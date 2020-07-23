By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.

There is now an agreement on funds for testing which marks a compromise between the Senate GOP and White House, and the payroll tax cut, a key priority for President Donald Trump, is officially out of the Republican draft. That marks a victory for Republicans, who had been public about their coolness to the idea.

Over the course of Thursday, the proposal will be rolled out in pieces by the key Senate Republicans on each section, finally setting the stage for long awaited negotiations just days before the expiration of crucial federal unemployment benefits.

Bottom line: The reality is, while progress has been made and a significant portion of Senate Republicans will line up behind the GOP draft, the Republican-on-Republican disputes are still very much alive -- and are likely to carry into GOP negotiations with Democrats in the days ahead [....]