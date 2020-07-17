Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
Isaac Chotiner spoke by phone with Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a CNN contributor, who specializes in homeland-security law.
Trump’s Dangerous Attempt to Create a Federal Police https://t.co/drl6MrJN0U via @NewYorker— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 26, 2020
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set.
Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene
Some words of the man himself in 2013:
The NYT editorial board has published an editorial with Lewis as the topic and dateline July 17. This is highly unusual! It is not the formal obituary, that is posted/published elsewhere. It is a distinctly separate honor. Here it is:
Obama just published his statement:
tearjerker excerpt from New Yorker story:
Embassy of Ireland; Mitch McConnell; VoteVets.org; NYTimes reporting on praise from around the globe
Who was Edmund Pettus?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_Pettus
I recommend changing the name to the John Lewis-Edmund Pettus Bridge ( Lewis winner in a knockout)
Message for McConnell:
and for everyone else
This is awesome:
Edit to add longer video:
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retweeted his June 2020 two-minute history video:
And the Supreme Court decided that extra eye on the South for voting was no longer needed. They were party right - the eye Is needed across the country now. Southern style voters repression and denial Is now nationwide. Aint that progress.
Thread on Lewis' compromise
The two versions of the speech side by side
https://billmoyers.com/content/two-versions-of-john-lewis-speech/
Macron:
PERFECT!
This is exactly why it's usually better to let artists, and not angry mobs, handle these issues for society.
Having a hard time not crying. And that's exactly the kind of reaction you want from a monument.
LeBron says:
Video
