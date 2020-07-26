Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
The N.F.L. is attempting to survive the protest movements and the coronavirus pandemic in the way it always has: by banking on the devaluation of Black life.https://t.co/y0QI91JlXj— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 24, 2020
The Coronavirus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis | It’s not just NYC, either. https://t.co/XEV0wG2qMC— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 26, 2020
Isaac Chotiner spoke by phone with Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a CNN contributor, who specializes in homeland-security law.
Trump’s Dangerous Attempt to Create a Federal Police https://t.co/drl6MrJN0U via @NewYorker— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 26, 2020
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
“Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week, and were able to accurately identify the #coronavirus with a 94% success rate.” https://t.co/0LnUvHkFPU— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020
Man Charged With Assault for Allegedly Putting NYPD Cop in Headlock https://t.co/fZjRUAr8wA pic.twitter.com/7E5Rmc9f06— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set.
Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene
Smart story here from @AP —> In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly https://t.co/wb0nhGaeBI— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 24, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 1:13am
Brooklyn (and I must stress this is Brooklyn, not "NYC", they are becoming more separate and different every day--Brooklyn may actually end up being the center instead of still deserted Manhattan from now on) coming out in support of Portland today
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 1:28am
More real action (as opposed to kabuki) happening in Aurora, CO?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 1:48am
What idiots would bring their 2-year-old to protests/riots where shootings have iccurred? Parenting 101, I wouldve thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 2:03am
Just saw on CNN Live TV report that in Seattle things were not all just kabuki this evening either:
Breaking: At least 45 arrested after protesters throw explosives and rocks at police in Seattle, authorities say
By Amir Vera and Hollie Silverman, CNN Updated 1:26 AM ET, Sun July 26, 2020
The showed video of the construction site fire, it looked pretty serious. I haven't looked at any videos on Twitter.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:18am
NYTimes roundup on protests Sat. across the country:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:43am
Trump looks pretty weak. He sends in troops and winds up looking like a bully. The protests continue and expand to other cities. This is documentation that Trump is the last person in the world capable of handling the situation. COVID deaths are increasing and he does nothing, People are suffering economically and his colleagues in Congress go home. Trump is his own worse enemy. The story the mayors will tell is that things were quieting down until he inflamed the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 12:47pm
That's obvious in reports that numbers grew in some places in reaction to what he had done in Portland and some protests were enlarged in support.
But a reminder that Trump is not the original target of the protests. Police are, and mostly under rule of local governments run by Democrats. So getting rid of Trump will not at all solve what most protesters are upset about.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 4:52pm
Last Tuesday, on the plans for closure of the Patricia Clark Youth Detention Center:
"King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a statement over Twitter Tuesday, announcing a plan to close the remaining youth detention units at the controversial Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center, or CFJC. Constantine says the closure will happen "as quickly as possible" .....activist groups like the No New Youth Jail Coalition have long argued that the juvenile detention facility is outdated, and disproportionately harms young Black and minority residents. Between January and June of 2017, 45 percent of the youth detained in King County were Black, despite only making up 8 percent of the county's youth. It's also been accused of being part of the "school-to-prison pipeline"..."
As quickly as possible wound up being yesterday. Who would've known?
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:32pm
Thank you for looking that up.
I must say I just can't believe that this new zeitgeist of radical activists taking things into their own hands because the wheels of legit government are moving too slow for them is going to sit well with a lot of non-protesting voters if it continues.
But maybe I am wrong, maybe lots of people have gotten to the point where they think it's cool for mobs to take justice into their own hands. Maybe that's the zeitgeist.
End game though, if that keeps happening: nobody is going to run for office. Why would they if the mobs are the ones everyone always supports?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 4:58pm
This guy almost always is able to tweet a quote from the ancients appropriate to the day's zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:42pm
Is this real or altered? Some New York protesters marching Saturday chant "fuck Joe Biden":
The account is new, started in June, has lots of videos, just started posting on protests in NYC and is clearly sympathetic to the protesters. And furthermore, doesn't comment a lot politically, is presenting as just a reporter of what protesters are doing and what police are doing.
If it's trying to be disruptive like a Russian troll would, he is awful awful subtle and smart about it. Nothing else seems altered to me, looks like very accurate reporting, though it does seem almost too well done at times.
I'd tend to believing that one is true as the Brooklyn crew of protesters that came over the bridge yesterday tend very much to be Bernie types or Green Party types.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:11pm
Jeezus--
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:50pm
Black humor in that neither is wearing a mask but the firearms keep them socially distanced!
(To be fair, the anti-protester had just been cruising alone in his car and wanted protesters out of the way. Got me thinking that if your firearm is for self-defense, what good is it if you catch coronavirus from the guy you are threatening with a gun?)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:04pm
comment on same by the author of "Chaos Monkeys..."
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:22pm
Wow, that's really bad. And as we all know the only way to stop bad guys with guns is good guys with guns. We need more guns at these protests.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:07pm
The small crowds of snowflakes showing up for these Mob Performances must be disappointing for the Globalists and their Progressive minions.It is entertaining to watch the Bolsheviks turn on the Party leaders when they try to lead the Mob.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 9:25pm
Splain please which side of the NRA are you on? If all citizens can have any firearms they want, "the commies" can play too, ya know. The similar story from Austin downthread is that "the commie" protester that was killed had been carrying an AK-47 to protests and approached a car with it and the driver was carrying too. Do you favor the wild west libertarian scenario, with a lot fewer cops and everyone carrying? Then you should be out there with the "Defund" crowd.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 9:35pm
Frankly I have no idea what you're talking about and who the groups you name are. It just gibberish to me. But since you never have anything to add to any conversation here I'm not even going to try to interpret your McCarthy era gibberish and the other tribal identity labels you like to use.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 9:59pm
Trump spent his Saturday playing golf, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. with NFL Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre.
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:03pm
Right, and is fitting. Like Der Spiegel points out, he's Der Feuerteufel
Which is not exactly Hitler (not yet, at least) it's more like this guy,
fiddlinggolfing while Rome burns. The presence of gladiator Favre is a nice touch
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 9:16pm
JEEZUS AGAIN! Oakland!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:51pm
Another wild west gunfight scenario Saturday that didn't work out very well:
A Man Was Fatally Shot At A Black Lives Matter Protest In Texas
Garrett Foster had protested "almost every day for the past 50 days" with his fiancé, Foster's mother said.
By Julia Weinstein @ BuzzFeedNews.com,July 26, 2020, at 3:32 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:02pm