Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest. Trump won those areas by 13 points — a key reason he flipped Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.The report finds that “Deaths of Despair” were far higher than the national average in these Middle Suburban counties over the five-year period from 2014 to 2018. Deaths of Despair are deaths from alcohol, drugs and suicide, which are thought to be partly rooted in a social cause
Comments
Check out the link this article is based on. The so called shitty cities have the second lowest number of deaths of despair. While the real Americans living in real American has almost the highest.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 8:32pm
this is an important article, mho if people are rationing WaPo. chits, they should spend one on this one.
Not the least of which because
These are the people that national parties need to win national offices or even just support for policies once elected.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:33pm