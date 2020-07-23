Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
@ City-Journal.org. July 16, 2020. On June 24, amid great cultural upheaval and unrest, Glenn Yu reached out to Glenn Loury, his former teacher, to record his thoughts about the current moment. An edited version of their conversation follows. Beginning excerpt:
Glenn Yu: I’ve asked to speak to you because I find myself in the awkward position of being at once uncomfortable with the liberal stance on race that seems to deny the underlying reality of the black experience today while also being uncomfortable with conservatives who seem to disdain the George Floyd-related protests in a manner that makes it hard for me to believe that they have any empathy for the problems. I am also confused about whether it’s even my place to talk about these issues.
Glenn Loury: Well, I can’t exactly answer that question, but I happen to be suspicious about the assertion of authority based upon personal identity, such as being black. Let’s take this example. Were the actions we’ve all seen of the police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, expressions of racial hatred? I happen to think that we have no reason to suppose that about him, absent further evidence. There are plenty of alternative explanations for his actions that could be given, from negligence to him just being a mean son of a bitch. Sure, we could project a motive onto him, onto the expression on his face, onto his smirk; we could feed thoughts into his head that make him symbolically emblematic of a certain trauma or sickness in American society, and this all may or may not be true. It might be true. But it might not be.
You may or may not have an opinion about that, but suppose the question were to arise in the dorm room late at night. Suppose you have the view that you’re not sure it’s racism, and then someone challenges you, saying, “you’re not black.” They say, “you’ve never been rousted by the police. You don’t know what it’s like to live in fear.” How much authority should that identitarian move have on our search for the truth? How much weight should my declarations in such an argument carry, based on my blackness? What is blackness? What do we mean? Do we mean that his skin is brown? Or do we mean that he’s had a certain set of social-class-based experiences like growing up in a housing project? Well, white people can grow up in housing projects, too. There are lots of different life experiences.
I think it’s extremely dangerous that people accept without criticism this argumentative-authority move when it’s played. It’s ad hominem. We’re supposed to impute authority to people because of their racial identity? I want you to think about that for a minute [....]
Comments
Loury suggests that the current protests are the result of identity politics and bullying of whites by blacks. This is ridiculous on its face. White people saw the video and were horrified. They had also seen the video of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. They heard about the death of Breonna Taylor. White people were outraged. There was no bullying. The reaction of whites was no different than their reaction to Bull Connor unleashing fire hoses and dogs on black children in the Civil Rights era. Loury's cocoon is similar to that of Trump. He cannot believe that people can disagree with him without being coerced.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/24/opinion/trump-silent-majority.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Black Lives Matter has public support. No bullying occurred
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:24am
Sequence of events the author feels of the article feels uncomfortable discussing race, so he goes to the Black guy.
Black guy says that people who disagree with his individual viewpoint are focused on their racial identity or being bullied.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:07pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:39pm
The article was about an interview with Loury. It seems that he is saying that white people were bullied into responding to the BLM protests by a mythical tribal drumbeat.I feel that whites were justifiably outraged by the deaths of Arbery and Floyd and responded appropriately. I see whites making their own independent decision.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:48pm
1) BLM protests are not about the group BLM, but about the anger that Black Lives do Matter. 2 things not to be confused, as the group itself proclaims politics that most Americans probably disagree with quite a bit.
2) Loury doesn't "seem" to be saying any of that tribal/bullying nonsense to me - he says that the term/idea of structural racism is a conversation-ender, that it's "take my view or you're racist", whether it's defunding police or reparations or any other viewpoint or remedy. And that there's immediately lost the idea that said victim group is in any way responsible for its own actions, just a feast of responses entirely predicated on "see what you're doing to us, how are you going to make it right?"
I agree that was quite tasteless and tacky to respond to Arbery and Floyd with "white lives matter too". But after 2 months of digesting protests and vandalism and shootings, we can start asking questions like, "with black murders outnumbering police killings/murders 100 to 1, how *will* we tackle the unusually high black crime rate in a way that is effective and reassures society, while treating suspects, even perpetrators as humans? The Sandra Bland total-harassment theory of policing seems a most obvious 1st target - there is no good reason to run around playing "broken windows" to a society at large, nit-picking every suspect to find an offense(s) to exploit and escalate. Here I would disagree with Loury in that I think there's a racist discrepancy in how far cops will play smashball with black suspects while giving more benefit of the doubt to other races, especially white. Not 100%, but I imagine a short bit of Googling will bring that out quick.
The Breonna Taylor "no-knock warrant" for the never-ending war on drugs, that gets tougher - hard drugs *are* a serious problem, life destroyers, gang sustainers, with the opioid craze adding to what was already unhealthy. Again as Gladwell notes, these neighborhoods or street corners aren't everywhere, so to some extent street apprehension can focus on a few locales, with a softer more compassionate approach elsewhere. But money laundering, guns, drug use, resulting domestic abuse & street crime are all felt in more locales - it's not like everything can be pinned to a specific corner. A thuggish speed or crack addict with a gun is a danger wherever he walks or drives, and yes, it's usually males we're talking about.
And Loury referred to the Ferguson Effect, the rise in shootings when police were drawn back after an incident, much like the great increase in shootings now in Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, etc. We know we need the police. We need a police willing to take on a tough dangerous job. But we need police also willing to be human, to do what's needed without turning it evil. But we also need more vocal statements about what the different communities will do to change their part of the equation, their part of the bad household. Because police to a large extent are just showing up from bad news - they may make things worse, but usually not starting it. And when 2 cops spend 30 minutes trying to talk a drunk ex-con down, and then he knocks one over, grabs a taser and runs... and everyone spouts against the cops? It will take a weird type of person to want to work such a position.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:45pm
1) The arrests in the Arbery and Floyd cases would not happened without the pressure. Similarly, the rules about chokeholds and knees on ecosystems would not have changed. Minneapolis revamping the PD would not be in progress.
The protests helped usher in some black progressive candidates
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/06/jamaal-bowman-blm-booker-protests/613432/
Edit to add:
Many candidates aligned themselves with BLM this year
https://time.com/5852534/black-lives-matter-2020-elections-voting/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 3:39pm
Who Is arguing against protests? Laury Is talking about cancel culture, preconditions to discussion that prevent discussion (like Zionists who insist accepting any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism before discussing Middle East solutions)
Many candidates align themselves with the slogan & meaning of BLM. Many fewer align themselves with the group BLM. Laury especially didnt like the feeling of a university approved and ordained political position signed by all the heads of the school. It's generally understood campuses should have some heretics,some irrascible non-fellow travellers. Solutions & designs built with too little challenge tend to be non-robust, meet their breaking points later on during actual deployment when fixing them Is near impossible.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 3:42pm
You posted
I started with (1) in your post. Instead of the protests being simply about anger, the protests provided the nerd for several political races
https://time.com/5852534/black-lives-matter-2020-elections-voting/
I disagree with your statement, the protests and the candidates fed off the energy provided by BLM
From the Time article
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:07pm
If I can just make it simple if I may: I don't see President Joe Biden making getting rid of statues of Columbus a big priority.
Rather, he's gonna meet with groups like the Knights of Columbus and with Native American tribal leaders and see if he can help them get everything they might need. Which wouldn't include ever getting to the issue of statues of Columbus.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:12pm
One clue is that Loury is answering questions from a guy of Asian heritage who is puzzled by the simplification of the narrative as if everything was whites vs. blacks. When blacks are actually only 13 % of the population of the U.S. and there's a heckuva lot of other people of other colors out there with different experiences
Not to mention more and more "mixed race" all the time who don't really know where they fit in your simplistic old timey black vs. white schematic of racial and heritage and identity issues.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:31pm
The Asian guy asks the Black guy a series of questions. Black guy responds with the answer he believes all Blacks should give, and I'm old timey? If you're Black and don't agree with Loury, you are practicing identity politics.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:53pm
Recognizing and protesting the fact that death-by-cop is something that keeps happening particularly to Black people is not to assign a unitary cause such as racism to what makes it happen.
Loury equates testimony of those who have experienced this treatment firsthand to declarations of membership to a group with special privileges granted because of their identity. The reason to give attention to such testimony is in the realm of the Commons where we can work toward change. It is Loury who is too invested in identity politics to accept that shared outrage is the source of energy to face the matter and not a zero sum game of idealistic authority he describes.
Loury must have gone to the same lecture Fukuyama attended by assuming that groupiness is a withdrawal from the Public realm on the principle that self-identifying with a collection of people and ideas is some kind of privacy. The matter of equal treatment under the law is not the leveling of all conditions and differences of social and economic status for all people. As Loury points out himself, such an approach would not actually make the situation better.
Equal treatment under the law is a form of social design that changes outcomes we all agree need to be changed. It was initiated as a proposal between totalitarian hellscapes that border on either side of Loury.
by moat on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:49pm
Perfect example of how simplistic cancel culture according to current woke "theology' and identarianism according to stuff like skin color confuses things:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:56pm
What is funny is that Thomas Chatterton Williams would not have a career if it weren't for Hip Hop and discussions of race.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:15pm