Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set.
Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene
Smart story here from @AP —> In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly https://t.co/wb0nhGaeBI— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 24, 2020
Days after hundreds of Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter calling for a clearer delineation between the outlet’s news and opinion divisions, citing concerns with the latter’s “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” the editorial board had a pointed message for its colleagues.
“These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure,” read the sub-headline on “A Note to Readers” that was published online Thursday evening.
@ NYTimes.com/Coronvirus Live Coverage, June 24
As the pandemic continues to grow around the world — new cases have risen more than 35 percent since the end of June — troubling resurgences have hit several places that were seen as models of how to respond to the virus.
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Comments
And the northeastern industrial pro-capitalist Yankees win, just like they did in 1865.
I joke. But sort of, because it's my understanding that anything the Yankees do isn't necessarily reflective of the pop pro sports culture at large, correct? They are the elitist New York types always lording it over everyone else that they are better than everyone else because they have lots of money and power behind them....
I give a heckuva lot more revolutionary change credit to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag. Just sayin'
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:43pm
Did you just cancel culture the Yankees?
(kidding, IMHO cancel culture is distraction BS great to have endless political arguments, self pity and finger pointing about while the nation's serious issues are ignored as too complicated and therefore make for boring TV)
by NCD on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:20pm
One of my favorite things to say is "just say no to culture wars"
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:33pm
"Culture war" is divisive rhetoric, it immediately creates a framework that there are 2 sides at "war." And that you are not an individual, but at war, on one side or the other. In "Thinking, Fast and Slow" Kahneman called this mindset 'fast thinking.' Conclusions that are unsound come first, they can be based on culture war precept. Evidence and facts that do not support them are ignored or derided.
Used most manipulatively, rhetoric of culture war can create social coherence for the base of a racist Party and demagogue. Exploited, culture war framing can be used to justify immoral, illegal or cruel actions by a Party in power.
From "I Will Bear Witness, 1933-1945, the Diary of Victor Klemperer, Dresden: link
by NCD on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 6:41pm
Absolutely 100% agree and will add that the only real skill Drumpt has is culture wars troll (his whole life) and in mho this is the ONLY reason that our country is so divided right now because he stokes it and liberals buy in and feed. (With the cavaet: I admit the activist portion of younger generation out protesting might have a whole different paradigm in mind and may eventually turn it from a culture war to a generational one once the troll is gone.)
Something I just said on another thread just reminded me all the more of this all-how our current presidential troll continually hijacks recognition of reality to culture wars: that governors and state legislatures and local governments under them have always had much more effect on the quality of daily lives of U.S. citizens than the president and U.S. Congress does. And it has usually been thus throughout our history.
Further, with Drumpf, the majority of what he does is all kabuki infotainment and distraction and he's not even directing whatever nefarious things might be happening through his administration. Many of them try and guess what the Drumpf might want but often they get it wrong. Clown in front of a curtain. That is why in past lives he preferred professional sporting events such as wrestling to baseball.
A final thought--the covid restrictions on professional sports is may make them more susceptible to kabuki-like kayfabe of pro wrestling. We shall see as sporting news coverage amps up again, won't we? Oh I can imagine some great outrage fests on ESPN talk!
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 6:57pm
GO CUBS!!!! (Wait, um, this is a baseball thing? Right?)
by barefooted on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:38pm
Da bears:
(Now pray tell-there's got to be something to pick on there? )
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:08pm
The St. Paul Saints (AA) are co-owned by Bill Murray, and he's been seen around these parts pretty often ... their field happens to be across the street from me. ;-)
by barefooted on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:16pm
Bears fetish? Now where have I seen that before...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:44pm
I've ntoed that da bears of the Sierra Nevadas have been left to speak for themselves:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:02pm
'merica, she is gone.
First Mr. George-Baseball-is-America Will left the GOP!
Then THEY LET A MASS MOIDERER THROW OUT THE FIRST BALL!!!
And he was lousy at it to boot.
(Larry Klayman is probably still working on Vince Foster moider too.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:02am
Vince Foster-Seth Rich grudge match
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:55am