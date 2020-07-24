Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
https://t.co/0X7rfyrZ49
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 27, 2020
The N.F.L. is attempting to survive the protest movements and the coronavirus pandemic in the way it always has: by banking on the devaluation of Black life.https://t.co/y0QI91JlXj— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 24, 2020
The Coronavirus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis | It’s not just NYC, either. https://t.co/XEV0wG2qMC— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 26, 2020
Isaac Chotiner spoke by phone with Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a CNN contributor, who specializes in homeland-security law.
Trump’s Dangerous Attempt to Create a Federal Police https://t.co/drl6MrJN0U via @NewYorker— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 26, 2020
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
“Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week, and were able to accurately identify the #coronavirus with a 94% success rate.” https://t.co/0LnUvHkFPU— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020
Man Charged With Assault for Allegedly Putting NYPD Cop in Headlock https://t.co/fZjRUAr8wA pic.twitter.com/7E5Rmc9f06— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
Comments
And the northeastern industrial pro-capitalist Yankees win, just like they did in 1865.
I joke. But sort of, because it's my understanding that anything the Yankees do isn't necessarily reflective of the pop pro sports culture at large, correct? They are the elitist New York types always lording it over everyone else that they are better than everyone else because they have lots of money and power behind them....
I give a heckuva lot more revolutionary change credit to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag. Just sayin'
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 4:43pm
Did you just cancel culture the Yankees?
(kidding, IMHO cancel culture is distraction BS great to have endless political arguments, self pity and finger pointing about while the nation's serious issues are ignored as too complicated and therefore make for boring TV)
by NCD on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:20pm
One of my favorite things to say is "just say no to culture wars"
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 5:33pm
"Culture war" is divisive rhetoric, it immediately creates a framework that there are 2 sides at "war." And that you are not an individual, but at war, on one side or the other. In "Thinking, Fast and Slow" Kahneman called this mindset 'fast thinking.' Conclusions that are unsound come first, they can be based on culture war precept. Evidence and facts that do not support them are ignored or derided.
Used most manipulatively, rhetoric of culture war can create social coherence for the base of a racist Party and demagogue. Exploited, culture war framing can be used to justify immoral, illegal or cruel actions by a Party in power.
From "I Will Bear Witness, 1933-1945, the Diary of Victor Klemperer, Dresden: link
by NCD on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 6:41pm
Absolutely 100% agree and will add that the only real skill Drumpt has is culture wars troll (his whole life) and in mho this is the ONLY reason that our country is so divided right now because he stokes it and liberals buy in and feed. (With the cavaet: I admit the activist portion of younger generation out protesting might have a whole different paradigm in mind and may eventually turn it from a culture war to a generational one once the troll is gone.)
Something I just said on another thread just reminded me all the more of this all-how our current presidential troll continually hijacks recognition of reality to culture wars: that governors and state legislatures and local governments under them have always had much more effect on the quality of daily lives of U.S. citizens than the president and U.S. Congress does. And it has usually been thus throughout our history.
Further, with Drumpf, the majority of what he does is all kabuki infotainment and distraction and he's not even directing whatever nefarious things might be happening through his administration. Many of them try and guess what the Drumpf might want but often they get it wrong. Clown in front of a curtain. That is why in past lives he preferred professional sporting events such as wrestling to baseball.
A final thought--the covid restrictions on professional sports is may make them more susceptible to kabuki-like kayfabe of pro wrestling. We shall see as sporting news coverage amps up again, won't we? Oh I can imagine some great outrage fests on ESPN talk!
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 6:57pm
GO CUBS!!!! (Wait, um, this is a baseball thing? Right?)
by barefooted on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:38pm
Da bears:
(Now pray tell-there's got to be something to pick on there? )
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:08pm
The St. Paul Saints (AA) are co-owned by Bill Murray, and he's been seen around these parts pretty often ... their field happens to be across the street from me. ;-)
by barefooted on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:16pm
Bears fetish? Now where have I seen that before...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:44pm
I've ntoed that da bears of the Sierra Nevadas have been left to speak for themselves:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:02pm
'merica, she is gone.
First Mr. George-Baseball-is-America Will left the GOP!
Then THEY LET A MASS MOIDERER THROW OUT THE FIRST BALL!!!
And he was lousy at it to boot.
(Larry Klayman is probably still working on Vince Foster moider too.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:02am
Vince Foster-Seth Rich grudge match
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:55am
I would warn, though, that they'll find a new better conspiracy theory, that this one was just too too. Like baseball, this is a game for profit, after all.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 8:01pm
Meanwhile in football news, Brett Favre not embarrassed to have his picture taken with the Drumpf and to have picture used by the White House; just pointing it out for the record:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 1:21am
I see Charles gets it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:15pm