Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is going to happen everywhere. https://t.co/mDMlovaxaz— ProfEmilyOster (@ProfEmilyOster) July 20, 2020
“Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week, and were able to accurately identify the #coronavirus with a 94% success rate.” https://t.co/0LnUvHkFPU— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020
Man Charged With Assault for Allegedly Putting NYPD Cop in Headlock https://t.co/fZjRUAr8wA pic.twitter.com/7E5Rmc9f06— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set.
Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene
Smart story here from @AP —> In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly https://t.co/wb0nhGaeBI— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 24, 2020
Days after hundreds of Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter calling for a clearer delineation between the outlet’s news and opinion divisions, citing concerns with the latter’s “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” the editorial board had a pointed message for its colleagues.
“These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure,” read the sub-headline on “A Note to Readers” that was published online Thursday evening.
@ NYTimes.com/Coronvirus Live Coverage, June 24
As the pandemic continues to grow around the world — new cases have risen more than 35 percent since the end of June — troubling resurgences have hit several places that were seen as models of how to respond to the virus.
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
From experience, that homeschooling decision can take about 10 mins- an hour, And while a single family home learning environment Is a lot over 3-4 years, how much simplified is multifamily? Ffs, we're in "it takes a village" territory, all 60's communes.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:08pm
So like in Fuller Park nabe of Chicago, the gangs are the equivalent of the "village", so like they can do Zoom classes in how to acquire a piece and just in general teach street smarts 101? I can only imagine what the moms in Metcalf Park in Milwaukee are planning for curriculum...they only just learned why it's important to wear masks the other day.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 11:16pm
Throwing teargas Is on next week's lesson plan. Montessori truncheon wielding. Making your own incendiary devices... [You most learn to carry your own primers and explosive components to your work stations without spilling]
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:56am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:52pm
and I am thinking about the Tennessee Valley Authority and the changes it wrought by bringing electricity to areas that were not served in 1933.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:56pm