say "the liberal courts stopped me from helping."


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 1:14am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:21pm

    News on the DOJ's goon planning, which has a name "Operation Legend":

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:59pm

    I just now saw the Trump campaign commercial at the top of this thread on CNN TV.

    Where when you call 911, you press 1 for reporting a rape and 2 for reporting a homicide, and anything else wait time is now 5 days for the police to call you back.

    I usually only turn the cable TV news on in prime time. Last few days I've see this commercial nearly every time I do. I am on Cablevision in the north Bronx. They apparently think it will win them some votes here.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:06pm

    If you don't recognize the name, Hannah-Jones is the writer in charge of the 1619 project.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:08pm

    Trump is hoping some of his Einsatzgruppen get shot,  then they can shoot back and blood will flow, TV cameras roll,  in the streets. Then he can order the suspension of civil rights and create even more hate, fear and chaos. He's a coward and a psychopath.

     If need be he'll suit up McConnell and Pence in riot gear to patrol on the streets, intimidating voters on election day. 


    by NCD on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:34pm

    Complete statement 

    "We need to be really careful with our language," Hannah-Jones said. "Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man’s neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. And to use the exact same language to describe those two things I think really is not moral."

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/06/02/nyts_nikole_hannah-jones_destroying_property_which_can_be_replaced_is_not_violence.html


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:42pm

    This suggests to me a thought I have had since shortly after the looting began and that sort of statement became common. A significant percentage of the demonstrating crowd, no doubt more so in the white part of it, have lived their entire life with the security of their material possessions covered by insurance.  Everything lost, wrecked, burned down, or stolen would be replaced with a check. Why would they worry about replaceable property when protecting it might get someone killed. 

    Edited typo


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:46pm

    Here is Roxane Gay on the same topic as Nikole Hannah-Jones

    Some white people act as if there are two sides to racism, as if racists are people we need to reason with. They fret over the destruction of property and want everyone to just get along. They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/30/opinion/sunday/trump-george-floyd-coronavirus.html

    changed Roxanne to Roxane


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:08pm

    But there are alternatives. Recent history offers us clear alternatives that were extremely successful. Act up and MLK offer us alternatives. If there's enough energy to take over the streets, burn down buildings, and loot stores there's enough energy to peacefully protest for change. Hell man, if more of those people rioting had voted in every election every TWO years, instead of just when they were inspired by a black man running for president, there would have been more change.

    What ever. I've checked out. Loot and burn down buildings. I don't care. Nothing is gonna get burned down where I live. See what you get. In the end it won't just get you Trump's secret police. That's small potatoes. It will get you the National Guard.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:11pm

    The initial response seems to be that Trumps is abusing his powers. That is why there are lawsuits.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:40pm

    This is a non response. It doesn't just fail to address my post it fails to address the subject that you brought up.

    They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

     


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:35pm

    It is a direct response. You implied the National Guard was coming. I suggested that the public was not on the side of bringing in secret police.

    As long as Trump acts as divider-in-chief, people will be out protesting. In many cities, trust is lost between citizens and police.This is why dismantling police departments is one consideration. This would end the weight some police unions have in crafting department policy.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:04pm

    You claimed there were not alternatives offered instead of riots. I pointed out that there are alternatives offered by a predominately black protest movement, MLK, and a predominately white protest movement, Act Up." You decided you no longer wanted to discuss whether there are alternatives to riots. Not a subject you think you can "win?" Since "winning" at any cost is your primary goal you ought to think about your posts before you hit send. I guess you think diversion tactics is a "winning" strategy when you post nonsense. I'm confident most people see you using nonsense to avoid defending the nonsense you posted


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:38pm

    I posted comments from Hannah-Jones and Gay. 

    Roxane Gay said that white people were not offering alternatives, I am sure you can communicate with her.

    You talked alternatives and you talked National Guard.

    I responded to the National Guard portion of your post.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:51pm

    When I  post a link I either explain why I agree with it or why I don't. You post a link without expressing your opinion, though it's become clear over time you only post links that you believe support your views. When your link is challenged you decide to no longer discuss it, or avoid responsibility by claiming you just posted a link and I should discuss it with the author. Still not expressing either agreement or disagreement. Still avoiding the discussion you started.

    They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

    I think that link is nonsense. I claim there are alternatives offered both by people today and the evidence of history. Do you agree or disagree?  What point were you trying to make by posting that link? Gay posted to defend the riots. Was that the reason you posted it here?

    This is one of the reasons I hate wasting my time trying to talk with you. It's all avoidance and diversion every time anything you post is challenged.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:10pm

    There was a link mentioning Nikole Hannah-Jones. I remembered a similar view taken by Roxane Gay, so I posted it

    Posted because I understand the frustration 

    The link is not nonsense

    It took months for arrest the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery

    Similar big delay in Botham Jean

    The officer who killed George Floyd had multiple citations

    The Minneapolis and Chicago police are not trusted

    There are still no charges in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

    Edit to add:

    In the short term, there is no alternatives to the protests until things calm down. Meaning the frustration over police abuse, COVID, etc burns itself out.

    2nd Edit to add:

    John Lewis was passing the torch to Black Lives Matter


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:10pm

    What exactly has changed since MLK began his protests in the 60's when he chose an alternative to riots, burning down buildings and looting? Were there numerous citations of police that were routinely ignored? Were the police in major cities like Minneapolis and Chicago trusted back then? Are any of the "accomplishments" achieved by the riots equal to what MLK achieve with alternative means?

    John Lewis was passing the torch to Black Lives Matter

    I'm not sure what your point is. Are you suggesting that John Lewis would also claim that the alternative to riots, burning buildings, and looting that he used in the 60's is no longer an effective alternative today? What leads you to that conclusion?


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:27pm

    I would be remiss if I failed to say that I don't care. I post my response take it or leave it.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:19pm

    I've posted thoughts from Malcolm Gladwell several times - not exactly white, but very much germane and thinking outside the typical box in what i think addresses a key part if the problem - tactics fit for a heavily crime-ridden block/gang area instead applied to policing at large, which has few of the needed positive results of the former, but overwhelmingly alienates the mostly law-abiding public-at-large.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29pm

    Among Gandhi's fasts were those to protest his own side's use of violence, as well as non-acceptance of the Untouchables caste.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fasts_undertaken_by_Mahatma_Gandhi


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:12pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:37pm

    Democratic candidates treat gun violence as a public health issue

    https://www.businessinsider.com/presidential-candidates-calling-gun-violence-public-health-crisis-2019-8


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:14pm

    And the Democratic governments of these cities have not delivered on that because?

    Why does blue city = lots of gun violence? That is the question that often occurs to swing voters. For decades.

    (And New York City reducing crime to unbelievably low levels under several terms of non-Democratic mayors just confirmed that  prejudice for many. Now there is a Democratic administration again and VOILA, like magic, gun violence starts to wildly spike.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:31pm

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani misleadingly contrasted his mayoral record on crime with a recent spike in murders under Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing the uptick as evidence that Democratic mayors are “a danger to their people.”

    Major crimes are down under de Blasio, and while there has been a surge in murders so far this year, the annual number of murders under de Blasio has been about half as high as it was in Giuliani’s best year.

    https://www.factcheck.org/2020/07/giulianis-misleading-attack-on-de-blasio-and-crime/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:59pm

    EXCELLENT argument (at the site many lefties love to hate):


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:57pm

    heh, and this would be an excellent addition:

    why not be proud of your new force, show it off at the convention! heck you could also send them to surround residences of any Never Trumpers to keep them away...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:01am

    From the Reason article

    "We cannot give up liberty for security," Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) warnedon Monday. "Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities, but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will."

    In a federal lawsuit filed on Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, citing the accounts of protesters who said they had been subjected to such treatment, argues that the Marshals Service and several Homeland Security agencies thereby violated their First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights. "Every American should be repulsed when they see this happening," she said. "If this can happen here in Portland, it can happen anywhere."

    This is a Constitutional issue


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:22am

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:54am

