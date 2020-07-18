    Republicans Against Trump & Lincoln Project ads, Part II

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:16am |

    [Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]

    Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.

    If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.

    Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE

    — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm

    I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am

    Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am

    Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:

    Joe Biden leads, Donald Trump follows. https://t.co/7gCJWqyrWG

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm

    seems rather confident that things are going well:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am

    Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say

    Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials

    I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:25am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:36pm


    https://t.co/PlHKWOTkhp

    — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 21, 2020

    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:10pm

    Think about everything we lost — all the small things that make life worth living.

    How DARE the president do anything but fight this virus each and every day. #TrumpVirus

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2020

    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:15pm

    Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:09pm

    Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:04pm

    they are passing around exciting gossip:

    Texas. https://t.co/nXhLlpACTk

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 25, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16pm

