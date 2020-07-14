Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC market):
Days after hundreds of Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter calling for a clearer delineation between the outlet’s news and opinion divisions, citing concerns with the latter’s “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” the editorial board had a pointed message for its colleagues.
“These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure,” read the sub-headline on “A Note to Readers” that was published online Thursday evening.
@ NYTimes.com/Coronvirus Live Coverage, June 24
As the pandemic continues to grow around the world — new cases have risen more than 35 percent since the end of June — troubling resurgences have hit several places that were seen as models of how to respond to the virus.
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act today, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.— Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020
The bipartisan bill has Trump's support. https://t.co/7zkhnQPFjZ
Exclusive: The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese military researcher who is wanted by the FBI.— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) July 22, 2020
"Sheltering a defendant in a criminal case by using the diplomatic immunity of a consular building, if true, is really extraordinary."https://t.co/ssf4m8aFTD
Since Covid arrived, 179,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/0wmVfSZRcM— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 22, 2020
Fact-checking the Trump campaign ad that features a photo of violence against the police, which is actually from Ukraine in 2014 and Trump has pledged to protect the Rio de Janeiro statue of Jesus from Biden supporters.
Over the weekend, two Black women from New York City were caught on camera defacing the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue as well as murals in Brooklyn and Harlem.
@ CNN.com, Updated 3:58 AM ET, Wed July 22, 2020
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.
By Bill Glauber & Allison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, July 21
There's nothing virtual about the Milwaukee Police Department's approach to the Democratic National Convention.
This week, the agency put out a bid for a significant cache of munitions, including smoke grenades, 40mm stinger rubber balls and "riot control grenade continuous discharge." nIt's the kind of equipment law enforcement uses to quell unruly protests.
Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm
I was wrong above, he's on campaign message today, as best he can
The campaign knows it's a sure thing for Republicans when the crime rate is up. Remember Willie Horton.
It may not help Trump as he has few answers and handles messaging poorly. But it will hurt downticket if the rising crime rate conflicting with a lot of BLM protesters' opinions continues to be ignored, because everyone knows it as a problem that is mostly being experienced in place where Democrats are in charge.
DLC candidates in the past won against Reagenites during periods of high crime rate by stressing more cops on the street, not less.
I'm sorry, but if this crime continues I think Dem candidates in districts that are not lefty cannot be silent about it all like Biden has done so far, they will need to do Sister Souljah moments with some of the more radical BLM movement. And have a plan to deal with the crime that includes murmurs about reforming policing
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:05pm
Belongs here as well as on the Mayor Lightfoot/Chicago thread, with his excellent follow up tweets added later:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:21pm
This kind of thing is childish if not infantile role play "great warriors for justice", very easy to ridicule, so counter-productive to cause, wastes law enforcement's time (no wonder they get pissed, I find myself getting angry at it)
I don't see why any Dem politician can't make a Sister Souljah moment out of this type of thing along the lines of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or our won Flavius: GO HOME! THIS IS NOT HOW YOU PROTEST!
How would it hurt them? Lose votes? Not! At lot of these people are going to write in Green candidates if they show up to vote at all.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:29pm
#TrumpIsALaughingStock
trending 10K+ tweets
Heckuva lot more effective than nightly graffiti raids on Federal buildings in Portland. Easier, too, everybody can contribute, not just college kids looking to burn off some testosterone running from goons.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:30pm
busily feeding the boss' narcissism:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:25am
But even the 1691 Project recognizes we spend too little time on the giant Heroes of yesteryear - everyone knows these 2 dudes, Mr. Monica and the Iraq Whisperer - isn't it about time D.W. Griffith and Simon Legree decorate the front foyer a while, remind America of the historic qualities our nation was built on? I dont know if this went out with the bailoutz checks, but Simon at his best:
"Didn't I pay twelve hundred dollars for you - ain't you mine, body and soul?"
Time our youth remember the value and power of money - they think everything's handed to them, rather than the other way around.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:47am
Yglesias points out that it's ooking like there's a "faster better stronger" GOP meme going on. The above little event was meant to follow along with that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:17pm
He doesn't wanna do coronavirus.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:26pm
Krugman a week ago on the same topic, The deadly delusions of mad king Donald--it's his NYTimes column but via the Baltimore Sun.
He just won't deal with it, doesn't want it to be there, wills it away.
This was a good point on Krugman's part began his presidency with a lurid, fact-challenged rant about “American carnage,” in that it made me think about how one shouldn't presume his mental illness is simplistic. It's not that he's just plain incapable of getting upset about maiming and death. I think of his fantasies about that bad hombres do. Also how he has so often come out "anti-stupid-war" in his lifetime. It's the disease and illness thing he doesn't want to deal with. Like: we don't even get visuals of him visiting vets at hospitals?...Is like this magical thinking: if you believe strongly enough that it will go away, it will happen...he's basically said it aloud for public consumption...don't think about it and it will eventually just disappear.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:21pm
From: Norman Vincent Peale's
The Power of Positive Thinking - Synopsis
Peale begins by stating ten rules for “overcoming inadequacy attitudes and learning to practice faith”. The rules include the following:
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:47pm
Also from The Power of Positive Thinking - Wikipedia
President Donald Trump has called Peale “his pastor” and “one of the greatest speakers” he had ever seen.[16] Fred and Mary Trump, President Trump's parents, traveled to the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan with their children to hear Peale's sermons. Trump grew up hearing Peale's teachings from his parents, and Peale officiated his first wedding.[17] Trump credits his survival in 1990 after bankruptcy to Peale's positive thinking teachings.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:03pm
Spot on to think of that here. And boy whenever he read it, which I am sure he did, he took #8 to heart and especially excels at it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:07pm
Important-even though he refuses to think about it, and won't let staff emphasize it publicly, nor let the public know things, there are some in the Admin working on things, they are just censored! So the boss and his fans, true believers in the Peale method won't hear it?
from NYTimes Coronavirus Updates, July 18
So there's like a dividing line at the White House--the Coronavirus Task Force lives in a little Zone Reality, and the rest of the White House lives in Campaign Zone of Believe It and It Will Be True?
This method also conveniently passes the buck to Governors, they get the blame for failures.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:32pm
WHEREAS JUST THE OPPOSITE IS GOING ON WITH "POLICING"
He wants to seen as taking over from governors and mayors, painting their efforts as failed. He wants to be able to brag about sending in the federal goons. The narrative is he/they are rescuing blue localities that have failed to protect their citizens and federal property. He wants that label. Scream about it all ya want, he no doubt loves every minute of it, will keep his forces wherever as long as he possibly can, then remove them just in time before it causes too much court trouble. Just like he did in D.C. Then he can crow about how he tried to rescue the suffering decent ordinary people from violent criminals in the inner cities and from Antifa radicals tearing things down, but the liberals stopped him.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:41pm
horrifingly blatant pandering to mental illness for access to power:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 2:14am
and here's the snark which drew me to that link:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:41pm
Excerpt from 2nd half of article:
and the ending of it
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:57pm
Bush Made Willie Horton an Issue in 1988, and the Racial Scars Are Still Fresh
By Peter Baker @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 3, 2018 on the occasion of G.H.W. Bush's death
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:05am
So rampant crime in the 80's was no big deal?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:49am
Heavy duty wack fantasizing off-message today Maybe someone made him feel a little guilt about coronavirus?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 7:34pm
Here ya go, whether true or not, they're going with it, failed and dying Chicago next:
They know where the news of a failed state is and it's Chicago, where there's few reporters left and a liberal black female mayor has to have the police encircle her block to protect her from protesters (many of whom are young whites, may I add.) Even if they don't follow through, and it's really an idle threat: MESSAGE SENT, we'll take care of maintaining civilization, they won't.
See were this furloughed reporter says "Every institution in Chicago is failing right now. Show me one that's not"?
THAT'S WHY SOMEONE LIKE TRUMP CAN TRY THINGS LIKE SENDING IN GOONS AS A CAMPAIGN TACTIC. Whoever can't see that is just plain blind! People have to stop the destructive protesting in an area like this, there's no two ways about it. Or those suburban swings are going to switch back to GOP downticket even if they don't vote for Trump. Anarchist protest is absolutely THE WRONG ANSWER!!! People are going to chose law and order every time if their other choice is framed as anarchist chaos and year zero. SISTER SOULJAH MOMENTS DESPERATELY NEEDED if you don't want Biden having to work with a GOP majority House and Senate and blue states going GOP in their legislatures and other local government.
I have every confidence that the courts and players like the ACLU will take care of Trump's goons. They don't worry me that much, not as much as much larger goon forces coming back under a President Biden.
Those of you not taking the crime rate spiking in a lot of blue cities seriously and not seeing how continued BLM protests that yell "defund the police" in the very same places (during a world pandemic yet! with unemployment checks to end soon yet!) ARE IN DEEP DENIAL ABOUT HOW IMPORTANT IT IS as regards Democratic politicians winning elections!!! Why do you blame the messenger for ruining your BLM Defund the Police Party? It's the criminals doing that, not the messengers!!! There are major major things going on with crime and a depression probably coming.
Time to lay off the defund police shit for now. Save it for later! Or you may not have a chance later. IIt's simply as irrational as Trump to argue a small number of deaths at the hands of police each year is as important as the much larger growing number dying of civilian gun violence.
Yeah, a majority felt strongly what happened to George Floyd was wrong. But I doubt they are all for anarchy as a substitute.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:30pm
He's selling the meme strong today, all the blue cities with skyrocketing crime rates.
Doesn't matter if it actually happens He's just done it, offered to rescue the suffering from the Dems. When objected to by local politicians he can say: "I tried to help but the liberals wouldn't let me!" When he's stopped by the courts (and he will be) he can say "the liberal courts stopped me from helping."
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 1:14am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:21pm
News on the DOJ's goon planning, which has a name "Operation Legend":
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:59pm
I just now saw the Trump campaign commercial at the top of this thread on CNN TV.
Where when you call 911, you press 1 for reporting a rape and 2 for reporting a homicide, and anything else wait time is now 5 days for the police to call you back.
I usually only turn the cable TV news on in prime time. Last few days I've see this commercial nearly every time I do. I am on Cablevision in the north Bronx. They apparently think it will win them some votes here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:06pm
If you don't recognize the name, Hannah-Jones is the writer in charge of the 1619 project.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:08pm
Trump is hoping some of his Einsatzgruppen get shot, then they can shoot back and blood will flow, TV cameras roll, in the streets. Then he can order the suspension of civil rights and create even more hate, fear and chaos. He's a coward and a psychopath.
If need be he'll suit up McConnell and Pence in riot gear to patrol on the streets, intimidating voters on election day.
by NCD on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:34pm
Complete statement
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/06/02/nyts_nikole_hannah-jones_destroying_property_which_can_be_replaced_is_not_violence.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:42pm
This suggests to me a thought I have had since shortly after the looting began and that sort of statement became common. A significant percentage of the demonstrating crowd, no doubt more so in the white part of it, have lived their entire life with the security of their material possessions covered by insurance. Everything lost, wrecked, burned down, or stolen would be replaced with a check. Why would they worry about replaceable property when protecting it might get someone killed.
Edited typo
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:46pm
Here is Roxane Gay on the same topic as Nikole Hannah-Jones
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/30/opinion/sunday/trump-george-floyd-coronavirus.html
changed Roxanne to Roxane
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:08pm
But there are alternatives. Recent history offers us clear alternatives that were extremely successful. Act up and MLK offer us alternatives. If there's enough energy to take over the streets, burn down buildings, and loot stores there's enough energy to peacefully protest for change. Hell man, if more of those people rioting had voted in every election every TWO years, instead of just when they were inspired by a black man running for president, there would have been more change.
What ever. I've checked out. Loot and burn down buildings. I don't care. Nothing is gonna get burned down where I live. See what you get. In the end it won't just get you Trump's secret police. That's small potatoes. It will get you the National Guard.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:11pm
The initial response seems to be that Trumps is abusing his powers. That is why there are lawsuits.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:40pm
This is a non response. It doesn't just fail to address my post it fails to address the subject that you brought up.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:35pm
It is a direct response. You implied the National Guard was coming. I suggested that the public was not on the side of bringing in secret police.
As long as Trump acts as divider-in-chief, people will be out protesting. In many cities, trust is lost between citizens and police.This is why dismantling police departments is one consideration. This would end the weight some police unions have in crafting department policy.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:04pm
You claimed there were not alternatives offered instead of riots. I pointed out that there are alternatives offered by a predominately black protest movement, MLK, and a predominately white protest movement, Act Up." You decided you no longer wanted to discuss whether there are alternatives to riots. Not a subject you think you can "win?" Since "winning" at any cost is your primary goal you ought to think about your posts before you hit send. I guess you think diversion tactics is a "winning" strategy when you post nonsense. I'm confident most people see you using nonsense to avoid defending the nonsense you posted
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:38pm
I posted comments from Hannah-Jones and Gay.
Roxane Gay said that white people were not offering alternatives, I am sure you can communicate with her.
You talked alternatives and you talked National Guard.
I responded to the National Guard portion of your post.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 2:51pm
When I post a link I either explain why I agree with it or why I don't. You post a link without expressing your opinion, though it's become clear over time you only post links that you believe support your views. When your link is challenged you decide to no longer discuss it, or avoid responsibility by claiming you just posted a link and I should discuss it with the author. Still not expressing either agreement or disagreement. Still avoiding the discussion you started.
I think that link is nonsense. I claim there are alternatives offered both by people today and the evidence of history. Do you agree or disagree? What point were you trying to make by posting that link? Gay posted to defend the riots. Was that the reason you posted it here?
This is one of the reasons I hate wasting my time trying to talk with you. It's all avoidance and diversion every time anything you post is challenged.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:10pm
There was a link mentioning Nikole Hannah-Jones. I remembered a similar view taken by Roxane Gay, so I posted it
Posted because I understand the frustration
The link is not nonsense
It took months for arrest the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery
Similar big delay in Botham Jean
The officer who killed George Floyd had multiple citations
The Minneapolis and Chicago police are not trusted
There are still no charges in the murder of Breonna Taylor.
Edit to add:
In the short term, there is no alternatives to the protests until things calm down. Meaning the frustration over police abuse, COVID, etc burns itself out.
2nd Edit to add:
John Lewis was passing the torch to Black Lives Matter
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:10pm
What exactly has changed since MLK began his protests in the 60's when he chose an alternative to riots, burning down buildings and looting? Were there numerous citations of police that were routinely ignored? Were the police in major cities like Minneapolis and Chicago trusted back then? Are any of the "accomplishments" achieved by the riots equal to what MLK achieve with alternative means?
John Lewis was passing the torch to Black Lives Matter
I'm not sure what your point is. Are you suggesting that John Lewis would also claim that the alternative to riots, burning buildings, and looting that he used in the 60's is no longer an effective alternative today? What leads you to that conclusion?
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:27pm
You are amusing
Your candidate loses and you aren't voting
Where you live is not effected, so you don't care
But you are oh so willing to give your opinion.
If you haven't noticed the Voting Rights Act was gutted
Where did I say that I supported property destruction?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:38pm
You are amusing
I don't care what you're feeling when you read my posts. I don't care if you're amused, angry, upset, interested, annoyed. What does anything you feel when reading my posts have to do with what I posted about whether alternatives exist to confront problems with the police besides riots, burning buildings, and looting?
Your candidate loses and you aren't voting
The question is whether there are alternatives to riots, burning buildings, and looting to confront the problems we face today. Why are the alternatives MLK and Act Up chose to deal with the problems they faced no longer a useful alternative? How does the question of whether I am or am not voting an answer to those questions?
Is your claim that because I posted that I'm not voting I should have nothing to say on any political question? Kapernick also claims to not voting. Should we also ignore anything he says?
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:54pm
Where did I say that I supported property destruction?
Edit to add:
Kaepernick might have something interesting to say.
I understand the frustration that leads people to violence.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:03pm
Where did I say that I supported property destruction?
Another diversion tactic. This time with the creation of a strawman. I never said you supported property destruction.
You posted a link that claimed, "They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives." I challenged that claim and pointed out some groups that chose an alternative to rioting. Rather than deal with my reasons to challenge that claim you've avoided the discussion and now by ask a completely bullshit question.
I realize that you will never discuss the quote you linked to this site. You will never discuss why you posted the link. You will never discuss whether it is a valid claim. You will never discuss whether there are other groups that rejected riots and chose an alternative. You will never discuss whether that alternative still exists today, whether it might still be effective or why it might no longer be effective.
But occasionally I think it's worthwhile to point out the ways you avoid discussing the links you post on this site
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:09pm
I said that I understood the frustration, I thought that addressed your silly question
We are 55 years past Edmund Pettus. The Voting Rights Act was gutted. Donald Trump is President. Moderation. Frustration.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:15pm
There is no "Murder" of Breonna Taylor because the cops had a no-knock warrant issued by a judge, and her boyfriend fired first. Repeating this stuff over and over Is painful. The only justice she will get Is changing the rules of engagement, And even prosecuting a cop if possible would miss the bigger point - the rules in the War on Drugs are largely the same as the unmarked police thugs the DHS Is sending into Portland et al - little accountability, every excess legally justified and dismissed, defying reality.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:39pm
The police’s incident report contained multiple errors. It listed Ms. Taylor’s injuries as “none,” even though she had been shot at least eight times, and indicated that police had not forced their way into the apartment — though they used a battering ram to break the door open.
Ms. Taylor’s family also said it was outrageous that the police felt it necessary to conduct the raid in the middle of the night. Their lawyers say the police had already located the main suspect in the investigation by the time they burst into the apartment. But they “then proceeded to spray gunfire into the residence with a total disregard for the value of human life,” according to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Ms. Taylor’s mother.
There was no body camera footage from the raid. And, for now, prosecutors have said they had dismissed the charges against Mr. Walker, adding that they would let investigations into the killing run their course before making any final decisions. Some legal experts said the fact that prosecutors dropped charges after a grand jury indictment suggested that they may have doubts aboutthe version of events told by the police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:45pm
Congrats, you just realized there wont be murder charges, didnt you.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:14pm
I would be remiss if I failed to say that I don't care. I post my response take it or leave it.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:19pm
Ah. I'm not sure why you think this is an important point. Please explain why you not caring adds something to the discussion?
Since you think this something that needs to be expressed I also don't care. You as a person are absolutely nothing to me. I don't care whether you live or die. You're existence means nothing to me. You're a non entity that happens to post on a site that I also happen to post on. I'll occasionally challenge your posts when I think they are ignorant nonsense. Other than those brief moments I never think about you at all.
I don't think that adds anything to any discussion we might have here. But I guess you'd think it remiss of me if I didn't make that clear.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:39pm
You want a full throated support for the state that things can be done just like they were done 60 years ago by MLK.
I do not fully believe that is true.
It is not clear that Trump will leave if he is defeated
He stacked the courts with true believers
I would bet that gun sales are high
I am not sure that there will not be bloodshed.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:31pm
You want a full throated support for the state that things can be done just like they were done 60 years ago by MLK.
How does that address your claim that it would be remiss not to tell people you don't care?
At any rate that's another lie. First I referenced TWO groups that used means other than riots to achieve their goals. One that was founded 25 years after the Civil Rights movement of MLK. Second I simply want to discuss YOUR link that claimed:
This statement is quite obviously nonsense. Not only are there alternatives to riots but many people are discussing them. Not just white people but black leaders in many of the cities experiencing these riots are not just offering them but begging those rioting to stop rioting and use one of the alternatives. You're just unwilling to discuss your link because it's so obviously ridiculous you can't defend it.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:54pm
Last comment
Your can continue with your nonsense
There not be room for moderation
Trump sent a private force to Portland
He may send troops to other cities
Trump may not accept the results of the election
What will the role of the private army be in that case?
Rocane Gay's sentence makes complete sense.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:09pm
Your can continue with your nonsense
Exactly how is it nonsense to post that the statement by Gay, "They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do" is false because history offers many alternatives and many including black leaders are offering/begging the rioters use those alternatives?
Trump sent a private force to Portland
So there should be looting and burning buildings in Minneapolis and Tampa and Philly etc?
He may send troops to other cities
Would peaceful protest or looting and burning buildings make that more or less likely?
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:54pm
"Hi, i'm a dumbass demagogue posting repetitive slogan-like stuff on the internet and dont really care if anyone can make sense of what i write" - Black Lines Dont Matter, amirite?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:43pm
I agree that you are a dumbass demagogue
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:47pm
I thought that the passing of the torch to BLM was clear
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-19/john-lewis-s-example-spurred-black-activists-to-seek-office
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/how-the-black-lives-matter-generation-remembers-john-lewis
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:59pm
I said "Black Lines" - it was a pun, based on your "i dont really care, do you?" pose
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:16pm
It got lost after dumbass demagogue
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:26pm
Sticks & stones, remember?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:38pm
I've posted thoughts from Malcolm Gladwell several times - not exactly white, but very much germane and thinking outside the typical box in what i think addresses a key part if the problem - tactics fit for a heavily crime-ridden block/gang area instead applied to policing at large, which has few of the needed positive results of the former, but overwhelmingly alienates the mostly law-abiding public-at-large.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29pm
Among Gandhi's fasts were those to protest his own side's use of violence, as well as non-acceptance of the Untouchables caste.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fasts_undertaken_by_Mahatma_Gandhi
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:12pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:37pm
Democratic candidates treat gun violence as a public health issue
https://www.businessinsider.com/presidential-candidates-calling-gun-violence-public-health-crisis-2019-8
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:14pm
And the Democratic governments of these cities have not delivered on that because?
Why does blue city = lots of gun violence? That is the question that often occurs to swing voters. For decades.
(And New York City reducing crime to unbelievably low levels under several terms of non-Democratic mayors just confirmed that prejudice for many. Now there is a Democratic administration again and VOILA, like magic, gun violence starts to wildly spike.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:31pm
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani misleadingly contrasted his mayoral record on crime with a recent spike in murders under Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing the uptick as evidence that Democratic mayors are “a danger to their people.”
Major crimes are down under de Blasio, and while there has been a surge in murders so far this year, the annual number of murders under de Blasio has been about half as high as it was in Giuliani’s best year.
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/07/giulianis-misleading-attack-on-de-blasio-and-crime/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:59pm
from your link. THIS IS ALL WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HERE,THE HERE AND NOW THAT THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN IS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF:
as always, you are changing the subject to the past and/or expanding it, because you want to deflect from what's going on because you don't have an answer.
I am not interested in being dragged into your choice of topic.
Go to the top of the page, watch the ad, see what Trump is saying on topic today and yesterday.
Whether the skyrocketing crime rate is temporary or permanent, it is being used now and through the November election.
I am interested in talking about the Trump campaign using the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities RIGHT NOW BEGINNING SOON AFTER GEO. FLOYD PROTESTS to try to win the election.
And I was asking you what blue city governments should respond to the CURRENT accusation they are failing their citizens. And that Biden would make it worse (as per the advertising.)
But please, don't answer anymore, I see you are not interested in being focused on the topic.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:18pm
Furthermore, you just look ridiculously in denial of the skyrocketing numbers of gun violence in big U.S. cities! The mayors themselves are complaining about it. Even DeBlasio. You're acting just like Trump: believe hard enough that something really happening is not real, cherry pick stories to back your delusion up. It's there, just like coronavirus, deal with it somehow other than denial.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:26pm
There is no magic solution to the gun problem, especially with a Trump administration
Democrats have talked about gun violence as a public health problem and have gun control proposals.
The guns are not going to magically disappear.
The question for the voting public is if they think that he will solve the problem or aggravate the problem
We have seen suburban moms gassed in Portland
Last night, federal officers gassed the Mayor of Portland as he was having a peaceful conversation with protestors.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/us/portland-protest-tear-gas-mayor.html
The question before the country will be if the secret police approach is the one they desire
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 7:36am
There is no magic solution to the racism problem, especially with a Trump administration
Democrats have talked about racial violence as a public health problem and have anti-racism proposals.
Racism is not going to magically disappear.
The question for the voting public is if they think that he will solve the problem or aggravate the problem
We have seen suburban moms gassed in Portland
Last night, federal officers gassed the Mayor of Portland as he was having a peaceful conversation with protestors.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/us/portland-protest-tear-gas-mayor.html
The question before the country will be if the secret police approach is the one they desire
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 8:14am
Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago
This was a notable omission given that guns were the No. 1 priority in a letter that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent to Trump on Monday outlining what he could do if he really wanted to help reduce violence in her city.
“Starting with passing common sense gun legislation,” Lightfoot said again at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “One of the major drivers of the violence in Chicago is we have way too many illegal crime guns on our streets every day.”
She noted that police in Chicago seize more illegal guns each year than in New York and Los Angeles combined.
“The reason is we’re surrounded by streets that have much more lax gun regulations,” she said. “We need the federal government to help crack down on the gun trafficking that is routine unfortunately in our city and ends up in the death of our children.”
She noted, “If the president wants to do something right now, he could do that.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/what-trump-is-leaving-out-of-his-anti-crime-blitz-operation-legend?source=articles&via=rss
Democratic Presidential candidates
A significant policy shift on gun violence is taking place among contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, with some now calling gun violence a "public-health crisis" that requires a public-health approach to tackle the issue.
https://www.businessinsider.com/presidential-candidates-calling-gun-violence-public-health-crisis-2019-8
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 8:25am
now that story is reporting some interesting stuff going on. Especially this. This is how democracy works:
So the question is: how are the people who hate his guts gonna vote for mayor next time.
Let me be clear here: the mayor is a member of the Democratic party. And he says a lot of the protesters hate his guts. So in this case of Barr's federal goons, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Or maybe, just maybe some of the protesters LIKE having fascist behavior to fight against., maybe they are thrilled to have Barr's Federal goons show up because things were getting boring, dying down.
Then go back to: how does the "silent majority", who prefer to actually vote, rather than getting into fighting on the streets as a career, feel about that?
Edit to add: things were dying down until the Federal goons showed up. But initially, what they were protesting was the mayor's world, how the mayor and his party were handling things. Apparently, turned out he wasn't quite fascist enough to keep the masses angry and energized?
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:22pm
EXCELLENT argument (at the site many lefties love to hate):
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:57pm
heh, and this would be an excellent addition:
why not be proud of your new force, show it off at the convention! heck you could also send them to surround residences of any Never Trumpers to keep them away...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:01am
From the Reason article
This is a Constitutional issue
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:54am
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:21pm
Just a reminder of a major 1994 campaign talking point. from Bill Clinton’s claim that 100,000 cops sent the crime rate ‘way down’ by Glenn Kessler @ WashingtonPost.com/ Factchecker, September 26, 2014
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:28pm
I saw the Trump campaign ad run several more times last night on CNN and I just saw it once again tonight. So they must be getting something out of it.
I am starting to look for what the Biden campaign is saying in response and especially what Never Trumper types think is wise as in how to react. Not necessarily because I think this will help Trump himself win, but I do think it may hurt other Dem candidates from national races, state races and across the board to a very local level. And Biden will not be very effective if he has to deal with lots of Republican wins.
Here's one I just ran across:
That would appeal to libertarian type swing voters who are appalled at Barr's army, that's who that's targeting. It doesn't address the skyrocketing gun crime rate in cities.
Others pointing stuff out would be very welcome.
I am interested in learning whether this has changed or can be changed in our current national predicament: that Republicans win when the issue is "law and order".
One thing is clear so far to me: Trump's campaign was on this, and Barr was probably on it, too, way before Trump himself was on it. He had to have it pointed out to him! A couple days ago he was still talking about how the Dems were trying to reduce water flow in your shower...Truth be told, what I have seen him do so far by himself, tweets and statements, they are not that impressive. He just says he's the law and order guy and the blue cities need to be controlled. He doesn't try to strike passion and fear about skyrocketing crime in a pandemic like a really good political demagogue could.
Further, this important reminder: when first asked about the George Floyd video, Trump was sympathetic! His own immediate impulse was not to stoke the need for more police but sort of pro-BLM!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 5:52pm
My guess Is Hlhe gave ambivalent answers so could decide ontl which side of the story looks its best.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:34pm
Very good guess, because it reminds me of how often he does that! The demagogue stuff is almost all repetition of old memes which proved successful in his campaign? And when he could have rallies, he'd repeat those mostly, "variations on a meme." When he's first confronted with something truly new to him, that he can't fit into the Trump memebook, he's often kind of meek at first? Or babbles nonsense. That said, "law and order" is a very old meme with him, going back to at least Central Park Jogger case, he actually spent a lot on helping frame those kids. He was outraged what the wilding thing was doing to "his" city.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:36pm
More cynicism over here on the Mayors news thread: Marcy Wheeler, PP and me
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:39pm
very good point I did not think of--doh--BATTLEGROUND STATES included in Barr's plan:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:48pm
a point to ponder already made on this thread but made far more succinctly here. (By a best-selling author and a Pulitzer winner, natch)
We waste a lotta woids?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:29pm
As rmrd has pointed out, there's no alternative to riots. It's have a riot and do nothing.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:13pm
Yeah, it's like he didn't read the news that unfortunately the people of Chicago elected a mayor who is not always fully supportive of riots.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:45pm
I'm sure she's an anomaly. Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is all in for a good riot.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:15pm
Glad you brought her up. A reminder that she was in quarantine, positive coronavirus and has to deal with a lawsuit from the Gov. about face masks. So went to check her Twitter feed to see if she was really sick or something like that. And I found these tweets that really touched me. She wasn't kidding lecturing about knowing the correct way to protest, about being up close and personal with the civil rights movement:
check her feed, you'll see she also made time to be on Joy Reid's first show and was on Jimmy Fallon this evening.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:31pm
Actually you brought her up. I don't watch many videos and wouldn't have seen it if you hadn't linked it here. It was a strong speech so I'm likely to pay some attention to her going forward to see what else she has to say. So thanks for that, and this.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:20am
If they don't "take Trump's bait" he will declare a win. "Only I could save that city!"
If they keep protesting, could be a win for Trump with much higher violence. Unless .... there is just a never ending continuation of what we've seen in Portland, his officers beating up peaceful veterans, women, people .. and doing blatantly illegal kidnapping, etc.
Trump would hope that blood filled the streets - if protests continue - doesn't matter whose blood, although he'd prefer officers. He would proclaim - this is your city, town, street !!!! .... if defund the police, disconnect 911 radical liberal dangerous Joe Biden is elected...!!!!!
by NCD on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:31pm
Geez looks like so far Barr's army is not having much luck finding miscreants that the locals don't want to handle
Maybe they're keeping them all in a dungeon somewhere?Or perhaps a Trump property with empty rooms?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:27pm
As far as Chicago goes, though, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that I thought it somewhat surprising that an ATF agent appeared in a photo of the scene of the funeral shooting soon after the shooting:
All it signaled to me at the time is that Fed ATF agents may have been working closely with Chicago PD for quite some time, given they have such a long-term problem with illegal firearms brought in from surrounding states.
Although now going over that whole thread, I am reminded that Mayor Lightfoot seemed plenty upset at the Grant Park protesters attacking the police, and those protesters threatened her personal home the very next night. And then there's that that police union guy signaled to Trump that he wanted help.
I suspect we don't know the full story of what's going on in Chicago yet between Mayor, PD and Feds.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:41pm
FWIW, this morning the NYPD evicted a long-term protest encampment at City Hall Park which was known as "Occupy City Hall". They gave 10 minutes warning. Had to arrest 7 but that happened without much incident. Here's a video report NYPD remove protesters, homeless people from City Hall Park encampment, 7 arrested I just saw another anchor person give a report, she said that it would still be closed for workers to clean up all the graffitti and mess.
No big news about that, no outrage that I know of about that.
Most mayors are asking people to quit and go home now. I.E., message heard, time to go home now. I heard the mayor of Portland say exactly that last night on CNN (very politely) after explaining his objection to the goons.
Cuomo said the same thing weeks ago, pointing out the reforms passed in the state legislature.
Minnesota just passed reforms.
SERIOUSLY, now: I've watched lots of videos of the Portland protests now. They've been going on for over 50 days. I haven't seen anything much about BLM. What are they protesting, exactly? They are attacking Federal buildings. Many of the regulars are diehard anarchists. It seems the renewed growth in the last couple days with groups like the Moms are more of a protest against Trump goons. Which is exactly what Barr wants.
And Saltz points out in his tweet, they're probably looking for good footage that they can edit down to some anarchist protesters attacking and the goons protecting the government property.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:17pm
Many of the regulars are diehard anarchists.
I doubt that is true for but a very few of them. I think that most are not die-hard anarchists but are instead anarchists of the moment. They do not have a developed attachment to any ideology. But there is a lot of energy there. Right now, for quite a few legitimate and a few bullshit reasons, they think they have nothing to lose. That is fertile ground for anarchy. The expected response can create an ugly feedback loop.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:34am
good correction, Lulu, I was placing fast and loose with my adjectives without too much thought. I agree with you from what I looked at.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:40am
Regarding the goons, Barr thinks that a good way to attract the votes of white suburban women is to gas white suburban women?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 8:33am
Apparently the goon squad in Portland complicated by the fact that it's been issued as part of something that's been going on for some time:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 11:32pm
ACLU on same:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 11:43pm
Democratic Mayor Lightfoot not very popular with Chicago protesters tonight, here they are chanting outside outside the block her house is on
Even though she has had the Columbus statue in Grant Park removed this very night:
I've seen some conservatives suggest (like in National Review op-ed) that she asked Trump for federal help policing, and have seen right wingers retweet that, but I haven't found any other confirmation of that and I don't know if that's true or if they know about it. I don't know why they are focusing protest on her
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 3:40am
It's probably the same reason as here with Mayor Frei of Minneapolis, certainly the protest technique is remarkably similar:
He is also a liberal Democrat. He fired the officers involved and could not interfere with the prosecutor's decisions.
I wonder who is going to run for these offices in the future. Why bother, the kids want their anarchy and all you'll get is grief.
Can't wait for the inevitable protests against the fascist Biden, oh boy.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:08am
You always see doom and gloom for Democrats
There is a right to protest
Trump secret police
From Home Security directors Tom Ridge and Jeh Johnson disagree with the action
Eric Holder disagrees with the action
The secret police gassed a group of moms
The secret police broke the hand of a Navy vet
Tge secret police gassed the Mayor
I don't see the secret police, Barr, or Trump benefiting
Trump screwed up the COVID response
Trump says he got double points on a senility test
Point Biden
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 7:31am
You dong see rightwing benefitting because you're not in QAnon or DailyCaller or RedState or other right wing Facebook Channel, and you dont understand what chaos buys them in the heartland and in the cities, especially going into elections with potential "state of emergency" measures. And Trump's approval rating is still over 40% - close to the 42% he's maintained for *years* now.
A list of ex-officeholders and Democrats and victims does not an argument make. Hillary got 65 million votes - obviously you can find some names.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:08am
I dong see the current polls reflecting damage to Biden. I see a Navy vet pissed off enough to show up and I see suburban moms concerned enough to show up to protest.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:17am
Polls dong vote; polls dong call out secret police to take over polling stations. The Republicans have had a lock on dodgy voting machines for 2 decades as well - Roger Stone helped steal 2 elections. Biden can join Gore, Kerry and Hillary in the "nice Dems who graciously conceded in the face of horrific vote "irregularities"
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/wakeup-trump-doesnt-need-majority-30165
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:36am
What you say is true. Republicans can and will cheat.
The image of the secret police is not a winning image for Trump, it actually makes the protestors sympathetic.
Edit to add:
Republicans are scumbags
Yoho called AOC a female dog in front of witnesses then lied about what he said
He is a religious zealot who thinks that he is doing God's will.
Republicans will cheat
They will cheat if there are protesters
They will cheat if there are no protesters
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 10:16am