Days after hundreds of Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter calling for a clearer delineation between the outlet’s news and opinion divisions, citing concerns with the latter’s “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” the editorial board had a pointed message for its colleagues.

“These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure,” read the sub-headline on “A Note to Readers” that was published online Thursday evening.

“It was probably inevitable that the wave of progressive cancel culture would arrive at the Journal, as it has at nearly every other cultural, business, academic and journalistic institution. But we are not the New York Times,” the note said, referring to the Times’s embattled opinion section, which has seen two high-profile resignations in recent weeks following its decision to publish a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) last month.

New York Times editorial page editor resigns after uproar over Cotton op-ed

Critics, however, swiftly called out the editorial board’s response, arguing that it misrepresented the actual demands in the letter by framing it as an attempt to stifle conservative views.

According to a leaked copy of the letter shared to Twitter on Thursday, chief among staffers’ requests was a desire for prominent labels on editorials and op-eds indicating that the Journal’s opinion pages are independent of its news department. While the letter also asked for fact-checking and a “genuine commitment to transparency,” nowhere did it challenge the editorial page’s right to offer opinions and analysis.

Within hours of the editorial board publishing its note, more than a dozen media experts and journalists, including at least two Journal staffers, publicly spoke out against it and defended the letter, which was signed by more than 280 reporters, editors and other Dow Jones employees.

“To call the letter, which I signed, an example of ‘cancel culture’ is a gross mischaracterization,” Journal reporter Lauren Weber tweeted.