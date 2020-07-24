Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
Comments
And the northeastern industrial pro-capitalist Yankees win, just like they did in 1865.
I joke. But sort of, because it's my understanding that anything the Yankees do isn't necessarily reflective of the pop pro sports culture at large, correct? They are the elitist New York types always lording it over everyone else that they are better than everyone else because they have lots of money and power behind them....
I give a heckuva lot more revolutionary change credit to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag. Just sayin'
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:43pm
Did you just cancel culture the Yankees?
(kidding, IMHO cancel culture is distraction BS great to have endless political arguments, self pity and finger pointing about while the nation's serious issues are ignored as too complicated and therefore make for boring TV)
by NCD on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:20pm
One of my favorite things to say is "just say no to culture wars"
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:33pm
"Culture war" is divisive rhetoric, it immediately creates a framework that there are 2 sides at "war." And that you are not an individual, but at war, on one side or the other. In "Thinking, Fast and Slow" Kahneman called this mindset 'fast thinking.' Conclusions that are unsound come first, they can be based on culture war precept. Evidence and facts that do not support them are ignored or derided.
Used most manipulatively, rhetoric of culture war can create social coherence for the base of a racist Party and demagogue. Exploited, culture war framing can be used to justify immoral, illegal or cruel actions by a Party in power.
From "I Will Bear Witness, 1933-1945, the Diary of Victor Klemperer, Dresden: link
by NCD on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 6:41pm
Absolutely 100% agree and will add that the only real skill Drumpt has is culture wars troll (his whole life) and in mho this is the ONLY reason that our country is so divided right now because he stokes it and liberals buy in and feed. (With the cavaet: I admit the activist portion of younger generation out protesting might have a whole different paradigm in mind and may eventually turn it from a culture war to a generational one once the troll is gone.)
Something I just said on another thread just reminded me all the more of this all-how our current presidential troll continually hijacks recognition of reality to culture wars: that governors and state legislatures and local governments under them have always had much more effect on the quality of daily lives of U.S. citizens than the president and U.S. Congress does. And it has usually been thus throughout our history.
Further, with Drumpf, the majority of what he does is all kabuki infotainment and distraction and he's not even directing whatever nefarious things might be happening through his administration. Many of them try and guess what the Drumpf might want but often they get it wrong. Clown in front of a curtain. That is why in past lives he preferred professional sporting events such as wrestling to baseball.
A final thought--the covid restrictions on professional sports is may make them more susceptible to kabuki-like kayfabe of pro wrestling. We shall see as sporting news coverage amps up again, won't we? Oh I can imagine some great outrage fests on ESPN talk!
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 6:57pm
GO CUBS!!!! (Wait, um, this is a baseball thing? Right?)
by barefooted on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:38pm