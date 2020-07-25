    Proof that the Cult of Trump and the GOP are not the same thing

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:51pm |

    This shit is hilarious-

    .. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.

    — concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020

    parent tweet after the jump

    Oh, that is a shame.

    I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?

    I mean, just pour encourager les autres?

    I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm

    Trump scandals in 1 tweet


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm

    yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot

    A Russian flunky in the Ukraine parliament has bragged about sending information seeking to incriminate former vice president Joe Biden to the Trump campaign and to a Senate committee headed by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), neither of which will even comment on the matter. If this sounds like deja vu all over again, that’s because it is — unless Democrats put an end to it.

    The New York Times reports: [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm

    Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:

    Ronald Reagan was an archconservative, but not a fascist.
    There is a difference.https://t.co/ejzMp4zlCS

    — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 27, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm

    Neato.

    Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm

