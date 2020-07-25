Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
Comments
Has a tangy brownshirt flavor.
I hope this is not a precursor to political violence. With mass evictions leading to extensive regions of homeless people coming soon, civil unrest may go well beyond looting commodities and orgiastic vandalism.
by moat on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 1:09pm
Not if they stay on Federal property to protect it from attack which is thing they can do under current law.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 5:21pm
I find it interesting to really look at what's going on here objectively and legally
I've read reports explaining how when they've gone a couple blocks from Federal property chasing demonstrators and took them off the street and the argument was presented that it is legal for them to hunt down attackers who have attacked and are planning to re-attack, but it is really stretching the argument legally and most see it as absurd. AND I note in photos I looked at of last night's demonstrations, they seemed to be staying behind their fence and only attacked when demonstrators where trying to bring down the fence and breech it. So it seems Sec. Wolf has probably seen the light on issuing orders. That they know wassup with what this particular force.
That doesn't mean that the president can't send all matter of Federal forces to help local law enforcement as they have always done i.e. ATF, FBI, ICE and even National Guard. And furthermore, if a prosecutor or judge says local law enforcement is itself breaking the law, they can go in even though local authorities are not okay with it.
The only difference with these Homeland Security guys is that they are an unidentified goon force not approved by Congress.
Look at the flip side of a really dangerous group planning to attack federal property. I.E., Timothy McVeigh was not working alone but with a large group planning to attack again right away. Do you want to rely only on local police or the local rent-a-cop agency to protect the buildings where Federal workers are still going? Or do you shut it down until you find all the perps?
Then I went back to thinking about Portland itself. That site that the protesters have been vandalizing and the goons are supposedly protecting includes the Federal Courthouse. What if they got more violent. In the daytime, harrassing people going to court? Do we want justice process to be shut down because protesters feel the need to attack? And even to this point: if the goons were arresting people on Federal charges, they don't get justice because the Federal courthouse is shut down because it's always being attacked....
It's a gnarly issue, protesting on Federal property. First, it's important to remember that since 9/11 a lot of these buildings have high security. Second, the property belongs to all citizens, not just those angry about this or that.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 5:49pm
just ran across-here's good background for what I am babbling about
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:46pm