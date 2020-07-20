Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
The N.F.L. is attempting to survive the protest movements and the coronavirus pandemic in the way it always has: by banking on the devaluation of Black life.https://t.co/y0QI91JlXj— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 24, 2020
The Coronavirus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis | It’s not just NYC, either. https://t.co/XEV0wG2qMC— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 26, 2020
Isaac Chotiner spoke by phone with Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a CNN contributor, who specializes in homeland-security law.
Trump’s Dangerous Attempt to Create a Federal Police https://t.co/drl6MrJN0U via @NewYorker— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 26, 2020
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
“Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week, and were able to accurately identify the #coronavirus with a 94% success rate.” https://t.co/0LnUvHkFPU— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020
Man Charged With Assault for Allegedly Putting NYPD Cop in Headlock https://t.co/fZjRUAr8wA pic.twitter.com/7E5Rmc9f06— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm
me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.
One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm
Twitter cracking down on QAnon:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm
Tammy Duckworth just askin':
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm
what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here
https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am
Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice.
Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am
Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:
except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am
and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am
And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am
Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm
Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm
did someone mention property damage on another thread?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm
Seems I recall an Indian immigrant who'd lost 30 years of her life's work in someone woke's momentary fit of destruction, plus a Vietnamese mother-daughter team's loss of their pawn shop, but hey, take it to the man.
I'm normally loathe for Winnie Quotes, but "Democracy's the worst system except for all the others" kind of comes to mind. At least it generally evolves. Not sure where Mao's Great Leap Forward led.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:42am
Some memes certainly do stand out here as evergreen for The Donald:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:55am
She's prepared, she's concise, she's to the point. If only more journalists were this spot on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:49am
THE WALL, OH THE HUMANITY! (or anti-humanity?) I read somewhere that people had already warned that a hurricane might cause this to happen to the privately funded section, and it is happening!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:16pm
It was money better spent than buying more guns, or sending it in to the RNC or affiliates for plandemic ads or "Vote Trump! What Do You Have Left to Lose?"
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:33pm