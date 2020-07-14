    Trump campaign TV ad with "defund the police" topic

    By artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 9:18pm |

    I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC  market):

     

    Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?

    Trump: So shower heads, you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You wanna wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out... Dishwashers you didn’t have any water... In most places of the country, water is not a problem. They don’t know what do with it. It’s called rain pic.twitter.com/rx96mCFsae

    — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm

     I was wrong above, he's on campaign message today, as best he can

     

    Trump says Biden wants to defund the police, pointing to his “charter” with Sanders.

    Chris Wallace points out the Sanders-Biden task force doesn’t mention defunding police.

    Trump, lying: “Oh, really? It says abolish, it says...” To aide: “Let’s go. Get me the charter, please.” https://t.co/WFRIDKmQxL

    — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 17, 2020

     

    The campaign knows it's a sure thing for Republicans when the crime rate is up. Remember Willie Horton.

    It may not help Trump as he has few answers and handles messaging poorly. But it will hurt downticket if the rising crime rate conflicting with a lot of BLM protesters' opinions continues to be ignored, because everyone knows it as a problem that is mostly being experienced in place where Democrats are in charge.

    DLC candidates in the past won against Reagenites during periods of high crime rate by stressing more cops on the street, not less.

    I'm sorry, but if this crime continues I think Dem candidates in districts that are not lefty cannot be silent about it all like Biden has done so far, they will need to do Sister Souljah moments with some of the more radical BLM movement. And have a plan to deal with the crime that includes murmurs about reforming policing


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    Belongs here as well as on the Mayor Lightfoot/Chicago thread, with his excellent follow up tweets added later:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:21pm

    This kind of thing is childish if not infantile role play "great warriors for justice", very easy to ridicule, so counter-productive to cause, wastes law enforcement's time (no wonder they get pissed, I find myself getting angry at it)

    I don't see why any Dem politician can't make a Sister Souljah moment out of this type of thing along the lines of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or our won Flavius: GO HOME! THIS IS NOT HOW YOU PROTEST!

    How would it hurt them? Lose votes? Not! At lot of these people are going to write in Green candidates if they show up to vote at all.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:29pm

    #TrumpIsALaughingStock

    trending 10K+ tweets

    Heckuva lot more effective than nightly graffiti raids on Federal buildings in Portland. Easier, too, everybody can contribute, not just college kids looking to burn off some testosterone running from goons.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:30pm

    busily feeding the boss' narcissism:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:25am

    But even the 1691 Project recognizes we spend too little time on the giant Heroes of yesteryear - everyone knows these 2 dudes, Mr. Monica and the Iraq Whisperer - isn't it about time D.W. Griffith and Simon Legree decorate the front foyer a while, remind America of the historic qualities our nation was built on? I dont know if this went out with the bailoutz checks, but Simon at his best:

    "Didn't I pay twelve hundred dollars for you - ain't you mine, body and soul?"

    Time our youth remember the value and power of money - they think everything's handed to them, rather than the other way around.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:47am

    Yglesias points out that it's ooking like there's a "faster better stronger" GOP meme going on. The above little event was meant to follow along with that:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:17pm

    He doesn't wanna do coronavirus.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:26pm

    Krugman a week ago on the same topic, The deadly delusions of mad king Donald--it's his NYTimes column but via the Baltimore Sun.

    He just won't deal with it, doesn't want it to be there, wills it away.

    This was a good point on Krugman's part began his presidency with a lurid, fact-challenged rant about “American carnage,” in that it made me think about how one shouldn't presume his mental illness is simplistic. It's not that he's just plain incapable of getting upset about maiming and death. I think of his fantasies about that bad hombres do. Also how he has so often come out "anti-stupid-war" in his lifetime.  It's the disease and illness thing he doesn't want to deal with. Like: we don't even get visuals of him visiting vets at hospitals?...Is like this magical thinking: if you believe strongly enough that it will go away, it will happen...he's basically said it aloud for public consumption...don't think about it and it will eventually just disappear.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:21pm

    From: Norman Vincent Peale's 

    The Power of Positive Thinking - Synopsis

    Peale begins by stating ten rules for “overcoming inadequacy attitudes and learning to practice faith”. The rules include the following:

    1. Picture yourself succeeding.
    2. Think a positive thought to drown out a negative thought.
    3. Minimize obstacles.
    4. Do not attempt to copy others.
    5. Repeat “If God be for us, who can be against us?” ten times every day.
    6. Work with a counselor.
    7. Repeat “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” ten times every day.
    8. Develop a strong self-respect.
    9. Affirm that you are in God's hands.
    10. Believe that you receive power from God.

    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:47pm

    Also from The Power of Positive Thinking - Wikipedia

    President Donald Trump has called Peale “his pastor” and “one of the greatest speakers” he had ever seen.[16] Fred and Mary Trump, President Trump's parents, traveled to the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan with their children to hear Peale's sermons. Trump grew up hearing Peale's teachings from his parents, and Peale officiated his first wedding.[17] Trump credits his survival in 1990 after bankruptcy to Peale's positive thinking teachings.


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:03pm

    laugh Spot on to think of that here. And boy whenever he read it, which I am sure he did, he took #8 to heart and especially excels at it.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:07pm

    Important-even though he refuses to think about it, and won't let staff emphasize it publicly, nor let the public know things, there are some in the Admin working on things, they are just censored! So the boss and his fans, true believers in the Peale method won't hear it?

    ....The outbreak is so widespread that 18 states have been placed in a so-called red zone because they have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people per week, according to an unpublished report distributed this week by the White House coronavirus task force, which urged many states to take stricter steps to contain the spread....

    from NYTimes Coronavirus Updates, July 18 

    So there's like a dividing line at the White House--the Coronavirus Task Force lives in a little Zone Reality, and the rest of the White House lives in Campaign Zone of Believe It and It Will Be True?

    This method also conveniently passes the buck to Governors, they get the blame for failures.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:32pm

    WHEREAS JUST THE OPPOSITE IS GOING ON WITH "POLICING" enlightened

    He wants to seen as taking over from governors and mayors, painting their efforts as failed. He wants to be able to brag about sending in the federal goons. The narrative is he/they are rescuing blue localities that have failed to protect their citizens and federal property.  He wants that label. Scream about it all ya want, he no doubt loves every minute of it, will keep his forces wherever as long as he possibly can, then remove them just in time before it causes too much court trouble. Just like he did in D.C. Then he can crow about how he tried to rescue the suffering decent ordinary people from violent criminals in the inner cities and from Antifa radicals tearing things down, but the liberals stopped him.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:41pm

    horrifingly blatant pandering to mental illness for access to power:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 2:14am

    and here's the snark which drew me to that link:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:41pm

    Excerpt from 2nd half of article:

    [....] The advisers seized on a July 8 joint policy statement by the Biden campaign and senior advisers to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to claim that Biden is abandoning his moderate record to become a tool for the left. They have also focused on a July 8 interview by Biden, where he said that surplus military supplies going to local police departments had the ill effect of making them “become the enemy” for communities they protect and said he supported redirecting some police funding.

    Since then, the Trump campaign has earned the ire of fact-checkers by claiming that Biden wants to defund the police or that he considers police “the enemy,” neither of which is true. The Trump campaign has nonetheless spent nearly $14 million since July 2, according to a Democratic ad tracker, to air a television spot that suggests police departments won’t respond to 911 calls if Biden is elected.

    Trump has occasionally struggled to deliver the new message. In an interview set to air on Fox News Sunday, the president claims that the Biden and Sanders statement included plans to “defund the police.” It does not, but Trump nonetheless called for a temporary stop to the interview to check the document.

    “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Your family won’t be safe, your job won’t be safe and even your words and ideas won’t be safe,” one recent Jason Miller internal email read.

    The sharpened talking points have given the Trump campaign a more unified argument, after months of struggling with how to respond to the viral pandemic, the economic crisis and the nationwide protests against police brutality.

    For much of June, Trump moved, often confusingly, between praising and condemning protests over racial injustice. His campaign’s television advertising praised his response to the viral pandemic, even as he prevaricated on wearing masks to prevent transmission and urged the country to reopen among rising infection rates in many states.

    The talking points document distributed by Stephen Miller lays out a direct message on the coronavirus: “Our strategy is to shelter the vulnerable while allowing the young and healthy to return to work.”

    and the ending of it

    The Stephen Miller document adds to several platforms that echo the negative case Trump is trying to make against Biden, including defense of police and keeping borders secure.

    Among the Trump visions for the future, the document lists this one: “Defend our noble history and the American way of life.”


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:57pm

    Bush Made Willie Horton an Issue in 1988, and the Racial Scars Are Still Fresh

    By Peter Baker @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 3, 2018 on the occasion of G.H.W. Bush's death

    [...] Mr. Horton was an African-American prisoner in Massachusetts who, while released on a furlough program, raped a white Maryland woman and bound and stabbed her boyfriend. Mr. Bush’s campaign and supporters cited the case as evidence that his Democratic opponent, Gov. Michael S. Dukakis of Massachusetts, was insufficiently tough on crime.

    To many African-American people, the scars from that campaign attack remain fresh. Whatever Mr. Bush’s intentions, they said, the campaign encouraged more race-based politics and put Democrats on the defensive, forcing them to prove themselves on crime at the expense of a generation of African-American men and women who were locked up under tougher sentencing laws championed by President Bill Clinton, among others [....]

     

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:05am

    So rampant crime in the 80's was no big deal?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:49am

    Heavy duty wack fantasizing off-message today Maybe someone made him feel a little guilt about coronavirus?

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 7:34pm

    Here ya go, whether true or not, they're going with it, failed and dying Chicago next:

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to Chicago this week, the Chicago Tribune has learned, a move that would come amid growing controversy nationally about federal force being used in American cities. https://t.co/PpUgLTtD6E

    — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 20, 2020

    They know where the news of a failed state is and it's Chicago, where there's few reporters left and a liberal black female mayor has to have the police encircle her block to protect her from protesters (many of whom are young whites, may I add.) Even if they don't follow through, and it's really an idle threat: MESSAGE SENT, we'll take care of maintaining civilization, they won't.

    See were this furloughed reporter says "Every institution in Chicago is failing right now. Show me one that's not"?

     

    THAT'S WHY SOMEONE LIKE TRUMP CAN TRY THINGS LIKE SENDING IN GOONS AS A CAMPAIGN TACTIC. Whoever can't see that is just plain blind! People have to stop the destructive protesting in an area like this, there's no two ways about it. Or those suburban swings are going to switch back to GOP downticket even if they don't vote for Trump. Anarchist protest is absolutely THE WRONG ANSWER!!! People are going to chose law and order every time if  their other choice is framed as anarchist chaos and year zero. SISTER SOULJAH MOMENTS DESPERATELY NEEDED if you don't want Biden having to work with a GOP majority House and Senate and blue states going GOP in their legislatures and other local government.

    I have every confidence that the courts and players like the ACLU will take care of Trump's goons. They don't worry me that much, not as much as much larger goon forces coming back under a President Biden.

    Those of you not taking the crime rate spiking in a lot of blue cities seriously and not seeing how continued BLM protests that yell "defund the police" in the very same places (during a world pandemic yet! with unemployment checks to end soon yet!) ARE IN DEEP DENIAL ABOUT HOW IMPORTANT IT IS as regards Democratic politicians winning elections!!! Why do you blame the messenger for ruining your BLM Defund the Police Party? It's the criminals doing that, not the messengers!!! There are major major things going on with crime and a depression probably coming.

    Time to lay off the defund police shit for now. Save it for later! Or you may not have a chance later. IIt's simply as irrational as Trump to argue a small number of deaths at the hands of police each year is as important as the much larger growing number dying of civilian gun violence.

    Yeah, a majority felt strongly what happened to George Floyd was wrong. But I doubt they are all for anarchy as a substitute. 

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:30pm

    He's selling the meme strong today, all the blue cities with skyrocketing crime rates.

    Doesn't matter if it actually happens He's just done it, offered to rescue the suffering from the Dems. When objected to by local politicians he can say: "I tried to help but the liberals wouldn't let me!" When he's stopped by the courts (and he will be)  he can say "the liberal courts stopped me from helping."


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 1:14am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:21pm

    News on the DOJ's goon planning, which has a name "Operation Legend":

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:59pm

    I just now saw the Trump campaign commercial at the top of this thread on CNN TV.

    Where when you call 911, you press 1 for reporting a rape and 2 for reporting a homicide, and anything else wait time is now 5 days for the police to call you back.

    I usually only turn the cable TV news on in prime time. Last few days I've see this commercial nearly every time I do. I am on Cablevision in the north Bronx. They apparently think it will win them some votes here.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:06pm

    If you don't recognize the name, Hannah-Jones is the writer in charge of the 1619 project.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:08pm

    Trump is hoping some of his Einsatzgruppen get shot,  then they can shoot back and blood will flow, TV cameras roll,  in the streets. Then he can order the suspension of civil rights and create even more hate, fear and chaos. He's a coward and a psychopath.

     If need be he'll suit up McConnell and Pence in riot gear to patrol on the streets, intimidating voters on election day. 


    by NCD on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:34pm

    Complete statement 

    "We need to be really careful with our language," Hannah-Jones said. "Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man’s neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. And to use the exact same language to describe those two things I think really is not moral."

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/06/02/nyts_nikole_hannah-jones_destroying_property_which_can_be_replaced_is_not_violence.html


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:42pm

    This suggests to me a thought I have had since shortly after the looting began and that sort of statement became common. A significant percentage of the demonstrating crowd, no doubt more so in the white part of it, have lived their entire life with the security of their material possessions covered by insurance.  Everything lost, wrecked, burned down, or stolen would be replaced with a check. Why would they worry about replaceable property when protecting it might get someone killed. 

    Edited typo


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:46pm

    Here is Roxane Gay on the same topic as Nikole Hannah-Jones

    Some white people act as if there are two sides to racism, as if racists are people we need to reason with. They fret over the destruction of property and want everyone to just get along. They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/30/opinion/sunday/trump-george-floyd-coronavirus.html

    changed Roxanne to Roxane


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:08pm

    But there are alternatives. Recent history offers us clear alternatives that were extremely successful. Act up and MLK offer us alternatives. If there's enough energy to take over the streets, burn down buildings, and loot stores there's enough energy to peacefully protest for change. Hell man, if more of those people rioting had voted in every election every TWO years, instead of just when they were inspired by a black man running for president, there would have been more change.

    What ever. I've checked out. Loot and burn down buildings. I don't care. Nothing is gonna get burned down where I live. See what you get. In the end it won't just get you Trump's secret police. That's small potatoes. It will get you the National Guard.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:11pm

    The initial response seems to be that Trumps is abusing his powers. That is why there are lawsuits.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:40pm

    This is a non response. It doesn't just fail to address my post it fails to address the subject that you brought up.

    They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

     


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:35pm

    It is a direct response. You implied the National Guard was coming. I suggested that the public was not on the side of bringing in secret police.

    As long as Trump acts as divider-in-chief, people will be out protesting. In many cities, trust is lost between citizens and police.This is why dismantling police departments is one consideration. This would end the weight some police unions have in crafting department policy.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:04pm

    You claimed there were not alternatives offered instead of riots. I pointed out that there are alternatives offered by a predominately black protest movement, MLK, and a predominately white protest movement, Act Up." You decided you no longer wanted to discuss whether there are alternatives to riots. Not a subject you think you can "win?" Since "winning" at any cost is your primary goal you ought to think about your posts before you hit send. I guess you think diversion tactics is a "winning" strategy when you post nonsense. I'm confident most people see you using nonsense to avoid defending the nonsense you posted


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:38pm

    I posted comments from Hannah-Jones and Gay. 

    Roxane Gay said that white people were not offering alternatives, I am sure you can communicate with her.

    You talked alternatives and you talked National Guard.

    I responded to the National Guard portion of your post.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:51pm

    When I  post a link I either explain why I agree with it or why I don't. You post a link without expressing your opinion, though it's become clear over time you only post links that you believe support your views. When your link is challenged you decide to no longer discuss it, or avoid responsibility by claiming you just posted a link and I should discuss it with the author. Still not expressing either agreement or disagreement. Still avoiding the discussion you started.

    They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

    I think that link is nonsense. I claim there are alternatives offered both by people today and the evidence of history. Do you agree or disagree?  What point were you trying to make by posting that link? Gay posted to defend the riots. Was that the reason you posted it here?

    This is one of the reasons I hate wasting my time trying to talk with you. It's all avoidance and diversion every time anything you post is challenged.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:10pm

    There was a link mentioning Nikole Hannah-Jones. I remembered a similar view taken by Roxane Gay, so I posted it

    Posted because I understand the frustration 

    The link is not nonsense

    It took months for arrest the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery

    Similar big delay in Botham Jean

    The officer who killed George Floyd had multiple citations

    The Minneapolis and Chicago police are not trusted

    There are still no charges in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

    Edit to add:

    In the short term, there is no alternatives to the protests until things calm down. Meaning the frustration over police abuse, COVID, etc burns itself out.

    2nd Edit to add:

    John Lewis was passing the torch to Black Lives Matter


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:10pm

    What exactly has changed since MLK began his protests in the 60's when he chose an alternative to riots, burning down buildings and looting? Were there numerous citations of police that were routinely ignored? Were the police in major cities like Minneapolis and Chicago trusted back then? Are any of the "accomplishments" achieved by the riots equal to what MLK achieve with alternative means?

    John Lewis was passing the torch to Black Lives Matter

    I'm not sure what your point is. Are you suggesting that John Lewis would also claim that the alternative to riots, burning buildings, and looting that he used in the 60's is no longer an effective alternative today? What leads you to that conclusion?


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:27pm

    You are amusing

    Your candidate loses and you aren't voting

    Where you live is not effected, so you don't care

    But you are oh so willing to give your opinion.

    If you haven't noticed the Voting Rights Act was gutted

    Where did I say that I supported property destruction?
     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:38pm

    You are amusing

    I don't care what you're feeling when you read my posts. I don't care if you're amused, angry, upset, interested, annoyed. What does anything you feel when reading my posts have to do with what I posted about whether alternatives exist to confront problems with the police besides riots, burning buildings, and looting?

    Your candidate loses and you aren't voting

    The question is whether there are alternatives to riots, burning buildings, and looting to confront the problems we face today. Why are the alternatives MLK and Act Up chose to deal with the problems they faced no longer a useful alternative? How does the question of whether I am or am not voting an answer to those questions?

    Is your claim that because I posted that I'm not voting I should have nothing to say on any political question? Kapernick also claims to not voting. Should we also ignore anything he says?


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:54pm

    Where did I say that I supported property destruction?

    Edit to add:

    Kaepernick might have something interesting to say.

    I understand the frustration that leads people to violence.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:03pm

    Where did I say that I supported property destruction?

    Another diversion tactic. This time with the creation of a strawman. I never said you supported property destruction.

    You posted a link that claimed, "They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives." I challenged that claim and pointed out some groups that chose an alternative to rioting. Rather than deal with my reasons to challenge that claim you've avoided the discussion and now by ask a completely bullshit question.

    I realize that you will never discuss the quote you linked to this site. You will never discuss why you posted the link. You will never discuss whether it is a valid claim. You will never discuss whether there are other groups that rejected riots and chose an alternative. You will never discuss whether that alternative still exists today, whether it might still be effective or why it might no longer be effective.

    But occasionally I think it's worthwhile to point out the ways you avoid discussing the links you post on this site


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:09pm

    I said that I understood the frustration, I thought that addressed your silly question 

    We are 55 years past Edmund Pettus. The Voting Rights Act was gutted. Donald Trump is President. Moderation. Frustration.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:15pm

    There is no "Murder" of Breonna Taylor because the cops had a no-knock warrant issued by a judge, and her boyfriend fired first. Repeating this stuff over and over Is painful. The only justice she will get Is changing the rules of engagement, And even prosecuting a cop if possible would miss the bigger point - the rules in the War on Drugs are largely the same as the unmarked police thugs the DHS Is sending into Portland et al - little accountability, every excess legally justified and dismissed, defying reality.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:39pm

    The police’s incident report contained multiple errors. It listed Ms. Taylor’s injuries as “none,” even though she had been shot at least eight times, and indicated that police had not forced their way into the apartment — though they used a battering ram to break the door open.

    Ms. Taylor’s family also said it was outrageous that the police felt it necessary to conduct the raid in the middle of the night. Their lawyers say the police had already located the main suspect in the investigation by the time they burst into the apartment. But they “then proceeded to spray gunfire into the residence with a total disregard for the value of human life,” according to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Ms. Taylor’s mother.

    There was no body camera footage from the raid. And, for now, prosecutors have said they had dismissed the charges against Mr. Walker, adding that they would let investigations into the killing run their course before making any final decisions. Some legal experts said the fact that prosecutors dropped charges after a grand jury indictment suggested that they may have doubts aboutthe version of events told by the police.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:45pm

    Congrats, you just realized there wont be murder charges, didnt you.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:14pm

    I would be remiss if I failed to say that I don't care. I post my response take it or leave it.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:19pm

    Ah. I'm not sure why you think this is an important point. Please explain why you not caring adds something to the discussion?

    Since you think this something that needs to be expressed I also don't care. You as a person are absolutely nothing to me. I don't care whether you live or die. You're existence means nothing to me. You're a non entity that happens to post on a site that I also happen to post on. I'll occasionally challenge your posts when I think they are ignorant nonsense. Other than those brief moments I never think about you at all.

    I don't think that adds anything to any discussion we might have here. But I guess you'd think it remiss of me if I didn't make that clear.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:39pm

    You want a full throated support for the state that things can be done just like they were done 60 years ago by MLK.

    I do not fully believe that is true.  

    It is not clear that Trump will leave if he is defeated

    He stacked the courts with true believers 

    I would bet that gun sales are high

    I am not sure that there will not be bloodshed.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:31pm

    You want a full throated support for the state that things can be done just like they were done 60 years ago by MLK.

    How does that address your claim that it would be remiss not to tell people you don't care?

    At any rate that's another lie. First I referenced TWO groups that used means other than riots to achieve their goals. One that was founded 25 years after the Civil Rights movement of MLK. Second I simply want to discuss YOUR link that claimed:

    They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice.

    This statement is quite obviously nonsense. Not only are there alternatives to riots but many people are discussing them. Not just white people but black leaders in many of the cities experiencing these riots are not just offering them but begging those rioting to stop rioting and use one of the alternatives. You're just unwilling to discuss your link because it's so obviously ridiculous you can't defend it. 


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:54pm

    Last comment 

    Your can continue with your nonsense

    There not be room for moderation 

    Trump sent a private force to Portland

    He may send troops to other cities

    Trump may not accept the results of the election 

    What will the role of the private army be in that case?
     

    Rocane Gay's sentence makes complete sense.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:09pm

    Your can continue with your nonsense

    Exactly how is it nonsense to post that the statement by Gay, "They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do" is false because history offers many alternatives and many including black leaders are offering/begging the rioters use those alternatives?

    Trump sent a private force to Portland

    So there should be looting and burning buildings in Minneapolis and Tampa and Philly etc?

    He may send troops to other cities

    Would peaceful protest or looting and burning buildings make that more or less likely?


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:54pm

    "Hi, i'm a dumbass demagogue posting repetitive slogan-like stuff on the internet and dont really care if anyone can make sense of what i write" - Black Lines Dont Matter, amirite?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:43pm

    I agree that you are a dumbass demagogue 


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:47pm

    I thought that the passing of the torch to BLM was clear

    Toward the end of his life, Lewis expressed support for the contemporary Black Lives Matter movement. Obama said in a statement on Saturday that the last time he saw Lewis was during a virtual town hall with “young activists” who protested over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-19/john-lewis-s-example-spurred-black-activists-to-seek-office

    In one of his last public appearances, he posed for a picture in June, standing on the Black Lives Matter Plaza mural painted just outside of the White House amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

    For the Black Lives Matter generation, the connection to Lewis is deeper than many may realize. As a young man, through clouds of teargas and a hail of billy clubs, Lewis nearly lost his life marching against segregation and for voting rights. As a Georgia congressman, Lewis was generous with his time, taking meetings and sharing stages with activists who, from Sanford, Florida, to Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore to Minneapolis, also withstood teargas — as well as rubber bullets, pepper spray and arrests — in their own protests against racism.

    “He didn’t have to stand with us, he chose to,” Malkia Devich Cyril, the founder and senior fellow of MediaJustice, which advocates for open and democratic media and technology platforms, told The Associated Press. “That’s real leadership.”

    https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/how-the-black-lives-matter-generation-remembers-john-lewis


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:59pm

    I said "Black Lines" - it was a pun, based on your "i dont really care, do you?" pose


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:16pm

    It got lost after dumbass demagogue 


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:26pm

    Sticks & stones, remember?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:38pm

    I've posted thoughts from Malcolm Gladwell several times - not exactly white, but very much germane and thinking outside the typical box in what i think addresses a key part if the problem - tactics fit for a heavily crime-ridden block/gang area instead applied to policing at large, which has few of the needed positive results of the former, but overwhelmingly alienates the mostly law-abiding public-at-large.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29pm

    Among Gandhi's fasts were those to protest his own side's use of violence, as well as non-acceptance of the Untouchables caste.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fasts_undertaken_by_Mahatma_Gandhi


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:12pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:37pm

    Democratic candidates treat gun violence as a public health issue

    https://www.businessinsider.com/presidential-candidates-calling-gun-violence-public-health-crisis-2019-8


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:14pm

    And the Democratic governments of these cities have not delivered on that because?

    Why does blue city = lots of gun violence? That is the question that often occurs to swing voters. For decades.

    (And New York City reducing crime to unbelievably low levels under several terms of non-Democratic mayors just confirmed that  prejudice for many. Now there is a Democratic administration again and VOILA, like magic, gun violence starts to wildly spike.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:31pm

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani misleadingly contrasted his mayoral record on crime with a recent spike in murders under Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing the uptick as evidence that Democratic mayors are “a danger to their people.”

    Major crimes are down under de Blasio, and while there has been a surge in murders so far this year, the annual number of murders under de Blasio has been about half as high as it was in Giuliani’s best year.

    https://www.factcheck.org/2020/07/giulianis-misleading-attack-on-de-blasio-and-crime/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:59pm

    from your link. THIS IS ALL WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HERE,THE HERE AND NOW THAT THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN IS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF:

    A Change in 2020

    There has been, however, an upswing in gun violence and murder in 2020.

    According to police department data, there have been 166 murders in New York City in 2020 through June 21. That’s nearly 24% higher than the 134 murders over the same period last year. Over a 28-day period ending June 21, there were 34 murders, roughly 48% higher than the 23 over the same 28-day period last year.

    According to the New York Times, the number of shootings in the first three weeks of June surged to 125, more than double the number over the same three-week period last year. The spike comes amid rising tensions from protests and riots after George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. It is a trend the Times said has been happening in other large cities around the country.

    “I have been studying this for a long time. I have never seen that much of an increase ever,” Christopher Herrmann, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who once analyzed crime statistics for the New York City Police Department, told the New York Times.

    But it is still a small sample size.

    “So far this year, murders and shootings are up,” Sharkey told us. “It’s usually not wise to extrapolate based on short periods of time, because it often fluctuates. That said, the trends so far this year suggest that the level of violence will be higher this year than last year.”

    Andrew Karmen, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, cautioned us via email that the spike may only be temporary.

    And, he said, it is going up this year during a pandemic, high unemployment “and a new wave of political activism.”

    as always, you are changing the subject to the past and/or expanding it, because you want to deflect from what's going on because you don't have an answer.

    I am not interested in being dragged into your choice of topic.

    Go to the top of the page, watch the ad, see what Trump is saying on topic today and yesterday.

    Whether the skyrocketing crime rate is temporary or permanent, it is being used now and through the November election.

    I am interested in talking about the Trump campaign using the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities RIGHT NOW BEGINNING SOON AFTER GEO. FLOYD PROTESTS to try to win the election.

    And I was asking you what blue city governments should respond to the CURRENT accusation they are failing their citizens. And that Biden would make it worse (as per the advertising.)

    But please, don't answer anymore, I see you are not interested in being focused on the topic.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:18pm

    Furthermore, you just look ridiculously in denial of the skyrocketing numbers of gun violence in big U.S. cities! The mayors themselves are complaining about it. Even DeBlasio. You're acting just like Trump: believe hard enough that something really happening is not real, cherry pick stories to back your delusion up. It's there, just like coronavirus, deal with it somehow other than denial.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:26pm

    EXCELLENT argument (at the site many lefties love to hate):


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:57pm

    heh, and this would be an excellent addition:

    why not be proud of your new force, show it off at the convention! heck you could also send them to surround residences of any Never Trumpers to keep them away...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:01am

    From the Reason article

    "We cannot give up liberty for security," Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) warnedon Monday. "Local law enforcement can and should be handling these situations in our cities, but there is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will."

    In a federal lawsuit filed on Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, citing the accounts of protesters who said they had been subjected to such treatment, argues that the Marshals Service and several Homeland Security agencies thereby violated their First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights. "Every American should be repulsed when they see this happening," she said. "If this can happen here in Portland, it can happen anywhere."

    This is a Constitutional issue


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:22am

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:54am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:21pm

    “I worked hard to put more than 100,000 police on the street and the crime rate went way down.”

    –Former President Bill Clinton, in an interview on CNN, Sept. 24, 2014

    During Clinton’s presidency, his 1994 proposal to have the federal government pay for 100,000 additional police officers was one of his signature talking points—and certainly helped neutralize GOP attacks about Democrats being weak on crime. Meanwhile, there’s no doubt that the crime rate went down dramatically during his presidency.

    But does one thing have much to do with the other? [....}

    Just a reminder of a major 1994 campaign talking point. from Bill Clinton’s claim that 100,000 cops sent the crime rate ‘way down’ by Glenn Kessler @ WashingtonPost.com/ Factchecker,  September 26, 2014


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:28pm

    I saw the Trump campaign ad run several more times last night on CNN and I just saw it once again tonight. So they must be getting something out of it.

    I am starting to look for what the Biden campaign is saying in response and especially what Never Trumper types think is wise as in how to react.  Not necessarily because I think this will help Trump himself win, but I do think it may hurt other Dem candidates from national races, state races and across the board to a very local level. And Biden will not be very effective if he has to deal with lots of Republican wins.

    Here's one I just ran across:

     

    What we are seeing in Portland is un-American, illegal and unconstitutional. #EndTheNightmare pic.twitter.com/MpRbZSs6IX

    — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) July 22, 2020

     

    That would appeal to libertarian type swing voters who are appalled at Barr's army, that's who that's targeting. It doesn't address the skyrocketing gun crime rate in cities.

    Others pointing stuff out would be very welcome.

    I am interested in learning whether this has changed or can be changed in our current national predicament: that Republicans win when the issue is "law and order".

    One thing is clear so far to me: Trump's campaign was on this, and Barr was probably on it, too, way before Trump himself was on it. He had to have it pointed out to him! A couple days ago he was still talking about how the Dems were trying to reduce water flow in your shower...Truth be told, what I have seen him do so far by himself, tweets and statements, they are not that impressive. He just says he's the law and order guy and the blue cities need to be controlled. He doesn't try to strike passion and fear about skyrocketing crime in a pandemic like a really good political demagogue could. 

    Further, this important reminder: when first asked about the George Floyd video, Trump was sympathetic! His own immediate impulse was not to stoke the need for more police but sort of pro-BLM!

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:52pm

    My guess Is Hlhe gave ambivalent answers so could decide ontl which side of the story looks its best.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:34pm

    Very good guess, because it reminds me of how often he does that! The demagogue stuff is almost all repetition of old memes which proved successful in his campaign?  And when he could have rallies, he'd repeat those mostly, "variations on a meme." When he's first confronted with something truly new to him, that he can't fit into the Trump memebook, he's often kind of meek at first? Or babbles nonsense. That said, "law and order" is a very old meme with him, going back to at least Central Park Jogger case, he actually spent a lot on helping frame those kids. He was outraged what the wilding thing was doing to "his" city.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:26pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:36pm

    More cynicism over here on the Mayors news thread: Marcy Wheeler, PP and me 


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:39pm

    very good point I did not think of--doh--BATTLEGROUND STATES included in Barr's plan:

    BARR'S PLAN (PART 2)

    6⃣ Under cover of addressing "mob violence," pivot to "violence" generally, announcing that federal forces will enter battleground states—Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, New Mexico—to conduct "classic crime-fighting" tasks local police can handle. pic.twitter.com/Wd8aEiUGgR

    — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 22, 2020

    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:48pm

    a point to ponder already made on this thread but made far more succinctly here. (By a best-selling author and a Pulitzer winner, natch)

    We waste a lotta woids?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:29pm

    As rmrd has pointed out, there's no alternative to riots. It's have a riot and do nothing.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:13pm

    If they don't "take Trump's bait" he will declare a win. "Only I could save that city!"

    If they keep protesting, could be a win for Trump with much higher violence.  Unless .... there is just a never ending continuation of what we've seen in Portland, his officers beating up peaceful veterans, women,  people .. and doing blatantly illegal kidnapping, etc. 

    Trump would hope that blood filled the streets - if protests continue - doesn't matter whose blood, although he'd prefer officers.  He would proclaim - this is your city, town, street !!!! .... if defund the police, disconnect 911 radical liberal dangerous Joe Biden is elected...!!!!!


    by NCD on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:31pm

    Geez looks like so far Barr's army is not having much luck finding miscreants that the locals don't want to handle

    Maybe they're keeping them all in a dungeon somewhere?Or perhaps a Trump property with empty rooms?

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:27pm

