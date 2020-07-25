    Proof that the Cult of Trump and the GOP are not the same thing

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:51pm |

    This shit is hilarious-

    .. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.

    — concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020

    parent tweet after the jump

    Oh, that is a shame.

    I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?

    I mean, just pour encourager les autres?

    I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020

    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm

    Trump scandals in 1 tweet


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm

    yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot

    A Russian flunky in the Ukraine parliament has bragged about sending information seeking to incriminate former vice president Joe Biden to the Trump campaign and to a Senate committee headed by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), neither of which will even comment on the matter. If this sounds like deja vu all over again, that’s because it is — unless Democrats put an end to it.

    The New York Times reports: [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm

    Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:

    Ronald Reagan was an archconservative, but not a fascist.
    There is a difference.https://t.co/ejzMp4zlCS

    — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 27, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm

